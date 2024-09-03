Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has taken her game to new heights this season, and is the favorite to win the league's MVP award. While she's been impressive on both sides of the ball, her offensive impact has stood out, and she's on pace for the best scoring season in WNBA history.

Wilson went off for 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting in a win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 1, which was her second 40-point game of the season -- and second in three games for that matter after scoring 42 against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 27. With four career 40-point performances, she is now tied with Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart for the most ever in that department.

For the season, Wilson is averaging 27.5 points per game, which would be the highest single-season scoring average by a wide margin, besting Taurasi's 25.3 points per game in 2006. Furthermore, due to the longer seasons now in place, Wilson is on track to record the first 1,000-point season in WNBA history. The current record is 939 points by Jewell Loyd in 2023, the first season the league played a 40-game schedule.

Wilson needs 61 points to surpass Loyd, and 121 points to reach 1,000 for the season. At her current pace she would reach 1,000 points in the Aces' Sept. 13 game against the Indiana Fever.

Single-season total points record

Player Team Season Points Jewell Loyd Storm 2023 939 Breanna Stewart Liberty 2023 919 A'ja Wilson Aces 2023 912 A'ja Wilson Aces 2024 879 Diana Taurasi Mercury 2006 860

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Wilson's dominant scoring campaign is that she's remained highly efficient. She's shooting 52.6% from the field, which is the second-best mark of her career and good for fourth in the league. That's while taking 19.5 shots per game, which would be the fourth-most ever. Of the six other seasons where a player has averaged at least 19 shots, the next best field goal percentage is Diana Taurasi at 45.2.