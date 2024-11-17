The Dallas Wings were the lucky winners on Sunday in the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery, and will now have the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in franchise history. The first came in 2021, when they selected Charli Collier, who was out of the league after two seasons. This time around, things should go much better with UConn star Paige Bueckers on the board.

Rounding out the lottery are the Los Angeles Sparks, who had the best individual odds (44.2%) at winning the top pick, but will have to settle for the No. 2 selection for the second year in a row, the Chicago Sky, who owed the Wings a pick swap and could not wind up with the first pick, and the Washington Mystics.

The league's new expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, will begin play in the 2025 season. They have been slotted in at No. 5 in the first round, just behind the lottery participants, and will maintain that spot in the second and third rounds as well, which means they'll also have the Nos. 17 and 30 selections. The Valkyries will begin to fill out their roster on Dec. 6 with the expansion draft.

One important note for this year is that the Las Vegas Aces had their 2025 first-round pick rescinded by the league after a 2023 investigation found that the organization had violated rules regarding impermissible player benefits. As a result, the first round will only have 12 selections instead of 13.

No date has been set for the 2025 draft, but it will happen sometime in mid-April after the conclusion of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. For now, here's a look at the full draft order.

Full 2025 WNBA Draft order

First round

1. Dallas Wings

2. Los Angeles Sparks

3. Chicago Sky

4. Washington Mystics

5. Golden State Valkyries

6. Washington Mystics (via Atlanta)

7. New York Liberty (via Phoenix)

8. Indiana Fever

9. Seattle Storm

10. Chicago Sky (via Connecticut)

11. Minnesota Lynx

12. Phoenix Mercury (via New York)

Second round

13. Los Angeles Sparks

14. Dallas Wings

15. Minnesota Lynx (via Chicago)

16. Las Vegas Aces (via Washington)

17. Golden State Valkyries

18. Atlanta Dream

19. Chicago Sky (via Phoenix)

20. Indiana Fever

21. Seattle Storm

22. Las Vegas Aces

23. Connecticut Sun

24. Minnesota Lynx

25. Connecticut Sun (via New York)

Third round

26. Los Angeles Sparks

27. Dallas Wings

28. Los Angeles Sparks (via Chicago)

29. Seattle Storm (via Washington)

30. Golden State Valkyries

31. Dallas Wings (via Atlanta)

32. Washington Mystics (via Phoenix)

33. Indiana Fever

34. Seattle Storm

35. Las Vegas Aces

36. Atlanta Dream (via Connecticut)

37. Minnesota Lynx

38. New York Liberty