Most athletes will tell you that they don't play for individual accolades, but the Hall of Fame is different. Being recognized as the best of the best in your given sport validates all the hard work and sacrifices they made along the way. On Sunday, 13 such legends were honored with induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Led by superstars such as Vince Carter, Seimone Augustus and Chauncey Billups, the evening featured multiple speeches, some laughs, and a whole lot of tears.

Let's take a look at a few highlights from Sunday's ceremony.

Vince Carter goes in as a Raptor

Carter's career spanned 22 seasons, four decades and eight teams, so he had plenty of choices -- but he confirmed on Sunday that he will enter the Hall of Fame as a Toronto Raptor, the franchise that drafted him and where he played his first six-and-a-half seasons.

"It all started there. I had some memorable moments with that organization that created 'Vinsanity,'" Carter said during his speech. "Which is why, without a doubt, I'm going into the Hall of Fame as a Raptor."

There was also a funny moment when Carter's cousin and former Raptors teammate Tracy McGrady interrupted his speech.

Carter was clearly the headliner of the night, and he will go down as one of the most prolific players -- and arguably the best dunker -- in basketball history.

Augustus steals the show

Being elected to the Hall of Fame is the most prestigious honor any athlete can achieve, but let's be honest -- a lot of the speeches sound pretty ... similar. Not Seimone Augustus'.

The LSU and Minnesota Lynx legend started off her speech in remarkable fashion, singing an Erykah Badu song about her native Baton Rouge.

It only got better from there, as she proceeded to deliver a rhythmic spoken word poem about her basketball journey. It was truly a sight to behold, and was a breath of fresh air. She concluded the speech with a teaser about her the next stage of her basketball life.

Billups shouts out Detroit

Billups was the first honoree to take the stage, highlighting his unconventional path to the Hall of Fame which included four NBA teams in his first five seasons. He eventually found a home in Detroit, however, and he paid homage to the city by donning a cool pair of shades.

"Then the NBA franchise that loves me like family finally found me -- Detroit," Billups said before putting on his sunglasses. "What up doe. If you know, you know."

Billups then pointed to former Pistons teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, also wearing sunglasses on the stage. Finally, Billups concluded by thanking his late grandmother.

"I'm gonna leave my last thank you to my grandmother, who is not here in attendance," Billups said. "But thank you for your prayer. God answered it. We did it, grandma. We did it."

Lakers legends honor Jerry West

An inductee for the third time -- first as a player, then as a member of the 1960 gold medal winning Olympic men's basketball team and now as a contributor based on his work as an executive -- the late Jerry West was honored by his son, Jonnie, currently the senior director of pro personnel with the Golden State Warriors.

"Role model. Mentor. Confidant. Father figure. You were all those things to so many," Jonnie West said of his father. "Contributor to the game of basketball. That is you in every single sense and that will live on forever."

Several Laker legends, including Magic Johnson, Pat Riley, Michael Cooper and Vlade Divac, were also on stage to honor West.

And here is the full list of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 honorees:

Vince Carter -- An eight-time NBA All-Star, Carter played for eight teams across a record-breaking 22-year NBA career. He made his name as a member of the Toronto Raptors before experiencing more success with the New Jersey Nets. Carter was the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2000 Slam Dunk Contest champion.

Chauncey Billups -- The No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Billups eventually joined the Detroit Pistons after bouncing around on several teams. He led the Pistons to the 2004 NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors in the process. He earned five All-Star appearances and is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Cooper -- A key part of the "Showtime" Lakers dynasty of the 1980s, Cooper was a third-round pick in 1978 that went on to be selected to eight All-Defensive Teams in 12 NBA seasons. He is one of only six guards ever to win Defensive Player of the Year, and he won five championships as a member of the Lakers. After retirement, Cooper coached the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks to two WNBA championships.

Walter Davis -- A six-time NBA All-Star, Davis spent the majority of his career with the Phoenix Suns. He won Rookie of the Year in 1978 and holds the league record for most points scored in a game before missing a shot, as he made his first 15 shots for 34 total points in a 1983 game. Davis earned a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics playing for his college coach, Dean Smith. Davis died last November.

Dick Barnett -- A two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks in the 1980s, Barnett was also a legendary collegiate player at Tennessee State. His Tigers won three consecutive NAIA championships from 1957-59, and he graduated as the school's all-time leading scorer.

Seimone Augustus -- One of the most decorated college players of all time, Augustus swept the major Player of the Year awards in both 2005 and 2006 when she starred for the LSU Tigers. After being drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx, she won four WNBA championships and made eight All-Star teams. She also earned three Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

Michele Timms -- Timms made her name during a legendary career playing in Australia's WNBL. She was a seven-time selection to the WNBL All team and was twice named the Women's International Player of the Year (1994, 1996). She helped Australia earn its first Olympic medal when she led them to bronze in 1996, and though she played only briefly for the Phoenix Mercury from 1997-2001, her No. 7 jersey was retired by the team, making her only the second WNBA player ever to receive the honor.



Herb Simon -- The longest-tenured NBA owner since the death of Jerry Buss, Simon purchased the Indiana Pacers in 1983. Across his four decades of stewardship, the Pacers have been among the NBA's most consistently competitive teams. Though they've never won a championship, the Pacers have missed the playoffs only nine times since 1990.

Doug Collins -- Recognized as a contributor for his lifelong achievements in the game of basketball, Collins has done just about everything that can be done in the sport. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 1973 by the Philadelphia 76ers following a standout college career. He embarked upon a successful coaching career with the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and 76ers. When not coaching, Collins is also a very experienced broadcaster, having called games for multiple networks.

Bo Ryan -- For 30 years, Ryan coached college basketball in the state of Wisconsin. His first head-coaching job came in 1984 for Wisconsin-Platteville. He moved on to Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1999, and finally, Wisconsin-Madison, the flagship state school, in 2001. His career head-coaching record was 747-233, and in his final full season, he led the Badgers to the national championship game before ultimately falling to Duke.

Harley Redin -- Redin coached both the men's and women's basketball teams at Wayland Baptist University. He went 151-88 with the men from 1948-56 before going 429-63 leading the women's team. He earned medals coaching the Team USA women at the 1959 and 1971 Pan American Games and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Charles Smith -- The winningest coach in Louisiana high school history, Smith won nine state championships at Peabody Magnet High School. He has two perfect 41-0 seasons and was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.