Matchday 8 of the Champions League will feature a whopping 18 games all kicking off at 3 p.m. ET as there's sure to be wall-to-wall action. Plenty of spots are up for grabs, but also, it shows some of the changes that come with the new Swiss format of Champions League.

As the action comes thick and fast, Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for the matchday mayhem that will come in the league phase finale. In addition to showing every game live, Paramount+ will also be the exclusive home of The Golazo Show, the whiparound show that will have eyes on all 18 games on Wednesday.

Champions League expert picks, predictions, best bets on Matchday 8: Man City, PSG qualify; Barca top Atalanta





So, why are all the teams playing at once?

It's standard for the final day of group stages in competitions to see matches kick off at the same time so they finish at the same time, but with all teams being in the same table for the league phase, the only way to accomplish this was by starting all 18 matches simultaneously as part of this new format. Previous matchdays saw nine games take place on Tuesday and nine more on Wednesday, with two on each day being in the early 12:45 p.m. ET window and seven at the 3 p.m. window. But this Wednesday sees all those games take place in the late window and with plenty at stake.

Only two matches, Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig and Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda, won't have a direct impact on positioning within the top 24 teams to advance to the knockout stage and the round of 16.

Along with teams no longer dropping down to Europa League, this shows just how competitive the race for the top 24 has been with nine teams still alive for the final six places. Be sure to keep an eye out as the table will be shifting constantly on Wednesday.





