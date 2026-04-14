2026 WNBA Draft results, grades for every first-round pick: Azzi Fudd goes No. 1, UCLA makes history

While Fudd marked the second straight UConn star to go No. 1 to the Wings, UCLA stole the show with six of the first 18 picks

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The 2026 WNBA Draft was held Monday night in New York City and there was a bit of mystery over who the Dallas Wings would choose with the No. 1 pick. The Wings ended up choosing who most expected, UConn's Azzi Fudd. 

Fudd is the second straight Huskies star Dallas has chosen with the first pick. In 2025, the Wings used the No. 1 pick to take Paige Bueckers, a fellow UConn standout and Fudd's girlfriend. With Fudd off the board, TCU's Olivia Miles went second to the Minnesota Lynx. Awa Fam out of Spain and UCLA's Lauren Betts were among the other players expected to go early, and they were next in line, going to the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics at picks No. 3 and 4, respectively. 

UCLA won the 2026 women's NCAA Tournament just eight days ago, and a whopping five Bruins went off the board in the first round. There was even a run of three straight as Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice were picks No. 4 through 6. Later, Angela Dugalić was selected ninth and Gianna Kneepkens rounded out the first round at No. 15. Things didn't stop there; UCLA had a record sixth draft pick when Charlisse Leger-Walker went early in the second round to the Sun with the 18th pick.  

Forty-five total picks were made in Monday's three-round affair. CBS Sports graded all 15 of the first-round selections.

2026 WNBA Draft: First-round grades

1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn (Grade: A-)
2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles, G, TCU (Grade: A)
3. Seattle Storm: Awa Fam, C, Spain (Grade: A+)
4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts, C, UCLA (Grade: A-)
5. Chicago Sky: Gabriela Jaquez, G, UCLA (Grade: B)
6. Toronto Tempo: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA (Grade: A)
7. Portland Fire: Iyana Martín Carrión, G, Spain (Grade: B+)
8. Golden State Valkyries: Flau'jae Johnson, G, LSU (Traded to Seattle)
9. Washington Mystics: Angela Dugalić, F, UCLA (Grade: B)
10. Indiana Fever: Raven Johnson, G, South Carolina (Grade: A-)
11. Washington Mystics: Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss (Grade: C+)
12. Connecticut Sun: Nell Angloma, F, France (Grade: A)
13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, C, South Carolina (Grade: A-)
14. Seattle Storm: Taina Mair, G, Duke (Grade: D+)
15. Connecticut Sun: Gianna Kneepkens, G, UCLA (Grade: A)

2026 WNBA Draft: Round 2 results

16. Seattle Storm: Marta Suárez, F, TCU (Traded to Valkyries)
17. Portland Fire: Frieda Buhner, F, Germany
18. Connecticut Sun: Charlisse Leger-Walker, G, UCLA
19. Washington Mystics: Cassandre Prosper, G, Notre Dame
20. Los Angeles Sparks: Ta'Niya Latson, G, South Carolina
21. Chicago Sky: Latasha Lattimore, F, Ole Miss
22. Toronto Tempo: Teonni Key, F, Kentucky
23. Golden State Valkyries: Ashlon Jackson, G, Duke
24. Los Angeles Sparks: Chance Gray, G, Ohio State
25. Indiana Fever: Justine Pissott, G, Vanderbilt
26. Toronto Tempo: Saffron Shiels, F, Australia
27. Phoenix Mercury: Ines Pitarch-Granel, G, France
28. Atlanta Dream: Indya Nivar, G, North Carolina
29. Las Vegas Aces: Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee
30. Washington Mystics: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, F, Baylor

