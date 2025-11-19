The WNBA has made a new collective bargaining agreement offer to the Women's National Basketball Players Association that would raise the minimum salary above the 2025 maximum, according to the Associated Press. Furthermore, the offer would include a max salary above $1 million for the first time in league history.

The current CBA was originally set to expire on Oct. 31, but the two sides agreed to a 30-day extension that made Nov. 30 the new deadline. This note from the AP suggests that the league does not want another extension or the risk of a work stoppage:

"People familiar with the WNBA's latest proposal described the plan to the AP as a highly lucrative package providing substantial increases over prior years and designed to bring negotiations to a quick conclusion."

As the negotiations between the sides continue ahead of Sunday's 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery, here's a look at how the WNBA's reported offer could alter the current stalemate.

How would the WNBA's reported offer change the salary structure?



Minimum Salary Maximum Salary Average Salary 2025 $66,079 (0-2 years) / 78,831 (3+ years) $214,466 $102,249 WNBA's reported offer $220,000+ $1,100,000+ $460,000+

Here are a few more key notes from the AP's report:

The $1.1 million maximum salary would be available to multiple players per team

The reported salary numbers would begin with the 2026 season and increase over the length of the CBA

What have the players asked for?

The players have outlined a number of key demands over the past year, including improved benefits and codifying charter flights. They've also discussed roster sizes, the schedule, officiating and the prioritization rule, though it's unclear where each item ranks on the priority list.

Ultimately, though, the players want more money, not just in the form of higher salaries, but via a new revenue sharing model.

"If me and you aren't set on going to the correct restaurant, who cares what we're ordering as an appetizer?" WNBPA first vice president Kelsey Plum said earlier this year. "First, second, third is rev share (and) salary. So when I say that we continue to propose and the counter proposals that are coming back are further away from where we thought we would be, that to me is -- and I think a lot of the players are in agreement as a union -- this is literally the meat and potatoes."

Under the current CBA, however, the salary cap -- and thus, player salaries -- increases at a fixed rate of 3% per year. The players are pushing for a new model where salaries grow with the business.

Currently, players reportedly only receive about 9% of all revenue, a far cry from the 49-51% of basketball-related income that NBA players receive. While the current CBA does have a clause to trigger revenue sharing if the WNBA hits certain benchmarks, they have never been met, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Would the players be willing to accept the league's proposal?

The players have thus far stood firm on their demand for a new revenue sharing model and, based on the AP's reporting, this offer would not satisfy that requirement. Instead, it appears that it would maintain the current system, where salaries increase at a fixed rate each year.

This proposal is going to test their resolve, however. The minimum salary would more than triple for players with 0-2 years of service and nearly triple for players with 3+ years of service. The regular maximum salary would more than quintuple and the average salary would more than quadruple. That's going to be hard to pass up, especially for the rank-and-file players who aren't making significant money off the court.

There's also the fact that no one wants to risk a work stoppage or, worse, missed games. It behooves both sides to come to an agreement so the offseason can go ahead unimpeded and the 2026 season can start on time. Without a new CBA, the expansion draft, free agency and the 2026 WNBA Draft cannot be conducted. The league is more popular than ever and a protracted labor fight could halt that momentum.

None of that is to say the players should accept an unfair deal, but this is a serious offer that will require real consideration.