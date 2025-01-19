David Moyes is back at Everton and still in search of his first victory as they host Tottenham in Premier League play on Sunday. Ange Postecglou has been dealt a rough hand considering injuries at this stage of the season but even with those, Tottenham will still be expected to defeat a team looking to stave off relegation. It'll be a fight of defensive strength versus a team who can score at will.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 19 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 19 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Goodison Park -- Liverpool, England

TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV

USA | Fubo TV (try for free) Odds: Everton +170; Draw +240; Tottenham +150

Storylines

Everton: The striking corps are in dire straits as Armando Broja is out through March. Dwight McNeil is progressing and could help boost the attack soon but it won't be for this match while James Gearner is also back in training for the Toffees. Also out are Timothy Iregbunam, Seamus Coleman, and Youssef Chermiti but Everton doesn't have any new issues since their last match.

Everton Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Ashley YOunge, Orel Mangala, Idrissa Gueye, Jesper Lindstrom, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ilman Ndiaye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham: Dominic Solanke is the latest player who could miss out after picking up a knee injury. Tottenham are dealing with an unreal injury crisis as Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogi, Timo Werner, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Fraser Forester, Ben Davies, Brennan Johnson, Yves Bissouma, and Wilson Odebert are all dealing with various issues. While the team would like to be doing better at this stage of the season, it's hard to keep up with so many injuries.

Tottenham predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, James Maddision, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Sarr, Heung-min Son, Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski

Prediction

Despite the injuries, Tottenham will do just enough to win as Kinsky joining has settled the defense in an impressive way. Pick: Everton 1, Tottenham 3