Every WNBA team's roster as training camp opens for 2026 season
With the draft and free agency mostly wrapped up, teams will soon begin narrowing down their rosters
After a whirlwind offseason, training camps opened across the WNBA on Sunday. Teams can now practice together and rookies, including No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd, will hit the court with their new teams for the first time.
Over the next three weeks, teams will prepare for the season and finalize their rosters, which have to be set by May 7 ahead of opening night on May 8. As cuts begin to roll in and rosters take shape, CBS Sports will keep you up to date on the biggest moves.
Admin heard this clip was highly requested 😁 AZZI FOR THREEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/5JQ2ysx9jk— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 19, 2026
Here's a quick glossary on the different types of roster contracts:
- Protected veteran: These are veterans with a fully-guaranteed contract. Teams can only have a maximum of seven protected veterans under such a contract.
- Protected rookie: When a team picks up the fourth-year option on a rookie-scale contract, it becomes fully guaranteed. These contracts do not count toward the limit of protected veteran contracts.
- Unprotected: These are players without a guaranteed contract. If they are waived, they are only owed the pro-rated salary for the time they were on the team. These contracts become guaranteed at the midpoint of the season.
- Draftee: These are players who have just been drafted and signed their rookie-scale contract. They do not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster.
- Training camp: These are players who were invited to training camp on a non-standard contract that does not count against the salary cap until the first day of the season if they remain on the roster. In the event they make the team, the contract converts to a one-year, unprotected, minimum deal.
Atlanta Dream
The Dream brought back their entire core in free agency, traded for Angel Reese, drafted Madina Okot and convinced former first-round pick Isobel Borlase to come over to the WNBA out of the Women's National Basketball League. Their rotation is set, but there are a few open spots at the back-end of the roster, which is why they invited 19 players to camp. Notably, one of the camp invitees is Brionna Jones' sister, Stephanie.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Guard
9 years
Protected veteran
Forward
4 years
Protected veteran
Guard
4 years
Protected veteran
Brionna Jones
Center
9 years
Protected veteran
Isobel Borlase
Guard
Rookie
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Angel Reese
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Madina Okot
Center
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
2 years
Training camp
Sika Koné
Forward
3 years
Training camp
Laila Phelia
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Sacha Washington
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Chicago Sky
The Sky completely revamped their roster in the offseason with a clear eye on returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Out went Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, and in came Skylar Diggins, Azurá Stevens, Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington, Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez via free agency, trades and the draft. They have a clear top-10, but the final spots are up for grabs.
Ajša Sivka, the No. 10 overall pick in 2025, is not on the training camp roster, but is expected to join the team this season. Hailey Van Lith, who went one pick later at No. 11, will have to fight to stay on the roster.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Guard
10 years
Protected veteran
DiJonai Carrington
Guard
5 years
Protected veteran
Skylar Diggins
Guard
11 years
Protected veteran
Azurá Stevens
Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Guard
11 years
Protected veteran
Center
15 years
Protected veteran
Gabriela Jaquez
Guard
Rookie
Protected rookie
Center
2 years
Unprotected
Rickea Jackson
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Jacy Sheldon
Guard
2 years
Unprotected
Hailey Van Lith
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Tonie Morgan
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Morgan Nestor
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Connecticut Sun
The Sun will field an extremely young roster for their final season in Connecticut before moving to Houston. Only three players in camp have five or more years of experience, and one of them, Shey Peddy, is on a training camp deal. Even though the Sun don't have many established players, there aren't many spots up for grabs. The most interesting thing to watch is how many of their rookies will make the team. Nell Angloma and Gianna Kneepkens seem like good bets, but what about Charlisse Leger-Walker, Taylor Bigby or Raegan Beers?
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Forward
6 years
Protected veteran
Center
12 years
Protected veteran
Forward
4 years
Protected veteran
Guard
3 years
Protected rookie
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Leïla Lacan
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Nell Angloma
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Taylor Bigby
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Gianna Kneepkens
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Charlisse Leger-Walker
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Raegan Beers
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Shey Peddy
Guard
6 years
Training camp
Mamignan Touré
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Dallas Wings
Like so many teams, the Wings will look completely different this season after making some major moves in free agency and drafting Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick. In addition to signing 2025 co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard, the Wings also brought former No. 2 overall selection Awak Kuier back stateside.
The Wings' top seven is locked in, but they have a ton of decisions to make at the end of the roster, which is why they've brought a whopping 22 players to camp.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Awak Kuier
Forward
3 years
Protected veteran
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Jessica Shepard
Forward
5 years
Protected veteran
Alanna Smith
Forward
7 years
Protected veteran
Azzi Fudd
Guard
Rookie
Protected rookie
Forward
3 years
Protected rookie
Guard
8 years
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Center
1 year
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Zee Spearman
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
3 years
Training camp
Forward
13 years
Training camp
Forward
2 years
Training camp
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Shayanne Sellers
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Guard
12 years
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Center
3 years
Training camp
Golden State Valkyries
The Valkyries signed Gabby Williams in free agency, which was a big get, and lost a few deep rotation players, including Temi Fágbénlé, but are mostly bringing back the same team. In terms of minutes played, seven of their top nine from last season returned, which means their rotation won't look too different.
