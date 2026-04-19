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After a whirlwind offseason, training camps opened across the WNBA on Sunday. Teams can now practice together and rookies, including No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, will hit the court with their new teams for the first time. 

Over the next three weeks, teams will prepare for the season and finalize their rosters, which have to be set by May 7 ahead of opening night on May 8. As cuts begin to roll in and rosters take shape, CBS Sports will keep you up to date on the biggest moves. 

Here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:

  • Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of seven protected veterans under such a contract. 
  • Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts. 
  • Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season. 
  • Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie-scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. 
  • Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal. 

Atlanta Dream

The Dream brought back their entire core in free agency, traded for Angel Reese, drafted Madina Okot and convinced former first-round pick Isobel Borlase to come over to the WNBA out of the Women's National Basketball League. Their rotation is set, but there are a few open spots at the back-end of the roster, which is why they invited 19 players to camp. Notably, one of the camp invitees is Brionna Jones' sister, Stephanie. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Jordin Canada

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Allisha Gray

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Naz Hillmon

Forward

4 years

Protected veteran

Rhyne Howard

Guard

4 years

Protected veteran

Brionna Jones

Center

9 years

Protected veteran

Isobel Borlase

Guard

Rookie

Unprotected

Te-Hina Paopao

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Angel Reese

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Taylor Thierry

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Madina Okot

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Indya Nivar

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Maite Cazorla

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Bella Fontleroy

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Stephanie Jones

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Sika Koné

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Laila Phelia

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Paige Robinson

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Sacha Washington

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Holly Winterburn

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Chicago Sky

The Sky completely revamped their roster in the offseason with a clear eye on returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Out went Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, and in came Skylar Diggins, Azurá Stevens, Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington, Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez via free agency, trades and the draft. They have a clear top-10, but the final spots are up for grabs. 

Ajša Sivka, the No. 10 overall pick in 2025, is not on the training camp roster, but is expected to join the team this season. Hailey Van Lith, who went one pick later at No. 11, will have to fight to stay on the roster. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Rachel Banham

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

DiJonai Carrington

Guard

5 years

Protected veteran

Skylar Diggins

Guard

11 years

Protected veteran

Azurá Stevens

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Courtney Vandersloot

Guard

11 years

Protected veteran

Elizabeth Williams

Center

15 years

Protected veteran

Gabriela Jaquez

Guard

Rookie

Protected rookie

Kamilla Cardoso

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Rickea Jackson

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Jacy Sheldon

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Hailey Van Lith

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Maddy Westbeld

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Aicha Coulibaly

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Latasha Lattimore

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Tonie Morgan

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Sidney Cooks

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Jordan Hobbs

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Morgan Nestor

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Sydney Taylor

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Connecticut Sun

The Sun will field an extremely young roster for their final season in Connecticut before moving to Houston. Only three players in camp have five or more years of experience, and one of them, Shey Peddy, is on a training camp deal. Even though the Sun don't have many established players, there aren't many spots up for grabs. The most interesting thing to watch is how many of their rookies will make the team. Nell Angloma and Gianna Kneepkens seem like good bets, but what about Charlisse Leger-Walker, Taylor Bigby or Raegan Beers?

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Kennedy Burke

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Brittney Griner

Center

12 years

Protected veteran

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Forward

4 years

Protected veteran

Diamond Miller

Guard

3 years

Protected rookie

Aaliyah Edwards

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Leïla Lacan

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Aneesah Morrow

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Saniya Rivers

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Nell Angloma

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Taylor Bigby

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Gianna Kneepkens

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Charlisse Leger-Walker

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Raegan Beers

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Madison Hayes

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Shey Peddy

Guard

6 years

Training camp

Mamignan Touré

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Harmoni Turner

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Dallas Wings

Like so many teams, the Wings will look completely different this season after making some major moves in free agency and drafting Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to signing 2025 co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard, the Wings also brought former No. 2 overall selection Awak Kuier back stateside. 