2026 WNBA Draft: Round 3 results

31. Dallas Wings: Zee Spearman, F, Tennessee
32. Chicago Sky: Tonie Morgan, G, Kentucky
33. Connecticut Sun: Serah Williams, C, UConn
34. Washington Mystics: Rori Harmon, G, Texas
35. Los Angeles Sparks: Amelia Hassett, F, Kentucky
36. Toronto Tempo: Charlise Dunn, F, Davidson
37. Portland Fire: Taylor Bigby, G, TCU
38. Golden State Valkyries: Kokoro Tanaka, G, Japan
39. Seattle Storm: Grace VanSlooten, F, Michigan State
40. Indiana Fever: Jessica Timmons, G, Alabama
41. New York Liberty: Manuela Puoch, F, Australia
42. Phoenix Mercury: Eszter Ratkai, G, Hungary
43. Atlanta Dream: Kejia Ran, G, China
44. Las Vegas Aces: Jordan Obi, F, Kentucky
45. Minnesota Lynx: Lani White, G, Utah

CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Monday's draft. Follow along below.

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UCLA makes history with six players selected

Just a week after winning the first NCAA national championship in program history, UCLA has made more history on draft night. Six Bruins were selected on Monday, which is a record for one school in a single draft. The previous high was five players, which had happened four times: Tennessee (1999, 2008), Notre Dame (2019) and South Carolina (2023). 

Here are the six Bruins selected:

  • Lauren Betts: No. 4 overall, Washington Mystics
  • Gabriela Jaquez: No. 5 overall, Chicago Sky
  • Kiki Rice: No. 6 overall, Toronto Tempo
  • Angela Dugalić: No. 9 overall, Washington Mystics
  • Gianna Kneepkens: No. 15 overall, Connecticut Sun
  • Charlisse Leger-Walker: No. 18 overall, Connecticut Sun

Notably, Betts and Dugalić will continue playing together in Washington, while Kneepkens and Leger-Walker will team up in Connecticut for the Sun's final season there before moving to Houston to become the Comets in 2027. 

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 1:32 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 9:32 pm EDT
 
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2026 WNBA Draft: Round 3 results

31. Dallas Wings: Zee Spearman, F, Tennessee
32. Chicago Sky: Tonie Morgan, G, Kentucky
33. Connecticut Sun: Serah Williams, C, UConn
34. Washington Mystics: Rori Harmon, G, Texas
35. Los Angeles Sparks: Amelia Hassett, F, Kentucky
36. Toronto Tempo: Charlise Dunn, F, Davidson
37. Portland Fire: Taylor Bigby, G, TCU
38. Golden State Valkyries: Kokoro Tanaka, G, Japan
39. Seattle Storm: Grace VanSlooten, F, Michigan State
40. Indiana Fever: Jessica Timmons, G, Alabama
41. New York Liberty: Manuela Puoch, F, Australia
42. Phoenix Mercury: Eszter Ratkai, G, Hungary
43. Atlanta Dream: Kejia Ran, G, China
44. Las Vegas Aces: Jordan Obi, F, Kentucky
45. Minnesota Lynx: Lani White, G, Utah

Sam Cooper
April 14, 2026, 1:28 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 9:28 pm EDT
 
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Janiah Barker a great swing for the Aces

With the No. 29 overall selection, the Las Vegas Aces picked Janiah Barker out of Tennessee. Barker, a 6-foot-4 big with guard skills on offense, is a clear first-round talent, but was extremely inconsistent during her college career, which spanned three programs. If she can put things together in Las Vegas, where she'll learn from A'ja Wilson, this could be the type of late-round draft win that extends the Aces' title window. 