Notably, No. 5 overall pick Justė Jocytė will be coming over to the WNBA this season, though she will be a late arrival to camp. The Valkyries have brought in 21 players as they look to fill out the back-end of the roster.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Guard
4 years
Protected veteran
Guard
5 years
Protected veteran
|Tiffany Hayes
|Guard
|13 years
|Protected veteran
Center
10 years
Protected veteran
Forward
10 years
Protected veteran
Gabby Williams
Forward
7 years
Protected veteran
Guard
2 years
Unprotected
Center
3 years
Unprotected
Janelle Salaün
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Forward
4 years
Unprotected
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Justė Jocytė
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Marta Suarez
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Forward
3 years
Training camp
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Bailey Maupin
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Indiana Fever
The Fever re-signed Kelsey Mitchell in free agency, which was their top priority, and also brought back Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. Free-agent signings Monique Billings, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen, as well as No. 10 overall pick Raven Johnson, will fill out the rotation around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. There won't be much intrigue at Fever camp, which is why they only brought in 16 players.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Monique Billings
Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Sophie Cunningham
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Myisha Hines-Allen
Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Lexie Hull
Guard
4 years
Protected veteran
Kelsey Mitchell
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Aliyah Boston
Center
3 years
Protected rookie
Caitlin Clark
Guard
2 years
Unprotected
Forward
10 years
Unprotected
Tyasha Harris
Guard
6 years
Unprotected
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Raven Johnson
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Justine Pissot
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Guard
1 year
Training camp
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|Guard
|9 years
|Training camp
Las Vegas Aces
Unsurprisingly, the Aces are largely running it back after winning their third title in four years, and they don't anticipate having an eventful training camp. They may have set a record by only inviting 13 players, and the final spot will likely come down to draftees Janiah Barker and Jordan Obi.
Assuming that's the case, former lottery pick Chennedy Carter has all but locked up a roster spot. She has gone unsigned in two of the last three seasons, but the Aces are betting on her talent.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Guard
5 years
Protected veteran
Guard
11 years
Protected veteran
Guard
11 years
Protected veteran
Forward
4 years
Protected veteran
Forward
7 years
Protected veteran
Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Janiah Barker
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Jordan Obi
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Forward
4 years
Training camp
Chennedy Carter
Guard
4 years
Training camp
Forward
11 years
Training camp
Forward
7 years
Training camp
Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks went all in this offseason. They brought back franchise icon Nneka Ogwumike, who had spent the last two seasons in Seattle, re-signed Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby and traded former lottery pick Rickea Jackson for Ariel Atkins. But even though the Sparks hope to contend, they have some questions about their depth and the back-end of their roster, and there will be some spots up for grabs.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Ariel Atkins
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Dearica Hamby
Forward
11 years
Protected veteran
Nneka Ogwumike
Forward
14 years
Protected veteran
Kelsey Plum
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Guard
10 years
Protected veteran
Center
2 years
Unprotected
Sania Feigin
Forward
1 years
Unprotected
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Ta'Niya Latson
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Laura Ziegler
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
4 years
Training camp
Forward
7 years
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Sevgi Uzun
Guard
2 years
Training camp
Guard
2 years
Training camp
Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx's three leading scorers from last season -- Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams -- are all back, but almost nothing else remains the same in Minnesota. There was a mass exodus in the expansion draft and free agency, and while they have made some notable additions, such as No. 2 pick Olivia Miles and veteran forward Natasha Howard, there are going to be real minutes up for grabs in camp, let alone roster spots.
The Lynx will certainly be a team to watch over the next few weeks to see how their roster shakes out.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Napheesa Collier
Forward
7 years
Protected veteran
Forward
9 years
Protected veteran
Natasha Howard
Forward
12 years
Protected veteran
Kayla McBride
Guard
12 years
Protected veteran
Courtney Williams
Guard
10 years
Protected veteran
Dorka Juhász
Center
2 years
Protected rookie
Olivia Miles
Guard
Rookie
Protected rookie
Forward
Rookie
Unprotected
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Emma Cechova
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Jade Masogayo
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Saylor Poffenbarger
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
2 years
Training camp
Sakima Walker
Center
Rookie
Training camp
New York Liberty
The Liberty were one of the big winners in free agency, as they brought back their Big Three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, and also convinced All-Star forward Satou Sabally to take a discount to come to the Big Apple.
