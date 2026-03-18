The WNBA and the WNBPA agreed to a historic new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday, which means that the offseason can now proceed. Once the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire hold their dual expansion draft, it will be time for free agency.

This is the biggest free agency class in league history. Aside from Kalani Brown and Lexie Brown, every single player not on a rookie scale contract is a free agent, including A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

No official free agency dates have been announced, but ESPN reported that teams were given tentative dates for the free agency process back in February, which we'll use for now. As expected, the process has been severely condensed. What would usually take a month or more will now happen in less than two weeks. Notably, the signing process will take place on either side of the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is set for April 13.

April 7-8: Teams can make qualifying offers and "core" player designations

Teams can make qualifying offers and "core" player designations April 9-11: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed April 12-18: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets

It's still unclear if there have been any changes to the different categories of free agents, but here are the breakdowns in the most recent CBA:

Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team

Can talk to and sign with any team Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive

Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer

Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer

Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:

Unrestricted free agents

Restricted free agents

Reserved players

Suspended -- contract expired