The Wings' top seven is locked in, but they have a ton of decisions to make at the end of the roster, which is why they've brought a whopping 22 players to camp. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Awak Kuier

Forward

3 years

Protected veteran

Arike Ogunbowale

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Jessica Shepard

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Alanna Smith

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Azzi Fudd

Guard

Rookie

Protected rookie

Maddy Siegrist

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Lindsay Allen

Guard

8 years

Unprotected

Paige Bueckers

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Aziaha James

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Rayah Marshall

Center

1 year

Unprotected

JJ Quinerly

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Zee Spearman

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Grace Berger

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Alysha Clark

Forward

13 years

Training camp

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Amy Okonkwo

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Kyla Oldacre

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Shayanne Sellers

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Odyssey Sims

Guard

12 years

Training camp

Grace Sullivan

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Costanza Verona

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Li Yueru

Center

3 years

Training camp

Golden State Valkyries

The Valkyries signed Gabby Williams in free agency, which was a big get, and lost a few deep rotation players, including Temi Fágbénlé, but are mostly bringing back the same team. In terms of minutes played, seven of their top nine from last season returned, which means their rotation won't look too different. 

Notably, No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė will be coming over to the WNBA this season, though she will be a late arrival to camp. The Valkyries have brought in 21 players as they look to fill out the back-end of the roster. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Veronica Burton

Guard

4 years

Protected veteran

Kaila Charles

Guard

5 years

Protected veteran

Tiffany HayesGuard13 yearsProtected veteran

Kiah Stokes

Center

10 years

Protected veteran

Kayla Thornton

Forward

10 years

Protected veteran

Gabby Williams

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Kate Martin

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Iliana Rupert

Center

3 years

Unprotected

Janelle Salaün

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Cecilia Zandalasini

Forward

4 years

Unprotected

Ashlon Jackson

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Justė Jocytė

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Marta Suarez

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Laeticia Amihere

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Kaitlyn Chen

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Caroline Ducharme

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Mariella Fasoula

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Bailey Maupin

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Cate Reese

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Miela Sowah

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Indiana Fever

The Fever re-signed Kelsey Mitchell in free agency, which was their top priority, and also brought back Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. Free-agent signings Monique Billings, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen, as well as No. 10 overall pick Raven Johnson, will fill out the rotation around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. There won't be much intrigue at Fever camp, which is why they only brought in 16 players. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Monique Billings

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Sophie Cunningham

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Myisha Hines-Allen

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Lexie Hull

Guard

4 years

Protected veteran

Kelsey Mitchell

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Aliyah Boston

Center

3 years

Protected rookie

Caitlin Clark

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Damiris Dantas

Forward

10 years

Unprotected

Tyasha Harris

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Makayla Timpson

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Raven Johnson

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Justine Pissot

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Jessica Timmons

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Megan McConnell

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Kayana Traylor

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Shatori Walker-KimbroughGuard9 yearsTraining camp

Las Vegas Aces

Unsurprisingly, the Aces are largely running it back after winning their third title in four years, and they don't anticipate having an eventful training camp. They may have set a record by only inviting 13 players, and the final spot will likely come down to draftees Janiah Barker and Jordan Obi

Assuming that's the case, former lottery pick Chennedy Carter has all but locked up a roster spot. She has gone unsigned in two of the last three seasons, but the Aces are betting on her talent.  

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Dana Evans

Guard

5 years

Protected veteran

Chelsea Gray

Guard

11 years

Protected veteran

Jewell Loyd

Guard

11 years

Protected veteran

NaLyssa Smith

Forward

4 years

Protected veteran

Stephanie Talbot

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

A'ja Wilson

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Jackie Young

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Janiah Barker

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Jordan Obi

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Kierstan Bell

Forward

4 years

Training camp

Chennedy Carter

Guard

4 years

Training camp

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Forward

11 years

Training camp

Brianna Turner

Forward

7 years

Training camp

Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks went all in this offseason. They brought back franchise icon Nneka Ogwumike, who had spent the last two seasons in Seattle, re-signed Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby and traded former lottery pick Rickea Jackson for Ariel Atkins. But even though the Sparks hope to contend, they have some questions about their depth and the back-end of their roster, and there will be some spots up for grabs. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Ariel Atkins

