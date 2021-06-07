The Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm just can't stop playing thrillers. The Storm won the first two meetings between these teams in overtime, and their matchup on Friday was decided by an absurd Jewell Loyd buzzer-beater that is right up there with the best plays of the season.

On Sunday, however, it was time for the Wings to get revenge. This time, they were the ones who escaped thanks to some late-game heroics, as Arike Ogunbowale drained a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to give them a 68-67 win and snap the Storm's league-best six-game winning streak.

With 4.5 seconds left, the Wings trailed by two but had the ball and a chance to tie or win the game. Kayla Thornton got it into Ogunbowale, who stepped back to create some space and decided that one way or another, this game wouldn't be going to overtime. Luckily for her and the Wings, the high-arcing 3 swished right through the net.

This wasn't the most efficient game of Ogunbowale's career, but she came up big when it mattered. She scored the final 10 points for the Wings and also hit another 3 with 32 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to two. In all, she finished with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Dallas has been on the receiving end of some bad luck this season, with all five of its losses coming by seven points or less. The positive side of that is they've given themselves a chance to win every game, and this time things turned in their favor. Now 3-5 on the season, the Wings have moved into sole possession of ninth place, and are half a game out of the final playoff spot.

Still a lot of season left, obviously, but this young team is moving in the right direction, and in Ogunbowale they have a clear star leading the way.