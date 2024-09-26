Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker and the 76ers are hoping to bring a WNBA team to their city. Parker disclosed that the first attempt to do this happened a few years ago, but she feels now is the perfect opportunity.

Parker said an agreement has been reached to make sure the 76ers stay in Philadelphia until at least 2061. With that momentum, she is also hoping to get a piece of the action as the WNBA continues to grow.

The news broke during a public meeting on Wednesday, where Parker gave an 80-slide presentation regarding a new arena for the Sixers called 76 Place. The $1.3 billion project would be on Market and Filbert streets and 10th and 11th streets. As reported by CBS News Philadelphia, the legislation for the proposed arena will be introduced to City Council on Oct. 24.

The Sixers' lease at the Wells Fargo Center with Comcast Spectacor ends in 2031, which is when they are expected to play their first season in the new facility. This, Parker said, puts Philadelphia in a better position to get a WNBA team.

The league is expanding from the current 12 teams and will have at least 15 teams by 2026. The Golden State Valkyries are set to join the league next season, while Toronto and Portland will debut their teams the following year. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she is "pretty confident" the league can grow to 16 teams by 2028.

Parker said there was an initial attempt to bring in a team a few years ago around the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was a councilwoman. It was unsuccessful, but she became mayor this year and is going to continue pushing for a team.

"We were able to secure support from the governor, from the city, its administration and legislative body," Parker said when discussing the first efforts. "Although they were not successful, you all know me. I don't take no easy. I want us to keep working extremely hard, as hard as we can, united together.

"I will tell you that with this new Sixers arena there, there is no one who can tell me that Philadelphia would just not have upped its position in trying, and trying to pursue a WNBA team for our great city."

The Sixers, previously called the Syracuse Nationals, relocated from Syracuse, N.Y. to Philadelphia on May 22, 1963. Since then, the city has embraced the franchise, and now they are also ready to welcome the WNBA.

"We share in Mayor Parker's desire to bring a WNBA franchise to Philadelphia and have been engaged with the league on the process," a Sixers spokesperson told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday. "Our goal is for our new arena to serve as home to both the 76ers and a WNBA franchise."