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Dearica Hamby

Forward

11 years

Protected veteran

Nneka Ogwumike

Forward

14 years

Protected veteran

Kelsey Plum

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Erica Wheeler

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Cameron Brink

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Sania Feigin

Forward

1 years

Unprotected

Chance Gray

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Amelia Hassett

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Ta'Niya Latson

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Laura Ziegler

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Rae Burrell

Guard

4 years

Training camp

Emma Cannon

Forward

7 years

Training camp

Jihyun Park

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Sevgi Uzun

Guard

2 years

Training camp

Julie Vanloo

Guard

2 years

Training camp

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx's three leading scorers from last season -- Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams -- are all back, but almost nothing else remains the same in Minnesota. There was a mass exodus in the expansion draft and free agency, and while they have made some notable additions, such as No. 2 pick Olivia Miles and veteran forward Natasha Howard, there are going to be real minutes up for grabs in camp, let alone roster spots. 

The Lynx will certainly be a team to watch over the next few weeks to see how their roster shakes out. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Napheesa Collier

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Nia Coffey

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Natasha Howard

Forward

12 years

Protected veteran

Kayla McBride

Guard

12 years

Protected veteran

Courtney Williams

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Dorka Juhász

Center

2 years

Protected rookie

Olivia Miles

Guard

Rookie

Protected rookie

Aubrey Griffin

Forward

Rookie

Unprotected

Anastasiia Olairi Kosu

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Lani White

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Amaya Battle

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Emma Cechova

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Antonia Delaere

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Eliska Hamzova

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Liatu King

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Ra Shaya Kyle

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Jade Masogayo

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Saylor Poffenbarger

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Reigan Richardson

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Jaylyn Sherrod

Guard

2 years

Training camp

Sakima Walker

Center

Rookie

Training camp

New York Liberty

The Liberty were one of the big winners in free agency, as they brought back their Big Three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, and also convinced All-Star forward Satou Sabally to take a discount to come to the Big Apple. 

While the front-end of the Liberty's roster is stacked, there are still questions about how the back-end of their rotation, especially with Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannès both still unsigned. The Liberty have brought 19 players to camp, including a number of internationals. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Jonquel Jones

Center

9 years

Protected veteran

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Satou Sabally

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Breanna Stewart

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Rebecca Allen

Forward

10 years

Unprotected

Leonie Feibeich

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Pauline Astier

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Raquel Carrera

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Derin Erdogan

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Marine FauthouxGuardRookieTraining camp

Alex Fowler

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Rebekah GardnerGuard3 yearsTraining camp

Anneli Maley

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Ugonne Onyiah

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Ashley Owusu

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Ny'Cerra Pryor

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

DiDi Richards

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Han Xu

Center

3 years

Training camp

Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury re-signed Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, but did nothing to replace All-Star forward Satou Sabally, who walked in free agency. While they're still going to be a competitive team, a return trip to the Finals looks unlikely unless they're able to work some true magic on the margins. They're certainly going to make an effort to do so, as they brought in 24 players -- two full rosters worth -- to camp. 

Kara Dunn, Maggie Doogan, Shay Ciezki and Yarden Garzon are a few players to watch over the next few weeks. All went undrafted, which was a big surprise, but now have a chance to make the roster in Phoenix. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Valériane Ayayi

Forward

1 year

Protected veteran

Kahleah Copper

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

12 years

Protected veteran

Sami Whitcomb

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Monique Akoa Makani

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

DeWanna Bonner

Forward

16 years

Unprotected

Natasha Mack

Center

3 years

Unprotected

Jillian Alleyne

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Noemie Brochant

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Quionche Carter

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Shay Ciezki

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Maggie Doogan

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Kara Dunn

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Yarden Garzon

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Lauren Jensen

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Lee Seul Kang

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Kyara Linskens

Center

1 year

Training camp

Morgan Maly

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Jaime Nared

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Jovana Nogic

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Ashten Prechtel

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Aisha Sheppard

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Kathryn Westbeld

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Kiana Williams

Guard

4 years

Training camp

Portland Fire

The Fire are one of two expansion teams to join the league this season, and they have an extremely young group. There are only two 30 year olds in camp and only three players with more than four years of experience. It's going to be interesting to see how committed they are to the players they selected in the expansion draft, the majority of whom do not have guaranteed deals. 

