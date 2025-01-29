ucl1.jpg
Getty Images

Matchday 8 of the Champions League will feature a whopping 18 games all kicking off at 3 p.m. ET as there's sure to be wall-to-wall action. Plenty of spots are up for grabs, but also, it shows some of the changes that come with the new Swiss format of Champions League. 

As the action comes thick and fast, Paramount+ will be a one-stop shop for the matchday mayhem that will come in the league phase finale. In addition to showing every game live, Paramount+ will also be the exclusive home of The Golazo Show, the whiparound show that will have eyes on all 18 games on Wednesday.

Champions League expert picks, predictions, best bets on Matchday 8: Man City, PSG qualify; Barca top Atalanta
Pardeep Cattry
Champions League expert picks, predictions, best bets on Matchday 8: Man City, PSG qualify; Barca top Atalanta


So, why are all the teams playing at once?

It's standard for the final day of group stages in competitions to see matches kick off at the same time so they finish at the same time, but with all teams being in the same table for the league phase, the only way to accomplish this was by starting all 18 matches simultaneously as part of this new format. Previous matchdays saw nine games take place on Tuesday and nine more on Wednesday, with two on each day being in the early 12:45 p.m. ET window and seven at the 3 p.m. window. But this Wednesday sees all those games take place in the late window and with plenty at stake.

Only two matches, Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig and Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda, won't have a direct impact on positioning within the top 24 teams to advance to the knockout stage and the round of 16.

Along with teams no longer dropping down to Europa League, this shows just how competitive the race for the top 24 has been with nine teams still alive for the final six places. Be sure to keep an eye out as the table will be shifting constantly on Wednesday.


Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29TIMEHOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

3 p.m.

Paramount+

FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Brest vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Girona vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. AS Monaco3 p.m.Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network
Juventus vs. Benfica3 p.m.Paramount+CBS Sports Network
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague3 p.m.Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge3 p.m.Paramount+
Lille vs. Feyenoord3 p.m.Paramount+
PSV vs. Liverpool 3 p.m.Paramount+
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.Paramount+
Sporting CP vs. Bologna3 p.m.Paramount+
Stuttgart vs. PSG3 p.m.Paramount+
Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m.Paramount+
Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda3 p.m.Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200