After Amad Diallo's midweek hattrick for Manchester United, Ruben Amorim will hope Sunday's meeting with Brighton is a little less eventful than trailing Southampton until the 82nd minute. During that match, the Red Devils were without Diogo Dalot due to suspension but he'll be back in the mix here. For Fabian Hurtzeler, while his Brighton side have performed well, he'll also be figuring out how to pick apart Manchester United's defense in an effort to make sure that his Seagulls don't rack up more draws during this season.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 19 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 19 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United +110; Draw +260; Brighton +230

Storylines

Manchester United: Amorim has no new injuries coming into the match but Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, and Johnny Evans are all unavailable. Marcus Rashford is also unlikely to make an appearance as the transfer saga swirls around him but this is one of the shortest absentee lists that the Red Devils have had under their new manager so far.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Nossair Mazraoui, Casemiro, Cristian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund

Brighton: Evan Fergusen and Jick Hinshelwood have outside chances of being available for this match but if they do feature, it'd likely be from the bench. Simon Adringra could feature again on the wing as Brajan Gruda is still dealing with an issue. Mats Wieffer is also close to a return but this will come too soon. James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu, and Igor Julio are the long-term absentees for Brighton.

Brighton predicted XI: Bart Verbruggen, Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Karu Mitoma, Yasin Ayari, Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra, Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck

Prediction

After flirting with danger midweek, the Red Devils will take care of business at home and go ahead early before managing the match to the conclusion. Pick: Manchester United 2, Brighton 1