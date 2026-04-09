UFC Hall of Famers go head-to-head on "The Ultimate Fighter" this year. Former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping will serve as opposing coaches on the new season of "TUF," which will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

The latest season of UFC's long-running reality show was announced on Thursday. It premieres on June 14, the same day as UFC Freedom 250, with new episodes premiering every subsequent Tuesday in the U.S., Latin America, and Australia. This season features 16 men's bantamweights and women's strawweights fighting for UFC contracts.

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Cormier and Bisping lead teams for the third time. Cormier previously coached opposite longtime rival Stipe Miocic and Chael Sonnen; meanwhile, Bisping has coached against Dan Henderson and Jason "Mayhem" Miller. Cormier is 2-2 as a coach, with one fighter from his team winning one of the two available contracts each season. Bisping is 3-1 overall, sweeping Henderson's team before splitting contracts with Miller.

Seven "TUF" winners have become UFC champions, including Bisping and Kamaru Usman. The show has also produced numerous interim champions, title challengers and superstars. Nate Diaz, Rose Namajunas, Kimbo Slice and Tony Ferguson are among the other big names to spend time in the "TUF" mansion.

Past seasons of "The Ultimate Fighter" will be available on Paramount+ beginning in late May, ahead of the upcoming 12-episode season.