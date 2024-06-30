Another game, another milestone for Caitlin Clark. The No. 1 overall pick broke the Indiana Fever's single-season rookie assist record on Sunday during their matinee matchup with the Phoenix Mercury. Making Clark's feat even more impressive is she needed just 20 games to get it done.

Clark needed three assists on Sunday to make history, and she didn't waste any time. Less than a minute into the second quarter, she ran the pick-and-roll to perfection with Aliyah Boston and slipped the second-year center a pocket pass for a layup.

That was assist number 129 on the season for Clark, who entered Sunday fourth in the league at 6.6 assists per game. At her current pace, Clark will smash the Fever's all-time single-season record of 201 assists, which is held by Erica Wheeler.

And assuming she stays healthy, she will also break the all-time rookie assist record of 225, which is currently held by Hall of Famer Ticha Penicheiro. Of course, it's worth noting Clark will have up to 10 more games than Penicheiro did back in 1998.

But even on a per-game basis, Clark is near the top of the charts. Her 6.6 assists would be the second-most ever by a rookie, behind only Penicheiro's 7.5. Of the Fever's 1,533 points entering Sunday's contest, Clark had either scored or assisted on 701 of them, or 45.7%.

Any way you slice it, Clark is one of the best playmakers to enter the league in a long time, and she will only get better as she continues to acclimate to the increased physicality and grows more comfortable with her teammates.