The WNBA confirmed Thursday that New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark were both invited to compete in the 2024 WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest but declined to participate, according to the Associated Press.

Ionescu registered 37 points to win last year's challenge, breaking both the WNBA and NBA records. Meanwhile, Clark came into the league as the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer and is known for her impressive shooting range.

Ionescu has made 68 3-pointers so far this season while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Clark has made 71 3-pointers at a 32.7% clip.

Here are the players who will be participating in this weekend's 3-Point Contest along with their 3-point percentages:

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream: 36%

Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty: 39.6%

Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx: 42.7%

Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun: 34.8%

Stefanie Dolson, Washington Mystics: 48.5%

While she is not competing Friday, Ionescu did participate in a different 3-point contest earlier this year. She challenged Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry during NBA All-Star weekend, marking the first ever collaboration between players from both leagues.

Curry beat Ionescu, 29-26, but they said afterward it was likely not the last time they would participate in such an event. It was a historic happening, and there were rumors Clark could potentially join the two next year. But unfortunately for WNBA fans, the Clark vs. Ionescu battle will have to wait a little longer.

Both Clark and Ionescu will participate in Saturday's All-Star Game, however. Ionescu will play with Team USA while Clark is suiting up for Team WNBA. Friday's Skills Challenge tips off a 9 p.m. ET in Phoenix, while the All-Star Game is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.