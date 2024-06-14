Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, made more history on Thursday night during the Phoenix Mercury's 103-99 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Taurasi surpassed Michael Jordan for the most 20-point games by a player 40 years or older in NBA or WNBA history.
The Mercury got off to a flying start against the back-to-back champs thanks in large part to Taurasi, who poured in 10 points in the first quarter to help her team build a 16-point lead. But by halftime they were behind due to a dominant second quarter from A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young. The Aces were able to keep the Mercury at an arm's length in the second half and end their three-game winning streak thanks to a combined 66 points from their star duo.
Taurasi finished the game with 22 points and four assists on 8-of-14 from the field, and now has 21 games of at least 20 points since turning 40 years old. Her WNBA mark may never be broken, as no one else has more than two such games, but she will eventually have to contend with LeBron James for the combined record. He is set to turn 40 on Dec. 30 this year.
Here's a look at 20-point games by 40 year olds in NBA and WNBA:
|Player
|Team
|Seasons
|20-point games
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
2022-24
21
Michael Jordan
Washington Wizards
2002-03
20
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Los Angeles Lakers
1987-89
16
John Stockton
Utah Jazz
2001-03
9
Robert Parish
Boston Celtics
1993-94
6
Vince Carter
Grizzlies/Kings/Hawks
2016-19
6
Karl Malone
Los Angeles Lakers
2003-04
4
Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks
2018-19
3
Cynthia Cooper
Houston Comets
2003
2
Sheryl Swoopes
Tulsa Shock
2011
2
Manu Ginobili
San Antonio Spurs
2017-18
2
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm
2021
2
Udonis Haslem
Miami Heat
2022-23
1
Now in her 20th season at age 42, Taurasi is averaging 17 points per game, her highest scoring mark since 2020. That is good for second on the team and 14th in the league. For her career, she's up to 10,329 points, and her place atop the all-time scoring list is only becoming more secure.
Later this summer, Taurasi will travel to Paris with Team USA in search of her sixth Olympic gold medal. She was officially named to the team earlier this week.