After a whirlwind offseason, training camps opened across the WNBA on Sunday. Teams can now practice together and rookies, including No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, will hit the court with their new teams for the first time.

Over the next three weeks, teams will prepare for the season and finalize their rosters, which have to be set by May 7 ahead of opening night on May 8. As cuts begin to roll in and rosters take shape, CBS Sports will keep you up to date on the biggest moves.

Here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:

Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of seven protected veterans under such a contract.

These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of seven protected veterans under such a contract. Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts.

When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts. Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season.

These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season. Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie-scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster.

These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie-scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal.

Atlanta Dream

The Dream brought back their entire core in free agency, traded for Angel Reese, drafted Madina Okot and convinced former first-round pick Isobel Borlase to come over to the WNBA out of the Women's National Basketball League. Their rotation is set, but there are a few open spots at the back-end of the roster, which is why they invited 19 players to camp. Notably, one of the camp invitees is Brionna Jones' sister, Stephanie.

Chicago Sky

The Sky completely revamped their roster in the offseason with a clear eye on returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Out went Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, and in came Skylar Diggins, Azurá Stevens, Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington, Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez via free agency, trades and the draft. They have a clear top-10, but the final spots are up for grabs.

Ajša Sivka, the No. 10 overall pick in 2025, is not on the training camp roster, but is expected to join the team this season. Hailey Van Lith, who went one pick later at No. 11, will have to fight to stay on the roster.

Player Position Experience Contract status Rachel Banham Guard 10 years Protected veteran DiJonai Carrington Guard 5 years Protected veteran Skylar Diggins Guard 11 years Protected veteran Azurá Stevens Forward 8 years Protected veteran Courtney Vandersloot Guard 11 years Protected veteran Elizabeth Williams Center 15 years Protected veteran Gabriela Jaquez Guard Rookie Protected rookie Kamilla Cardoso Center 2 years Unprotected Rickea Jackson Forward 2 years Unprotected Jacy Sheldon Guard 2 years Unprotected Hailey Van Lith Guard 1 year Unprotected Maddy Westbeld Forward 1 year Unprotected Aicha Coulibaly Guard Rookie Draftee Latasha Lattimore Forward Rookie Draftee Tonie Morgan Guard Rookie Draftee Sidney Cooks Center Rookie Training camp Jordan Hobbs Guard Rookie Training camp Morgan Nestor Forward Rookie Training camp Sydney Taylor Guard Rookie Training camp

Connecticut Sun

The Sun will field an extremely young roster for their final season in Connecticut before moving to Houston. Only three players in camp have five or more years of experience, and one of them, Shey Peddy, is on a training camp deal. Even though the Sun don't have many established players, there aren't many spots up for grabs. The most interesting thing to watch is how many of their rookies will make the team. Nell Angloma and Gianna Kneepkens seem like good bets, but what about Charlisse Leger-Walker, Taylor Bigby or Raegan Beers?

Player Position Experience Contract status Kennedy Burke Forward 6 years Protected veteran Brittney Griner Center 12 years Protected veteran Olivia Nelson-Ododa Forward 4 years Protected veteran Diamond Miller Guard 3 years Protected rookie Aaliyah Edwards Forward 2 years Unprotected Leïla Lacan Guard 1 year Unprotected Aneesah Morrow Forward 1 year Unprotected Saniya Rivers Guard 1 year Unprotected Nell Angloma Forward Rookie Draftee Taylor Bigby Guard Rookie Draftee Gianna Kneepkens Guard Rookie Draftee Charlisse Leger-Walker Guard Rookie Draftee Raegan Beers Center Rookie Training camp Madison Hayes Forward Rookie Training camp Shey Peddy Guard 6 years Training camp Mamignan Touré Guard 1 year Training camp Harmoni Turner Guard Rookie Training camp

Dallas Wings

Like so many teams, the Wings will look completely different this season after making some major moves in free agency and drafting Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to signing 2025 co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard, the Wings also brought former No. 2 overall selection Awak Kuier back stateside.

The Wings' top seven is locked in, but they have a ton of decisions to make at the end of the roster, which is why they've brought a whopping 22 players to camp.

Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries signed Gabby Williams in free agency, which was a big get, and lost a few deep rotation players, including Temi Fágbénlé, but are mostly bringing back the same team. In terms of minutes played, seven of their top nine from last season returned, which means their rotation won't look too different.

Notably, No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė will be coming over to the WNBA this season, though she will be a late arrival to camp. The Valkyries have brought in 21 players as they look to fill out the back-end of the roster.

Indiana Fever

The Fever re-signed Kelsey Mitchell in free agency, which was their top priority, and also brought back Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. Free-agent signings Monique Billings, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen, as well as No. 10 overall pick Raven Johnson, will fill out the rotation around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. There won't be much intrigue at Fever camp, which is why they only brought in 16 players.

