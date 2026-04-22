2026 WNBA schedule: CBS to air 20 games on broadcast television, including two Liberty vs. Fever showdowns
The WNBA on CBS slate will tip off on Saturday, May 23, with the Lynx hosting the Sky
With a historic CBA deal signed, the expansion and college drafts in the rearview mirror, a lightning-speed free agency season mostly wrapped up and training camps officially underway, it's time to officially start the countdown to the WNBA regular-season tipoff on May 8. The WNBA announced its national television schedule on Wednesday, which includes a record 20 regular-season games on CBS as part of a new, long-term multiplatform rights agreement between the league and CBS Sports.
The WNBA on CBS slate will tip off on Saturday, May 23, with the Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky game at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces in primetime at 9 p.m. ET. Each game will be preceded by the WNBA Tip-Off-Show, a pregame, halftime and postgame show hosted by Jenny Dell and featuring WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie and former WNBA star and current Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery at the desk. WNBA on CBS's lead broadcast crew of play-by-play announcer Jordan Kent, analyst Isis Young and sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon will return.
Every game will air on broadcast television (CBS/Paramount+), as will seven of 10 WNBA Tip-Off Show episodes. Three episodes of the WNBA Tip-Off show will air on CBS Sports HQ.
Seven of the WNBA on CBS games feature the defending champion Aces and four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, while four games will feature Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, including primetime matchups on June 6 and July 18 against the New York Liberty and their four-headed monster of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Satou Sabally.
The Dallas Wings and back-to-back No. 1 overall picks of Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers will play in three games on CBS, including a June 20 matchup against the Sky.
The 2026 WNBA season tips off on May 8. The 44-game regular season runs through Sept. 24, with a break for the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup from Sept. 1-16.
Here's a look at the full schedule for CBS's WNBA broadcasts during the 2026 season:
All times Eastern
Saturday, May 23
- WNBA Tip-Off Show 12:30 PM
- Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky, 1 p.m.
- WNBA Tip-Off Show, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports HQ)
- Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 30
- WNBA Tip-Off Show, 7:30 p.m.
- Indiana Fever at Portland Fire, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
- WNBA Tip-Off Show, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports HQ)
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
- WNBA Tip-Off Show, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports HQ)
- Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
- WNBA Tip-Off Show 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports HQ)
- Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
- Golden State Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
- Phoenix Mercury at Toronto Tempo, 2 p.m.
- WNBA Tip-Off Show, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
- WNBA Tip-Off Show, 1:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m.
- Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
- Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream, 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
- WNBA Tip-Off Show, 3 p.m.
Portland Fire at Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
- WNBA Tip-Off Show 7:30 PM
- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
- Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream, 4 p.m.
Saturday, August 1
- Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, 1 p.m.
Saturday, August 8
- Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m.
Saturday, August 15
- Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 29
- Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, 1 p.m.
Saturday, September 19
- Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings, 1 p.m.