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 1:15 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 9:15 pm EDT
 
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2026 WNBA Draft: Round 2 results

16. Seattle Storm: Marta Suárez, F, TCU (Traded to Valkyries)
17. Portland Fire: Frieda Buhner, F, Germany
18. Connecticut Sun: Charlisse Leger-Walker, G, UCLA
19. Washington Mystics: Cassandre Prosper, G, Notre Dame
20. Los Angeles Sparks: Ta'Niya Latson, G, South Carolina
21. Chicago Sky: Latasha Lattimore, F, Ole Miss
22. Toronto Tempo: Teonni Key, F, Kentucky
23. Golden State Valkyries: Ashlon Jackson, G, Duke
24. Los Angeles Sparks: Chance Gray, G, Ohio State
25. Indiana Fever: Justine Pissott, G, Vanderbilt
26. Toronto Tempo: Saffron Shiels, F, Australia
27. Phoenix Mercury: Ines Pitarch-Granel, G, France
28. Atlanta Dream: Indya Nivar, G, North Carolina
29. Las Vegas Aces: Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee
30. Washington Mystics: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, F, Baylor

Sam Cooper
April 14, 2026, 1:07 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 9:07 pm EDT
 
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TRADE: Valkyries send Flau'jae Johnson to Storm

In a major surprise just after the conclusion of the first round, the Golden State Valkyries have agreed to trade No. 8 overall pick Flau'jae Johnson to the Seattle Storm for No. 16 overall pick Marta Suarez and Seattle's 2028 second-round pick. 

Again, this is a complete shock. Trade-downs never happen well after the pick has already been made, and Johnson seemed like a great fit for the Valkyries. And even if the Valkyries didn't love Johnson, who did have an underwhelming senior season at LSU, this is a poor return for the No. 8 pick. Suarez is a fun player, but there are questions about whether her athleticism will hold up in the pros, and Seattle's second-round pick in 2028 is going to be in the late teens at the earliest. 

Ironically, the Storm made this excellent trade immediately after getting panned for their selection of Taina Mair at No. 14, which was a reach. They were always going to be one of the winners of the night after getting Awa Fam at No. 3. Acquiring Johnson, one of the most dynamic and naturally gifted players in this class, has only cemented that fact. Now, whatever they end up getting from Mair is a bonus. The Storm's rebuild is off to a thrilling start. 

"Flau'jae is one of the most dynamic, creative and explosive players in this draft and we're excited to get another first-round pick to select her," Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement. "Her playmaking, ability to score in multiple ways and energy on both ends of the court will impact our team immediately. We can't wait for Flau'jae to get to Seattle." 

Immediate trade grades:

  • Storm: A
  • Valkyries: C-
Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:46 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:46 pm EDT
 
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15. Connecticut Sun: Gianna Kneepkens, G, UCLA

With the final pick of the first round, and their second of the evening, the Sun have gone with Kneepkens -- the fifth UCLA player off the board. Kneepkens is one of the best shooters in this class. She is hyper-efficient from all over the floor, joined the vaunted 50/40/90 club this season and will be a great fit for a Sun team that desperately needs shooting. 

Grade: A

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:40 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:40 pm EDT
 
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14. Seattle Storm: Taina Mair, G, Duke

The Storm have stunned everyone with their second pick of the night. Mair had a terrific NCAA Tournament to lead Duke to the Elite Eight, but no one expected her to go in the first round (she was projected No. 40 overall in CBS Sports' final mock draft). Mair is a strong defender with solid playmaking chops, but she shot 38.9% from the field for her collegiate career and her own offense is a real question mark. Maybe the Storm will end up looking smart here, but this feels like a big reach, especially given some of the talent still on the board. 

Grade: D+

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:37 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:37 pm EDT
 
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13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, C, South Carolina

Okot is a fun swing for the Dream, who have had a terrific offseason headlined by the Angel Reese trade. Okot, who hails from Kenya, has only played basketball since 2020. She is still raw, but is very mobile for someone 6-foot-6 and has shown some flashes of shooting potential. Atlanta will be able to bring her along slowly behind Reese, Brionna Jones and Naz Hillmon in their frontcourt.

