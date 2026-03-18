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The WNBA and the WNBPA agreed to a historic new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday, which means that the offseason can now proceed. Once the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire hold their dual expansion draft, it will be time for free agency. 

This is the biggest free agency class in league history. Aside from Kalani Brown and Lexie Brown, every single player not on a rookie scale contract is a free agent, including A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart

No official free agency dates have been announced, but ESPN reported that teams were given tentative dates for the free agency process back in February, which we'll use for now. As expected, the process has been severely condensed. What would usually take a month or more will now happen in less than two weeks. Notably, the signing process will take place on either side of the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is set for April 13.

  • April 7-8: Teams can make qualifying offers and "core" player designations
  • April 9-11: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed
  • April 12-18: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

It's still unclear if there have been any changes to the different categories of free agents, but here are the breakdowns in the most recent CBA:

  • Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team
  • Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive
  • Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer
  • Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Unrestricted free agents

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Lindsay Allen

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Unsigned

Rebecca Allen

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Yvonne Anderson

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Ariel Atkins

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Marièm Badiane

Minnesota Lynx

Center

Unsigned

Rachel Banham

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Monique Billings

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

DeWanna Bonner

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Unsigned

Crystal Bradford

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Jaelyn Brown

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Unsigned

Kennedy Burke

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Jordin Canada

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Emma Cannon

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

Unsigned

Bridget Carleton

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

DiJonai Carrington

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Kaila Charles

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Unsigned

Tina Charles

Connecticut Sun

Center

Unsigned

Alysha Clark

Washington Mystics

Forward

Unsigned

Natasha Cloud

New York Liberty

Guard

Unsigned

Nia Coffey

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Unsigned

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

Sydney Colson

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Kahleah Copper

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Sophie Cunningham

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Damiris Dantas

Indiana Fever

Forward

Unsigned

Marquesha Davis

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Kariata Diaby

Connecticut Sun

Center

Unsigned

Skylar Diggins

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Stefanie Dolson

Washington Mystics

Forward

Unsigned

Dana Evans

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Temi Fágbénlé

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Center

Unsigned

Megan Gustafson

Las Vegas Aces

Center

Unsigned

Bree Hall

Indiana Fever

Forward

Unsigned

Dearica Hamby

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

Unsigned

Tyasha Harris

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Isabelle Harrison

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Bria Hartley

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Unsigned

Tiffany Hayes

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Unsigned

Natisha Hiedeman

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Myisha Hines-Allen

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Joyner Holmes

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Natasha Howard

Indiana Fever

Forward

Unsigned

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

Guard

Unsigned

Moriah Jefferson

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Brionna Jones

Atlanta Dream

Center

Unsigned

Jonquel Jones

New York Liberty

Center

Unsigned

Liatu King

Dallas Wings

Center

Unsigned

Elizabeth Kitley

Las Vegas Aces

Center

Unsigned

Kyra Lambert

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Kyara Linskens

Golden State Valkyries

Center

Unsigned

Jewell Loyd

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Marina Mabrey

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Unsigned

Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm

Center

Unsigned

Kayla McBride

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Megan McConnell

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Teaira McCowan

Dallas Wings

Center

Unsigned

Aari McDonald

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Emma Meesseman

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Jade Melbourne

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Tiffany Mitchell

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Murjanatu Musa

Phoenix Mercury

Center

Unsigned

Kia Nurse

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

Amy Okonkwo

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Michaela Onyenwere

Chicago Sky

Forward

Unsigned

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Las Vegas Aces

Center

Unsigned

Robyn Parks

Connecticut Sun

Forward

Unsigned

Shey Peddy

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Ajae Petty

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Kelsey Plum

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Aerial Powers

Indiana Fever

Forward

Unsigned

Alexis Prince

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Unsigned

Mercedes Russell

Los Angeles Sparks

Center

Unsigned

Satou Sabally

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Unsigned

Karlie Samuelson

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Katie Lou Samuelson

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

Jessica Shepard

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

Odyssey Sims

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Kamiah Smalls

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Alanna Smith

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

Azurá Stevens

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

Unsigned

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Kiah Stokes

Las Vegas Aces

Center

Unsigned

Serena Sundell

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Brittney Sykes

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Stephanie Talbot

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Alyssa Thomas

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Unsigned

Kayla Thornton

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Brianna Turner

Indiana Fever

Forward

Unsigned

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Erica Wheeler

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Sami Whitcomb

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Christyn Williams

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Courtney Williams

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Elizabeth Williams

Chicago Sky

Center

Unsigned

Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

Unsigned

Restricted free agents

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Julie Allemand

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Shakira Austin

Washington Mystics

Forward

Unsigned

Kierstan Bell

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Grace Berger

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Veronica Burton

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Unsigned

Luisa Geiselsöder

Dallas Wings

Center

Unsigned

Naz Hillmon

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Unsigned

Rhyne Howard

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Lexie Hull

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Haley Jones

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Connecticut Sun

Center

Unsigned

Haley Peters

Connecticut Sun

Forward

Unsigned

NaLyssa Smith

Las Vegas Aces

Forward

Unsigned

Sug Sutton

Washington Mystics

Guard

Unsigned

Li Yueru

Dallas Wings

Center

Unsigned

Cecilia Zandalasini

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Reserved players

PlayerPrior teamNew teamPositionStatus

Monique Akoa Makani

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Laeticia Amihere

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Chloe Bibby

Indiana Fever

Forward

Unsigned

Rae Burrell

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Maya Caldwell

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Kaitlyn Chen

Golden State Valkyries

Guard

Unsigned

Zia Cooke

Seattle Storm

Guard

Unsigned

Lorela Cubaj

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Unsigned

Ivana Dojkić

New York Liberty

Guard

Unsigned

Emily Engstler

Washington Mystics

Forward

Unsigned

Rebekah Gardner

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Lexi Held

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Mackenzie Holmes

Seattle Storm

Forward

Unsigned

Marine Johannès

New York Liberty

Guard

Unsigned

Maria Kliundikova

Minnesota Lynx

Center

Unsigned

Sika Koné

Atlanta Dream

Forward

Unsigned

Kitija Laksa

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Natasha Mack

Phoenix Mercury

Center

Unsigned

Alissa Pili

Los Angeles Sparks

Forward

Unsigned

Iliana Rupert

Golden State Valkyries

Center

Unsigned

Janelle Salaün

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Madison Scott

Washington Mystics

Forward

Unsigned

Jaylyn Sherrod

Minnesota Lynx

Guard

Unsigned

Camryn Taylor

Minnesota Lynx

Forward

Unsigned

Mamignan Touré

Connecticut Sun

Guard

Unsigned

Sevgi Uzun

Chicago Sky

Guard

Unsigned

Julie Vanloo

Los Angeles Sparks

Guard

Unsigned

Kathryn Westbeld

Phoenix Mercury

Forward

Unsigned

Kiana Williams

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Suspended -- contract expired

PlayerPrior TeamNew teamPositionStatus

Julia Ayrault

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Raquel Carrera

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Maite Cazora

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned

Maria Conde

Golden State Valkyries

Forward

Unsigned

Han Xu

New York Liberty

Center

Unsigned

Awak Kuier

Dallas Wings

Forward

Unsigned

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Klara Lundquist

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Helena Pueyo

Phoenix Mercury

Guard

Unsigned

Seehia Ridard

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Lou Lopez Sénéchal

Dallas Wings

Guard

Unsigned

Annika Soltau

New York Liberty

Forward

Unsigned

Kristy Wallace

Indiana Fever

Guard

Unsigned

Holly Winterburn

Atlanta Dream

Guard

Unsigned