Just as the club football season was building some momentum, the brakes slam on. And boy will we be stuck in park for quite a while now. It will, for instance, be 20 days without the Premier League in which international football takes center stage. Now is the time of Nations Leagues (CONCACAF and UEFA) and those are some of the highest-stakes games.

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT play four friendlies in this elongated window while top South American nations will also be using this window to take a look at their squad. It is not all quite so low-stakes, however, as in Africa there is the invariably competitive battle for qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations. In short, club football might be gone for a week longer than usual but there is still plenty to sink your teeth into before the Champions League and European domestic competitions snatch the spotlight back for themselves.

Why is this break longer?

Moving to an extended September break was approved by the FIFA Council in March 2023 to be introduced following the 2026 World Cup. That tournament was part of the spur for the reorienting of the international calendar; the fact that the final was the latest ever played in a summer tournament (July 19) meant that domestic leagues were shunted back to late August and would barely have had time to get up and running if the first window remained in its usual position of early September.

Player welfare was also a significant factor in the extension of the early season window, which will mean that international squads do not meet up again until November. In an ever more globalized sport, travel places a significant strain on players, particularly those based at elite European clubs who must travel to the Americas or Asia during the international windows. For instance, in October 2024, Chelsea and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo travelled over 15,000 miles and crossed 10 time zones in the space of a fortnight of club and country commitments. Though the volume of games may not decrease for players such as Caicedo, they will at least lose one cross-continental journey from their schedules.

What does the calendar look like from here on out?

Within the European domestic season, there are now three windows in which international games will take place:

Sept. 21 to Oct. 6 -- four games

Nov. 9-17 -- two games

March 22-30 -- two games



Once the season is concluded, there is a further window from June 7-15 before a summer of international tournaments, including AFCON and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Through until the end of 2030, the men's international match calendar will retain much the same form, half of the eight games within the club season in that September to early October window before two quick darts through the fixture list in November and March. The subsequent cycle may need adapting to accommodate the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, widely expected to take place in winter and potentially in early 2035 to avoid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

What are the games to watch in the weeks ahead?

As is often the case in the first international window after a World Cup, there is something of a case of after the Lord Mayor's show to proceedings. For many coaches it is the time to plot out the next four-year cycle. Pochettino numbers among them, calling up eight teenagers for friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada. Whichever match sees 16-year-old sensation Cavan Sullivan make his senior debut is sure to be a big occasion for US Soccer.

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Come the next window, the pressure will be on Pochettino to regain the Nations League title won by Mexico in 2025 and elsewhere in North America the race will soon be underway to join USMNT, Mexico, Canada and Panama in the quarterfinals. The group stages also lead into next summer's Gold Cup, where the top four sides across two groups in League A are guaranteed to advance to the competition.

The other Nations League offers similarly convoluted paths to the continental championships and there are no shortage of big-name matchups in Europe over the coming weeks. World champions Spain face England and Croatia, Erling Haaland squares off against Cristiano Ronaldo, while Roberto Mancini begins his second spell in charge of Italy with games against Belgium, Turkey and France.

Though the merits of winning this competition are not entirely clear -- Ronaldo seems to be among the few who set much store by Portugal winning it twice -- there is real value in the lower levels of the Nations League, which can offer a back door to the Euro 2028 playoffs. Poland and Georgia both reached the last tournament by dint of their Nations League success, this time anywhere up to nine teams could exploit this second chance to reach the playoffs.

There is also meaning to a fair few friendlies around the world, perhaps none more so than Lionel Messi's last tango with the Argentina national team to take place at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Benin will be the opponents on Messi's 208th game for the Albiceleste and teammates from the 2022 World Cup final win have been invited to attend the game.

Meanwhile, some of the most intriguing games of the whole window are probably to be found in Africa, where even AFCON qualification tends to claim some big scalps. Ivory Coast and Ghana find themselves in a tricky group with Gambia from which only two can advance, while Group D could also be tricky for South Africa and Guinea, who are joined by tournament hosts (and therefore already qualified) Kenya.