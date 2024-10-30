As the WNBA explores more expansion, a franchise could be coming to Kansas City with the help of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mahomes and the rest of the KC Current ownership group have been in talks with the WNBA about bringing a franchise to the city.

Back in January of 2023, Mahomes announced that he and wife Brittany Mahomes had joined the ownership group of the NWSL's KC Current. That means Mahomes is familiar with the growing popularity of women's sports in America, and his star power could help bring the WNBA to town as well.

If the ownership group is successful in bringing a WNBA team to Kansas City, it would become the fourth local pro team co-owned by Mahomes. In addition to the Current, he already has minority stakes in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC of the MLS.

The WNBA is currently in a round of aggressive expansion, with the Golden State Valkyries joining the league next year. The league has also announced new teams coming to Toronto and Portland in the 2026 season.

With the WNBA shooting for 16 teams by 2028, that leaves room for one more expansion franchise. Kansas City could be in the mix, along with Philadelphia, Miami, Denver and Nashville.