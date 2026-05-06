The 2026 WNBA season has nearly arrived. An uneventful winter gave way to a chaotic spring, which brought a historic new collective bargaining agreement that ensured there would be basketball this summer. But first, they had to cram the entire offseason process -- a double expansion draft, free agency and the 2026 WNBA Draft -- into just a few weeks.

Now, finally, it's time for everyone to hit the court. Opening night is set for Friday, and the first weekend will feature 11 games and all 15 teams -- including the two new expansion clubs, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

Before the action begins, here's how our experts think the regular-season standings will shake out, and which team will lift the trophy in October. As a reminder, the WNBA's standings and playoff format disregard conferences. The top eight teams in the league make the playoffs, where they are seeded into a traditional bracket. That remains true even with the addition of the Fire and Tempo.

WNBA Finals predictions

Erica Ayala Lindsay Gibbs Isabel Gonzalez Jack Maloney Liberty over Aces Aces over Liberty Aces over Fever Liberty over Fever

Explanations

Erica Ayala: A healthy Breanna Stewart will carry this New York Liberty to another title. While I'm more of a believer in the Chris DeMarco system day-by-day, I still think the success of this team will come from Stewart, especially with Sabrina Ionescu set to miss the first two weeks of the season. Stewie is looking good coming off her Unrivaled and EuroLeague titles. Satou will be a good mix for a team that bowed out in the first round to Sabally and the 2025 runners-up, the Phoenix Mercury.

Lindsay Gibbs: Last year, the Las Vegas Aces were a mess for much of the season but still managed to win a title. Yes, they got some breaks along the way in the form of key injuries to some of their biggest competitors, but they also displayed a resiliency and a grit that we hadn't seen in previous championship runs, when things came a bit easier to them.

Considering Vegas is returning almost that whole squad into the 2026 season, I see them as the favorites, even though the New York Liberty now have a Big Four thanks to the addition of Satou Sabally. I just think Vegas will be better than they were last year, too -- Chennedy Carter will provide a much-needed spark off the bench, especially as Dana Evans recovers from injury; Cheyenne Parker-Tyus will be a real contributor now that she's had time to regain her fitness after pregnancy; NaLyssa Smith should be even more of a factor than she was post-trade last season after an offseason in the Aces' program; and both Brianna Turner and Stephanie Talbot have proven themselves to be highly capable and intelligent role players. That, combined with a still-in-her-prime A'ja Wilson, has me picking the Aces to win it all over the Liberty in the finals.

Elsewhere, I see both the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream having good regular seasons and making some splashes in the playoffs behind Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, respectively, but still being a notch below the top contenders. Without a healthy Napheesa Collier for the first part of the season, the Minnesota Lynx will struggle but still make the playoffs. I predict a down year for the Phoenix Mercury, who had a disappointing offseason.

The biggest risers this year will be the Dallas Wings, as Curt Miller did a phenomenal job adding talent to the roster around Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, and the Los Angeles Sparks. The once-proud franchise hasn't sniffed the playoffs in five years, but after a great offseason that saw Nneka Ogwumike and Ariel Atkins come to town, Lynn Roberts will end that streak this year. The 30th season will see one of the most iconic teams in the league return to respectability.

Isabel Gonzalez: The Aces had two versions of themselves during their 2025 championship season, pre- and post-All-Star break. The team played with grit and determination to win their third title after being counted out, and now they return most of that roster, led by four-time MVP A'ja Wilson. Unless they regress, there is a good chance Las Vegas hosts yet another parade this year.

Although the Liberty have a very talented roster and a healthy Breanna Stewart makes them a strong contender, I picked Indiana to finish second and reach the Finals for the first time in more than a decade. The Fever showed incredible resilience last season while dealing with multiple injuries -- including a few for Caitlin Clark, who only played 13 games. Indiana still made an improbable run to the semifinals and won two games against the Aces, so it will be interesting to see what they can do with a healthier roster.

Jack Maloney: Only three teams in WNBA history have gone back-to-back, and while the Aces themselves were one of them just a few years ago, I don't think this group has what it takes to pull off such a rare feat. They did not play like a championship team for the majority of last season and were lucky to get out of the first round of the playoffs. And so, while I think they'll be a top-four team, I expect a new champion.

My pick to win it all in 2026 is the new-look New York Liberty. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones are all back, and they've added Satou Sabally to give them, by far, the most talented top-four in the league. Plus, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who sat out all of 2025, is back, and they've done some nice work on the margins. There may be some initial growing pains for new coach Chris DeMarco to sort out, but no one else has this much top-tier talent.

In the Finals, I have the Liberty beating the Indiana Fever. Despite a parade of injuries last season, the Fever were five minutes away from their first Finals trip since 2015. I think there's been some amnesia about just how good Caitlin Clark is when healthy, and now that she's back alongside Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, the Fever are going to be one of the best teams in the league.

Finally, a quick word on the Atlanta Dream. While Angel Reese's arrival should ensure that they remain an excellent regular-season team, I still worry about their offense in a postseason setting against the best opponents. They crashed out of the playoffs in the first round last season because they couldn't create or make enough shots when it mattered, and for all of Reese's positive traits, she doesn't fix that issue, which is why I have them losing in the semifinals.