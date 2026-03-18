2026 WNBA free agency tracker: Follow along for every signing in the league's biggest FA class ever
The most important free agency period in league history will soon get underway
The WNBA and the WNBPA agreed to a historic new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday, which means that the offseason can now proceed. Once the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire hold their dual expansion draft, it will be time for free agency.
This is the biggest free agency class in league history. Aside from Kalani Brown and Lexie Brown, every single player not on a rookie scale contract is a free agent, including A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
No official free agency dates have been announced, but ESPN reported that teams were given tentative dates for the free agency process back in February, which we'll use for now. As expected, the process has been severely condensed. What would usually take a month or more will now happen in less than two weeks. Notably, the signing process will take place on either side of the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is set for April 13.
- April 7-8: Teams can make qualifying offers and "core" player designations
- April 9-11: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents, but no deals can be signed
- April 12-18: Players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets
It's still unclear if there have been any changes to the different categories of free agents, but here are the breakdowns in the most recent CBA:
- Unrestricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team
- Restricted free agent: Can talk to and sign with any team, but their previous team has the right to match any offer they receive
- Reserved free agent: Players who hit free agency with fewer than three years of service. Their previous team has exclusive negotiating rights as long as they extend a qualifying offer
- Suspended -- contract expired: In rare cases, players' contracts will expire while they are suspended. Per the collective bargaining agreement, these players are found to be "withholding services." In practice, these players are treated like reserved free agents, though their previous team does not need to extend a qualifying offer
Ahead of all the action, here is a look at this year's free agent class:
Unrestricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Marièm Badiane
Minnesota Lynx
Center
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Crystal Bradford
Forward
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Center
Unsigned
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Forward
Unsigned
Marquesha Davis
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Kariata Diaby
Connecticut Sun
Center
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Temi Fágbénlé
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Center
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Forward
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Forward
Unsigned
Guard
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Joyner Holmes
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Moriah Jefferson
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Center
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Center
Unsigned
Liatu King
Dallas Wings
Center
Unsigned
Elizabeth Kitley
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Center
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Center
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Center
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Center
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Robyn Parks
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Forward
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Forward
Unsigned
Mercedes Russell
Los Angeles Sparks
Center
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Forward
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Azurá Stevens
Los Angeles Sparks
Forward
Unsigned
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Center
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Forward
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Forward
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Center
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
Unsigned
Restricted free agents
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Unsigned
Luisa Geiselsöder
Dallas Wings
Center
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Center
Unsigned
Connecticut Sun
Forward
Unsigned
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Guard
Unsigned
Dallas Wings
Center
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Reserved players
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Indiana Fever
Forward
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Guard
Unsigned
Lorela Cubaj
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
Ivana Dojkić
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Lexi Held
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Seattle Storm
Forward
Unsigned
Marine Johannès
New York Liberty
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Center
Unsigned
Sika Koné
Atlanta Dream
Forward
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Center
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Forward
Unsigned
Golden State Valkyries
Center
Unsigned
Janelle Salaün
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Washington Mystics
Forward
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Guard
Unsigned
Minnesota Lynx
Forward
Unsigned
Mamignan Touré
Connecticut Sun
Guard
Unsigned
Chicago Sky
Guard
Unsigned
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Forward
Unsigned
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Suspended -- contract expired
|Player
|Prior Team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Julia Ayrault
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Raquel Carrera
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Maite Cazora
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned
Maria Conde
Golden State Valkyries
Forward
Unsigned
Han Xu
New York Liberty
Center
Unsigned
Awak Kuier
Dallas Wings
Forward
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Klara Lundquist
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Helena Pueyo
Phoenix Mercury
Guard
Unsigned
Seehia Ridard
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
Dallas Wings
Guard
Unsigned
New York Liberty
Forward
Unsigned
Kristy Wallace
Indiana Fever
Guard
Unsigned
Holly Winterburn
Atlanta Dream
Guard
Unsigned