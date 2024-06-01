Inter Miami's unbeaten steak may have come to an end midweek at the hands of Atlanta United, but as the MLS schedule heats up, games are coming multiple times per week so they'll need to have a short memory. With this being a second consecutive game at home without travel constraints, it's likely that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets will stick in the starting XI, but like during their 3-1 loss to Atlanta last time out, it's compensating for the absence of Nicolas Freire in the middle of defensethat will make the difference in the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, July 1 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 1 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -220; Draw +360; St. Louis City SC +500

Storylines

Inter Miami: After being outshot 25-12 in their own backyard, it's important that Miami bounce back especially as they'll lose Messi and Suarez during Copa America soon as well as other players due to international duty too. It's critical that the Herons can pick up as many points as possible in order to stay atop the Eastern Conference. When it comes to St. Louis' press, it won't be easy to stop them from creating chances, so Drake Callender and the defense will be quite busy.

St. Louis City SC: It has been a rough start to the season for St. Louis, but not because of the attack as they've struggled defensively to keep teams from scoring. Facing Miami, they'll have to adopt a tighter approach to leave Florida with points, but it's important to keep a balance on attacking to keep pressure up.

Prediction

St. Louis' defense will prove to be too weak to contain a dominant Inter Miami attack as a Messi brace paces the Herons to victory. Pick: Inter Miami 3, St. Louis City SC 1