Player Position Experience Contract status Monique Billings Forward 8 years Protected veteran Sophie Cunningham Guard 7 years Protected veteran Myisha Hines-Allen Forward 8 years Protected veteran Lexie Hull Guard 4 years Protected veteran Kelsey Mitchell Guard 8 years Protected veteran Aliyah Boston Center 3 years Protected rookie Caitlin Clark Guard 2 years Unprotected Damiris Dantas Forward 10 years Unprotected Tyasha Harris Guard 6 years Unprotected Makayla Timpson Forward 1 year Unprotected Raven Johnson Guard Rookie Draftee Justine Pissot Forward Rookie Draftee Jessica Timmons Guard Rookie Draftee Megan McConnell Guard 1 year Training camp Kayana Traylor Guard 1 year Training camp Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Guard 9 years Training camp

Las Vegas Aces

Unsurprisingly, the Aces are largely running it back after winning their third title in four years, and they don't anticipate having an eventful training camp. They may have set a record by only inviting 13 players, and the final spot will likely come down to draftees Janiah Barker and Jordan Obi.

Assuming that's the case, former lottery pick Chennedy Carter has all but locked up a roster spot. She has gone unsigned in two of the last three seasons, but the Aces are betting on her talent.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks went all in this offseason. They brought back franchise icon Nneka Ogwumike, who had spent the last two seasons in Seattle, re-signed Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby and traded former lottery pick Rickea Jackson for Ariel Atkins. But even though the Sparks hope to contend, they have some questions about their depth and the back-end of their roster, and there will be some spots up for grabs.

Player Position Experience Contract status Ariel Atkins Guard 8 years Protected veteran Dearica Hamby Forward 11 years Protected veteran Nneka Ogwumike Forward 14 years Protected veteran Kelsey Plum Guard 8 years Protected veteran Erica Wheeler Guard 10 years Protected veteran Cameron Brink Center 2 years Unprotected Sania Feigin Forward 1 years Unprotected Chance Gray Guard Rookie Draftee Amelia Hassett Forward Rookie Draftee Ta'Niya Latson Guard Rookie Draftee Laura Ziegler Forward Rookie Draftee Rae Burrell Guard 4 years Training camp Emma Cannon Forward 7 years Training camp Jihyun Park Forward Rookie Training camp Sevgi Uzun Guard 2 years Training camp Julie Vanloo Guard 2 years Training camp

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx's three leading scorers from last season -- Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams -- are all back, but almost nothing else remains the same in Minnesota. There was a mass exodus in the expansion draft and free agency, and while they have made some notable additions, such as No. 2 pick Olivia Miles and veteran forward Natasha Howard, there are going to be real minutes up for grabs in camp, let alone roster spots.

The Lynx will certainly be a team to watch over the next few weeks to see how their roster shakes out.

New York Liberty

The Liberty were one of the big winners in free agency, as they brought back their Big Three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, and also convinced All-Star forward Satou Sabally to take a discount to come to the Big Apple.

While the front-end of the Liberty's roster is stacked, there are still questions about how the back-end of their rotation, especially with Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannès both still unsigned. The Liberty have brought 19 players to camp, including a number of internationals.

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury re-signed Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, but did nothing to replace All-Star forward Satou Sabally, who walked in free agency. While they're still going to be a competitive team, a return trip to the Finals looks unlikely unless they're able to work some true magic on the margins. They're certainly going to make an effort to do so, as they brought in 24 players -- two full rosters worth -- to camp.

Kara Dunn, Maggie Doogan, Shay Ciezki and Yarden Garzon are a few players to watch over the next few weeks. All went undrafted, which was a big surprise, but now have a chance to make the roster in Phoenix.

Portland Fire

The Fire are one of two expansion teams to join the league this season, and they have an extremely young group. There are only two 30 year olds in camp and only three players with more than four years of experience. It's going to be interesting to see how committed they are to the players they selected in the expansion draft, the majority of whom do not have guaranteed deals.

Spanish guard Iyana Martín, the No. 7 overall pick, will remain in Europe this summer and will not play in the WNBA this season. Additionally, Nika Mühl will not play this season as she recovers from a torn ACL.

Seattle Storm

The Storm lost a ton of talent in free agency, including Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams, but they crushed the draft by adding Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson. Their rebuild is already off to such a strong start that they're actually a winner from the offseason even though they're going to be worse this season.

Toronto Tempo

The Tempo are one of two expansion teams joining the league this season, and they took a completely opposite approach from the Fire in both the expansion draft and free agency. This is a veteran team that's out to compete this season and has an outside chance to make the playoffs. Draft picks Kiki Rice and Teonni Key are two of only three players in camp under 25 years old.

Washington Mystics

The Mystics decided to match the three-year max offer sheet that Shakira Austin signed with the Tempo in free agency, and she will return as the most experienced player on the roster. In fact, Michaela Onyenwere is the only other player who has more than one year in the WNBA under her belt, and they have 12 rookies in training camp, including first-round picks Lauren Betts (No. 4), Angela Dugalić (No. 9) and Cotie McMahon (No. 11).

Rather than roster battles, the interesting thing to watch during Mystics camp will be how their rotation is shaking out, especially with their abundance of frontcourt players.