Real Madrid are seeking a 14th La Liga win of the season at home to Las Palmas on Sunday with the Canary Island outfit hoping to pull off a shock at Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second in the Spanish topflight and a single point behind bitter rivals and leaders Atletico Madrid while Diego Martinez's side are 14th with 22 points from 19 games so far.

This will be Los Blancos' first league game in four matches having beaten Valencia in early 2025 before Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana duty. Deportiva Minera and Celta Vigo were seen off to march on in the Copa del Rey to the quarterfinals but a 5-2 demolition by Barcelona in Saudi Arabia will hurt for some time. Defending titleholders in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, Real have a tough task ahead of them to retain one or both.

Las Palmas have avoided defeat four times from nine road games so far and even won three of them as well as drawing with this weekend's hosts back in August. Pio Pio drew at Santiago Bernabeu back in 2017 in a thrilling 3-3 draw but 2025 has not been kind so far with a Copa del Rey exit to Elche as well as a narrow 2-1 home loss to Getafe in LaLiga last week.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Jan. 19 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 19 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu - Madrid, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Real -650; Draw +750; Las Palmas +1400

This season so far

Real are second in the standings which is five points better than Barcelona in third but one point fewer than Atletico Madrid who are top. That gap to Diego Simeone's men could be four points come Sunday and Los Blancos will be targeting a ninth win from 10 home games in LaLiga so far which is the second best record in the topflight. Real have never lost to Las Palmas at home and the Canary Islanders are improving under Diego Martinez since his arrival as head coach back in October. With eight wins, one draw and four losses from 13, Los Amarillos are up to 14th in the standings and six points clear of relegation on 22 points from 19 games in total. Martinez has also seen his side score 24 times from 19 games which is better than Osasuna, Real Betis, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Sociedad.

Team news

Real: Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric are suspended while Fran Garcia will require a late fitness test. Eduardo Camavinga is out for at least three weeks although Thibaut Courtois is back in goal with Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy also likely to be reinstated to the XI. David Alaba could form part of the squad for the first time since his serious injury but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are both out long-term.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Brahim.

Las Palmas: Daley Sinkgraven and Viti are injured while Marvin Park and Jose Campana are strong doubts. Adnan Januzaj could start after scoring against Getafe but Martinez also might opt for consistency and not make any unforced changes. Jaime Mata and Marc Cardona are likely to be on the bench with Fabio Silva up top and seeking to add to his five goals and two assists from 14 LaLiga appearances.

Possible Las Palmas XI: Cillessen; Herzog, Suarez, McKenna, Marmol; Essugo, K Rodriguez; Sandro, Munoz, Moleiro; F Silva.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for Real who should run out winners by a goal or two at home despite Las Palmas' ability to score against most opponents. Pick: Real 2, Las Palmas 0.