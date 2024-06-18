Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings by continuing to prove how dangerous she is offensively. The Fever are fresh off a 91-83 victory against the Chicago Sky, and the former Iowa star played a key role with her seventh 20+ point performance of the season.

The No. 2 spot belongs to Chicago forward Angel Reese, who continues to be one of the top players to watch and could soon make history with the longest double-double streak for a WNBA rookie.

Meanwhile, Reese's teammate Kamilla Cardoso cracked the list this week at No. 4 as the former South Carolina star has impressed since making her WNBA debut on June 1. Cardoso is a menace in the paint, as is Washington Mystics's Aaliyah Edwards, who once again earned a spot on the list.

The Los Angeles Sparks have two impressive rookies in Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. The pair were not able to make the list together this week, but Jackson kept her No. 3 spot by continuing to show how efficient she can be. Brink still gets an unofficial shoutout after 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals against the Atlanta Dream on Monday.

Here are the latest CBS Sports WNBA Rookie Rankings:

1. Caitlin Clark

Clark has had ups and downs this season, but she had one of her best games thus far Sunday. She flirted with a triple-double in the Fever's win over the Sky with a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. It was an efficient outing as well as she went 7-for-11 from the field.

Clark's shooting range is impressive, but so is her ability to read the defense and make creative passes. She has now registered five games of 15+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds. No other rookie has achieved that since Breanna Stewart did so in 2016 with the Seattle Storm.

2. Angel Reese

Reese might be the most consistent rookie his season and is currently riding a historic statistical streak. Despite the loss to Indiana on Sunday, Reese tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds for her sixth consecutive double-double. That is tied for the longest streak for a rookie along with Tina Charles in 2010 and Cindy Brown in 1998.

Charles registered 22 double-doubles as a rookie in 2010, and Reese is on track to tie or break that record. The former LSU star is averaging 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, making her the league's fourth-leading rebounder. Reese has seven double-doubles already with 27 games left in the regular season.

3. Rickea Jackson

Jackson notched her first career double-double against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, as she tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 60% from the field. That was her first 30-minute game of the season. Jackson followed that performance with 16 points against the Atlanta dream, marking her seventh double-digit game in the WNBA.

The former Tennessee star has been remarkably efficient for a rookie, as she shoots 47.3% on the season to rank among the top 20 players in the WNBA.

4. Kamilla Cardoso

Cardoso made her WNBA debut on June 1, and through seven games into her rookie season she is already turning heads. The 6-foot-7 center is averaging 8.4 points in under 23 minutes per game and has scored in double figures four consecutive games.

The 2024 NCAA champion is fresh off her first double-double as she tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds against Indiana on Sunday. Cardoso ranks 29th in the WNBA with 6.3 points in the paint per game, proving to be a dominant inside force like she was at South Carolina.

5. Aaliyah Edwards

Edwards fouled out during the Mystics' 83-81 win over the Sky, but she was still a significant contributor with 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks. Her career-high this season is 23 points, the second-highest single-game point total for a rookie behind Clark, who's reached that mark three times already.

In less than 24 minutes per contest, Edwards is averaging 9.1 points per game, and 6.4 of those come from the paint. She is one spot above Cardoso in that category. Edwards is also No. 15 in the league in rebounds with 6.4 per game.