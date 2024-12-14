Tottenham Hotspur have a chance to reverse course on Sunday when they face Premier League bottom-dwellers Southampton. Spurs started the weekend in 11th place, a poor run of form and an injury crisis going hand in hand for the north Londoners. They will still be the obvious favorites against Southampton, though, who sit in 20th place as they continue to struggle in their first season since being promoted from the Championship.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 15 | 2 p.m. ET Location: St Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England

St Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England Live stream: Peacock, Fubo (try for free)

Peacock, Fubo (try for free) Odds: Southampton +330; Draw +340; Tottenham Hotspur -140

Storylines

The last few weeks have not been terribly kind to Tottenham Hotspur, who have just one win in their last eight games and have slumped down to 11th place in the Premier League. It's been a peculiar period of games, too, in which they have scored 13 goals in eight games and conceded 14. True to that form, each of their games minus the 4-0 win at Manchester City has been narrowly contested, but they have not been able to pull out the wins they are in desperate need of.

Many might point to Spurs' porous defense, some of which can be attributed to the fact that they are currently missing their starting goalkeeper and center backs. That said, Ange Postecoglou's side may have equally pressing issues in attack. Despite being one of the Premier League's top attacking teams, Spurs have scored one or fewer goals in four of their last eight, drawing those games or losing by one goal. Getting their attack going will be key on Sunday, both because of their defensive woes and because no matter their struggles at the back, Southampton's are far worse.

Projected lineup

Spurs: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Prediction

Spurs' recent form may be troubling, but not as much as Southampton's is. Expect Ange Postecoglou's side to pick up a much-needed three points on Sunday, especially against the defensively wobbly Saints that have conceded 31 goals in 15 league games. Pick: Southampton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2