The enshrinement ceremony for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 took place on Sunday, and two former WNBA players made the cut. Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus got in via the Women's Committee, while former Phoenix Mercury guard and Australian star Michele Timms made it through the International Committee.

Augustus, who stole the show with her incredible speech, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2006 after a stellar collegiate career for LSU that included two Naismith Player of the Year awards. She was named Rookie of the Year, won four titles with the Lynx during their 2010s dynasty, and made eight All-Star teams and six All-WNBA appearances. In addition, she won gold medals with Team USA in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Timms won five WNBL titles in her native Australia before joining the WNBA in its inaugural season in 1997. She made one All-Star appearance in five seasons in the WNBA and had her number retired by the Mercury, becoming just the second WNBA player ever to receive that honor. On the international level, she made three Olympic appearances with Australia and led the Opals to their first medal, a bronze in the 1996 Atlanta games.

With the latest Hall of Famers now officially enshrined, it's time to take a look forward to see which WNBA players will receive the call next. For now, we're only looking at players who have officially retired from the game, so this does not include the likes of Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles, who will certainly get in once they hang it up.

As a reminder, players must be retired for four full seasons before they become eligible.

Sue Bird (2026)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft, Bird spent her entire two-decade career with the Seattle Storm, leading the team to a record-tying four championships along the way. She spanned multiple generations, winning two rings with Lauren Jackson, then two more with Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd, and remains the only player to lift the trophy in three different decades.

Bird remains the league's all-time leader in games played (580), assists (3,234) and All-Star selections. She retired after the 2022 season and will certainly be named a Hall of Famer in her first year of eligibility in 2026.

Here is a further list of Bird's career achievements:

2x NCAA champion

1x Naismith Player of the Year

No. 1 overall pick

4x WNBA champion

13x WNBA All-Star

8x All-WNBA selection (five First Team, three Second Team)

Member of WNBA's 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams

5x EuroLeague Women champion

5x Olympic gold medalist

4x FIBA World Cup gold medalist

WNBA's all-time leader in games played and assists

Fowles entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 draft, and she quickly became one of the most fearsome defenders around. After seven seasons with the Chicago Sky, she forced a trade to the Minnesota Lynx and became a key cog in their 2010s dynasty. Over her 15-season career, Fowles won two titles, an MVP, two Finals MVPs and four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

At the time of her retirement after the 2022 season, Fowles was the league's all-time leader in rebounds, though Tina Charles passed her in that department this season. Fowles is still the all-time leader in field goal percentage (59.9). She will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when she is eligible in 2026.

Here is a further list of Fowles' career achievements:

2x WNBA champion

2x WNBA Finals MVP

1x WNBA MVP

4x WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

8x WNBA All-Star



8x All-WNBA selection (three First Team, five Second Team)

11x All-Defensive selection (eight First Team, three Second Team)

Member of WNBA's 25th anniversary team

2x EuroLeague Women champion

4x Olympic gold medalist

1x FIBA World Cup gold medalist

WNBA's all-time leader in field goal percentage

Maya Moore (2026?)

Moore, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, just might be the best player to ever grace the WNBA, but she retired in the middle of her prime to pursue social justice initiatives. Though she only played eight seasons, she is still one of the most decorated players ever. Most notably, she was the leading figure for the Minnesota Lynx's four title teams in the 2010s.

Though Moore hasn't played since 2018, she did not officially retire until January 2023. She's going to be a Hall of Famer, the only question is when given her unique situation. If the Hall considers the 2022 season as her final one before retirement, she'll go in with Bird and Fowles in 2026.

Here's a further list of Moore's career achievements:

2x NCAA champion

2x Naismith Player of the Year

4x WNBA champion

1x WNBA Finals MVP

1x WNBA MVP

1x WNBA Rookie of the Year

6x WNBA All-Star

3x WNBA All-Star Game MVP

7x All-WNBA selection (five First Team, two Second Team)

2x All-Defensive selection (two Second Team)

1x WNBA scoring champion

Member of WNBA's 20th and 25th anniversary teams

2x EuroLeague Women champion

2x Olympic gold medalist

2x FIBA World Cup gold medalist

Candace Parker (2027)

In a stunning announcement just before training camp this season, Parker called it a career. The No. 1 pick in the 2008 draft, Parker spent 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces. Among her countless accolades, she remains the only player to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season, and the only player to win a championship with three different teams.

Parker's enshrinement is still a long ways off, but she will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2027 once she becomes eligible.

Here's a further list of Parker's career achievements: