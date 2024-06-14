Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, made more history on Thursday night during the Phoenix Mercury's 103-99 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Taurasi surpassed Michael Jordan for the most 20-point games by a player 40 years or older in NBA or WNBA history.

The Mercury got off to a flying start against the back-to-back champs thanks in large part to Taurasi, who poured in 10 points in the first quarter to help her team build a 16-point lead. But by halftime they were behind due to a dominant second quarter from A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. The Aces were able to keep the Mercury at an arm's length in the second half and end their three-game winning streak thanks to a combined 66 points from their star duo.

Taurasi finished the game with 22 points and four assists on 8-of-14 from the field, and now has 21 games of at least 20 points since turning 40 years old. Her WNBA mark may never be broken, as no one else has more than two such games, but she will eventually have to contend with LeBron James for the combined record. He is set to turn 40 on Dec. 30 this year.

Here's a look at 20-point games by 40 year olds in NBA and WNBA:

Player Team Seasons 20-point games Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury 2022-24 21 Michael Jordan Washington Wizards 2002-03 20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers 1987-89 16 John Stockton Utah Jazz 2001-03 9 Robert Parish Boston Celtics 1993-94 6 Vince Carter Grizzlies/Kings/Hawks 2016-19 6 Karl Malone Los Angeles Lakers 2003-04 4 Dirk Nowitzki Dallas Mavericks 2018-19 3 Cynthia Cooper Houston Comets 2003 2 Sheryl Swoopes Tulsa Shock 2011 2 Manu Ginobili San Antonio Spurs 2017-18 2 Sue Bird Seattle Storm 2021 2 Udonis Haslem Miami Heat 2022-23 1

Now in her 20th season at age 42, Taurasi is averaging 17 points per game, her highest scoring mark since 2020. That is good for second on the team and 14th in the league. For her career, she's up to 10,329 points, and her place atop the all-time scoring list is only becoming more secure.

Later this summer, Taurasi will travel to Paris with Team USA in search of her sixth Olympic gold medal. She was officially named to the team earlier this week.