The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game takes place on Saturday as Team USA goes up against Team WNBA in Phoenix. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have made Team WNBA as rookies, joining other stars like DeWanna Bonner, Aliyah Boston, Dearica Hamby and more. Meanwhile, Team USA is loaded, led by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, to name a few.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Team USA is the 6.5-point favorite in the latest Team WNBA vs. Team USA odds, while the over/under for total points is 189.5. Before making any Team USA vs. Team WNBA picks, be sure to see the WNBA predictions from SportsLine's women's basketball expert Calvin Wetzel.

Since the start of the 2021-22 women's college basketball campaign, Wetzel is an insane 1,384-988 (+371.33 units). Wetzel also predicted 66 of 68 NCAA Women's Tournament teams this year, as well as 62 of 68 teams within one seed line, and correctly picked 13 of 16 second-round games. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has set his sights on Team USA vs. Team WNBA and just locked in his picks and WNBA predictions. Here are several WNBA betting lines and trends for Team WNBA vs. Team USA:

Team WNBA vs. Team USA spread: Team USA -6.5

Team WNBA vs. Team USA over/under: 189.5 points

Team WNBA vs. Team USA money line: USA -240, WNBA +196

USA: Team USA are seeking their 8th straight gold medal in Paris

WNBA: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are the only two first-time All-Stars this season

Why Team USA can cover

Team USA is absolutely loaded from top to bottom. They will look to bring home the gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson has continued to be a dominant and effective playmaker. She owns a reliable jumper and uses her superb footwork to beat defenders. Wilson currently leads the league in scoring (27.2) and rebounding (12).

New York Liberty's Brenna Stewart joins Wilson in the frontcourt and will do damage for Team USA. Stewart thrives from all over the floor, averaging 19.3 points, nine rebounds and two steals per game. Phoenix's Diana Taurasi is an 11-time All-Star. She is the all-time leading scorer in WNBA history (10,447) and has four games this season with five-plus 3-pointers made.

Why Team WNBA can cover

Indiana's Caitlin Clark is making her first All-Star game appearance as a rookie. Clark has superb range as a shooter while being a top-notch facilitator. She's leading all rookies in points per game (17.1) and steals per game (1.5). The 22-year-old is also first in the league in assists per game (8.2), which would be the most by a rookie all-time.

Los Angeles' Dearica Hamby is a smooth difference-maker in the frontcourt. Hamby has a soft touch around the rim while being forceful on the glass. Heading into the break, she ranks eighth in the WNBA in points per game (19.2) and fourth in rebounds per game (10). Those are career highs for her. Additionally, Hamby has notched 13 double-doubles, which are the third most in the league.

How to make 2024 WNBA All-Star Game picks

Wetzel is going Over on the point total, and he has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Which side covers in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?