Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington called out the WNBA for not doing enough to promote her team's historic game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the TD Garden in Boston. It was TD Garden's first time hosting a WNBA game.

The Sun pulled off a 69-61 win Tuesday in what was a very competitive game, doing so in front of a sellout crowd of 19,125 -- the third-highest-attendance for a WNBA game this season. However, Carrington didn't feel the league did enough to get the word out to the public. She posted on social media about it Tuesday, letting fans know the game would unfortunately not be on national television.

"I'm going to keep it real all the time -- I feel like Connecticut as a franchise is historically disrespected," Carrington said during the postgame press conference. "So sometimes if you want something, you gotta go out there and do it yourself. So that's what I did for us.

"I think that there could have been a lot more publicity or promo from the top. Connecticut had announced that we were having this game probably almost a year ago... There was ample time to do what needed to be done."

Those who were not in attendance only had the option to watch it by paying the WNBA League Pass subscription or through the livestream on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Because it was a historic moment for the WNBA, it didn't sit well with Carrington to not have it be treated like a bigger deal.

"The game should have been on the national television broadcast," Carrington said. "You should't have to pay for any type of subscription to see a game that's this historic, in my opinion."

The Sun are currently 20-7, good for the second-best record in the WNBA behind the New York Liberty. Meanwhile, the Sparks put up a good fight but still lost their fifth consecutive game, bringing their league-worst record to 6-22.

Both teams will be back in action Friday. Connecticut is hosting the Chicago Sky, while the Sparks play the Washington Mystics on the road.