While the front-end of the Liberty's roster is stacked, there are still questions about how the back-end of their rotation, especially with Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannès both still unsigned. The Liberty have brought 19 players to camp, including a number of internationals.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Sabrina Ionescu
Guard
6 years
Protected veteran
Jonquel Jones
Center
9 years
Protected veteran
Forward
9 years
Protected veteran
Satou Sabally
Forward
6 years
Protected veteran
Breanna Stewart
Forward
9 years
Protected veteran
Forward
10 years
Unprotected
Leonie Feibeich
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
|Marine Fauthoux
|Guard
|Rookie
|Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
|Rebekah Gardner
|Guard
|3 years
|Training camp
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Ny'Cerra Pryor
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
3 years
Training camp
Han Xu
Center
3 years
Training camp
Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury re-signed Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, but did nothing to replace All-Star forward Satou Sabally, who walked in free agency. While they're still going to be a competitive team, a return trip to the Finals looks unlikely unless they're able to work some true magic on the margins. They're certainly going to make an effort to do so, as they brought in 24 players -- two full rosters worth -- to camp.
Kara Dunn, Maggie Doogan, Shay Ciezki and Yarden Garzon are a few players to watch over the next few weeks. All went undrafted, which was a big surprise, but now have a chance to make the roster in Phoenix.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Valériane Ayayi
Forward
1 year
Protected veteran
Kahleah Copper
Guard
10 years
Protected veteran
Alyssa Thomas
Forward
12 years
Protected veteran
Guard
9 years
Protected veteran
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Forward
16 years
Unprotected
Center
3 years
Unprotected
Jillian Alleyne
Forward
2 years
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Shay Ciezki
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Maggie Doogan
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Kara Dunn
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Yarden Garzon
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Center
1 year
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
2 years
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Guard
4 years
Training camp
Portland Fire
The Fire are one of two expansion teams to join the league this season, and they have an extremely young group. There are only two 30 year olds in camp and only three players with more than four years of experience. It's going to be interesting to see how committed they are to the players they selected in the expansion draft, the majority of whom do not have guaranteed deals.
Spanish guard Iyana Martín, the No. 7 overall pick, will remain in Europe this summer and will not play in the WNBA this season. Additionally, Nika Mühl will not play this season as she recovers from a torn ACL.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Forward
7 years
Protected veteran
Center
7 years
Protected veteran
Guard
3 years
Protected veteran
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Luisa Geiselsöder
Center
1 year
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Nyiadiew Puoch
Forward
Rookie
Unprotected
|Sug Sutton
|Guard
|4 years
|Unprotected
Frieda Bühner
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Serah Williams
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Maya Cladwell
Guard
4 years
Training camp
Forward
4 years
Training camp
Jordan Harrison
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Teja Oblak
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
3 years
Training camp
Peyton Williams
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Seattle Storm
The Storm lost a ton of talent in free agency, including Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams, but they crushed the draft by adding Awa Fam and Flau'jae Johnson. Their rebuild is already off to such a strong start that they're actually a winner from the offseason even though they're going to be worse this season.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Center
12 years
Protected veteran
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Forward
6 years
Protected veteran
Guard
3 years
Protected veteran
Forward
5 years
Protected veteran
Awa Fam
Center
Rookie
Protected rookie
Forward
2 years
Protected rookie
|Dominique Malonga
|Center
|1 year
|Unprotected
Flau'jae Johnson
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Grace VanSlooten
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Guard
2 years
Training camp
Jayln Brown
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
3 years
Training camp
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Elle Ladine
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
3 years
Training camp
Toronto Tempo
The Tempo are one of two expansion teams joining the league this season, and they took a completely opposite approach from the Fire in both the expansion draft and free agency. This is a veteran team that's out to compete this season and has an outside chance to make the playoffs. Draft picks Kiki Rice and Teonni Key are two of only three players in camp under 25 years old.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Guard
3 years
Protected veteran
Temi Fágbénlé
Forward
5 years
Protected veteran
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Guard
9 years
Protected veteran
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Center
3 years
Protected rookie
Forward
8 years
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Teonni Key
Center
Rookie
Draftee
Kiki Rice
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Elizabeth Balogun
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Maria Conde
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Laura Juškaitė
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Nikolina Milić
Forward
2 years
Training camp
Maddison Rocci
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Guard
3 years
Training camp
Washington Mystics
The Mystics decided to match the three-year max offer sheet that Shakira Austin signed with the Tempo in free agency, and she will return as the most experienced player on the roster. In fact, Michaela Onyenwere is the only other player who has more than one year in the WNBA under her belt, and they have 12 rookies in training camp, including first-round picks Lauren Betts (No. 4), Angela Dugalić (No. 9) and Cotie McMahon (No. 11).
Rather than roster battles, the interesting thing to watch during Mystics camp will be how their rotation is shaking out, especially with their abundance of frontcourt players.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Shakira Austin
Forward
4 years
Protected veteran
Michaela Onyenwere
Forward
5 years
Protected veteran
Lauren Betts
Center
Rookie
Protected rookie
Guard
Rookie
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Angela Dugalić
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Rori Harmon
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
|Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
|Forward
|Rookie
|Draftee
Cotie McMahon
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Cassandre Prosper
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Nyla Harris
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
Rookie
Training camp
Kamaria McDaniel
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Forward
1 year
Training camp
Guard
Rookie
Training camp