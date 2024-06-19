The 2024 WNBA rookie class has been impressive so far, and there is no doubt the Rookie of the Year race will be a tight one. For "We Need to Talk Now" hosts Ashley Nicole Moss and Alicia Jay, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has a slight edge over Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark at this point of the season.

"I know the Internet's gonna hate this because they love to pit these women against each other," Moss said during Tuesday's episode. "Right now, for me, it's between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark for different reasons."

Moss explained that Reese has been doing a good job defensively, while also leading the other rookies in rebounds, steals and has registered six consecutive double-doubles. Meanwhile, she gave credit to Clark for finding her rhythm and shining when it comes to scoring and assists.

Jay agreed that both are a tier above the other rookies at the moment, but if she has to pick one of them, she would lean toward Reese.

"Definitely from the start, Angel came in ready to go and she's been consistent," Jay said. "So if I were to lean towards somebody, right now as it stands between both of them -- because I do agree that it is one of theirs to lose for sure -- I would lean toward Angel because she has been consistent. She has shown us every night that she is going to get out there and ball on both ends."

The college rivals have consistently been battling for the top spot, even in the CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings. However, Moss agreed with Jay that when looking at the big picture, Reese's transition to the WNBA might be going slightly smoother.

"I'm not mad at that," Moss added. "And again, there's a lot of season left to play, so this is a way-too-early prediction. If we are going to go and look at the totality of the season, definitely.

"... Right now if I did have to pick, I would agree with you that Angel has a little big of an edge over Caitlin. Again, a lot of season left to be played, so we are not crowning anyone. But I would agree with that. Definitely."