Spanish guard Iyana Martín, the No. 7 overall pick, will remain in Europe this summer and will not play in the WNBA this season. Additionally, Nika Mühl will not play this season as she recovers from a torn ACL. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Bridget Carleton

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Megan Gustafson

Center

7 years

Protected veteran

Haley Jones

Guard

3 years

Protected veteran

Karlie Samuelson

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Sarah Ashlee Barker

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Luisa Geiselsöder

Center

1 year

Unprotected

Carla Leite

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Nyiadiew Puoch

Forward

Rookie

Unprotected

Sug SuttonGuard4 years
Unprotected

Frieda Bühner

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Serah Williams

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Chloe Bibby

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Maya Cladwell

Guard

4 years

Training camp

Emily Engstler

Forward

4 years

Training camp

Jordan Harrison

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Teja Oblak

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Kamiah Smalls

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Peyton Williams

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Seattle Storm

The Storm lost a ton of talent in free agency, including Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams, but they crushed the draft by adding Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson. Their rebuild is already off to such a strong start that they're actually a winner from the offseason even though they're going to be worse this season. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Lexie Brown

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Stefanie Dolson

Center

12 years

Protected veteran

Natisha Hiedeman

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Ezi Magbegor

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Jade Melbourne

Guard

3 years

Protected veteran

Katie Lou Samuelson

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Awa Fam

Center

Rookie

Protected rookie

Jordan Horston

Forward

2 years

Protected rookie

Dominique MalongaCenter1 yearUnprotected

Flau'jae Johnson

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Taina Mair

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Grace VanSlooten

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Jaelyn Brown

Guard

2 years

Training camp

Jayln Brown

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Zia Cooke

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Rennia Davis

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Mackenzie Holmes

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Elle Ladine

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Beatrice Mompremier

Forward

3 years

Training camp

Toronto Tempo

The Tempo are one of two expansion teams joining the league this season, and they took a completely opposite approach from the Fire in both the expansion draft and free agency. This is a veteran team that's out to compete this season and has an outside chance to make the playoffs. Draft picks Kiki Rice and Teonni Key are two of only three players in camp under 25 years old. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Julie Allemand

Guard

3 years

Protected veteran

Temi Fágbénlé

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Marina Mabrey

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Brittney Sykes

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Kia Nurse

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Nyara Sabally

Center

3 years

Protected rookie

Isabelle Harrison

Forward

8 years

Unprotected

Aaliyah Nye

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Teonni Key

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Kiki Rice

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Elizabeth Balogun

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Maria Conde

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Lexi Held

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Laura Juškaitė

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Kitija Laksa

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Dara Mabrey

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Nikolina Milić

Forward

2 years

Training camp

Maddison Rocci

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Kristy Wallace

Guard

3 years

Training camp

Washington Mystics

The Mystics decided to match the three-year max offer sheet that Shakira Austin signed with the Tempo in free agency, and she will return as the most experienced player on the roster. In fact, Michaela Onyenwere is the only other player who has more than one year in the WNBA under her belt, and they have 12 rookies in training camp, including first-round picks Lauren Betts (No. 4), Angela Dugalić (No. 9) and Cotie McMahon (No. 11). 

Rather than roster battles, the interesting thing to watch during Mystics camp will be how their rotation is shaking out, especially with their abundance of frontcourt players. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Shakira Austin

Forward

4 years

Protected veteran

Michaela Onyenwere

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Lauren Betts

Center

Rookie

Protected rookie

Georgia Amoore

Guard

Rookie

Unprotected

Sonia Citron

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Kiki Iriafen

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Lucy Olsen

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Angela Dugalić

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Rori Harmon

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Darianna Littlepage-BuggsForwardRookieDraftee

Cotie McMahon

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Cassandre Prosper

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Nyla Harris

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Mya Hollingshed

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Christeen Iwuala

Forward

Rookie

Training camp

Kamaria McDaniel

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Madison Scott

Forward

1 year

Training camp

Alex Wilson

Guard

Rookie

Training camp