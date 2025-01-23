It has been tough sledding for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United but all their eggs need to go into the Europa League basket facing Rangers at home on Thursday. Firmly in the top seven, a victory would almost guarantee that United secure a place directly in the last 16 but they'll be wary that Rangers will be thinking the same thing. Only behind the Red Devils by one point, the Scottish giants are also enjoying a strong league phase and are unbeaten in their last four matches, climbing up the table.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Jan. 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -260; Draw +360; Rangers +650

Storylines

Manchester United: Form-wise, this team is on a roller coaster under Amorim and now he has a potential bidding war over Alejandro Garnacho to add to his issues. United need reinforcements but they won't have them in time for this clash, leading one to wonder how Amorim will attack this match. The United manager still doesn't know what his best XI is so there could be more changes in this critical clash. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans won't be in contention for this match. Victor Lindelof will face a late fitness test.

Manchester United predicted XI: Andre Onana, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Amdad Diallo, Rasmus Hojlund

Rangers: Unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, Rangers are entering in a solid fun of form that even includes a victory over Celtic in 2025. Winning the Scottish Premiership may be out of their reach, but with Europa League success, this is a team that can still make some noise in other ways if they can get past tough matches like this. Premier League teams aren't going to scare Philippe Clement's men which will make this an interesting tie.

Rangers predicted XI: Liam Kelly, Jefte, Robin Propper, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier, Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami, Vlclav Cerny, Hamza Igmane

Prediction

United's midfield is going to experience more issues trying to hold off an experienced Rangers team. It won't be enough to lead to a loss but it will cause dropped points. Pick: Manchester United 2, Rangers 2