Grade: A-

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:26 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:26 pm EDT
 
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12. Connecticut Sun: Nell Angloma, F, France

The 19-year-old Angloma was a big riser in this class thanks to a strong season in her native France, and will now get to play for Rachid Meziane, the Sun's French coach, and alongside French guard Leïla Lacan. Angloma is a big, physical, athletic wing who loves to get downhill, excels in transition and will fill a clear need for the Sun. She was expected to be off the board by this point, so this is a big win for the Sun, who now have a very exciting and dynamic young core. 

Grade: A

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:21 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:21 pm EDT
 
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11. Washington Mystics: Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss

The Mystics have selected McMahon with their third and final first-round pick of the night. McMahon is a terrific athlete and a physical driver who gets to the line at will, but there are questions about how her interior-focused game will translate to the pros. Given the Mystics' need for reliable 3-point shooting, this pick is a bit surprising. Washington is betting a lot on McMahon's work ethic and competitive spirit. 

Grade: C+

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:15 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:15 pm EDT
 
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10. Indiana Fever: Raven Johnson, G, South Carolina

Johnson, who helped South Carolina reach the last three national championship games, is coming off a strong senior season. She is by far the best perimeter defender in the class and has made real strides offensively, particularly as a playmaker. Johnson played with Aliyah Boston in college, which will help her transition to Indiana, and is exactly the type of defensive-minded guard the Fever need next to Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. 

Grade: A-

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:09 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:09 pm EDT
 
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9. Washington Mystics: Angela Dugalić, F, UCLA

With their second selection of the night, the Mystics have gone with another UCLA Bruin. Dugalić, the 2026 Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, had an excellent NCAA Tournament and is a versatile forward who knows how to fit in around star talent. In a vacuum, this is a bit high for the 24-year-old Dugalić, who doesn't have much upside, but the Mystics already have their young core and need role players who can accentuate the likes of Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and now Lauren Betts. 

Grade: B

Jack Maloney
April 14, 2026, 12:03 AM
Apr. 13, 2026, 8:03 pm EDT
 
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8. Golden State Valkyries: Flau'jae Johnson, G, LSU

Johnson had an underwhelming senior season at LSU, which caused her to fall out of the lottery into the middle of the first round, but she is one of the most athletic and naturally gifted players in this class. Her potential as a two-way wing who can provide a real scoring punch makes her a fun fit with the Valkyries, who were an incredible defensive team last season but struggled on offense. Johnson's charisma should also make her a fan favorite in the Bay Area. 

Grade: A-

Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:57 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 7:57 pm EDT
 
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7. Portland Fire: Iyana Martín, G, Spain

This is the first-ever draft pick for the Fire, the other expansion team entering the league this season with the Tempo. As expected, given their brain trust of Alex Sarama and Vanja Černivec, they've gone with a European prospect, Spanish guard Iyana Martín. The 20-year-old Martín has a slight frame, but she is an awesome passer with a flair for the dramatic and a pesky perimeter defender. She'll have plenty of time to develop in Portland as they begin what looks to be a multi-year project based on their expansion draft decisions. 

Grade: B+

Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:52 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 7:52 pm EDT
 
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6. Toronto Tempo: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA

This is the first-ever draft pick for the Tempo, who are one of two expansion teams entering the league this season. They've gone with Rice, the third consecutive UCLA player to be selected. Bruins coach Cori Close said Rice "set the standard" for the Bruins, and the point guard is a beloved leader and locker room presence. She's also a big guard, an excellent perimeter defender, a strong rebounder for her position and a steady facilitator. Plus, she's improved as a spot-up 3-point shooter.  

Grade: A

Kiki Rice 'set the standard' for national champion UCLA, and now her WNBA Draft moment has arrived
Jack Maloney
Kiki Rice 'set the standard' for national champion UCLA, and now her WNBA Draft moment has arrived


Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:47 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 7:47 pm EDT
 
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5. Chicago Sky: Gabriela Jaquez, G, UCLA

Jaquez is the second consecutive UCLA player off the board. She shot up draft boards after a stellar senior season, capped with a brilliant performance in the national championship game. Jaquez is the younger sister of Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who told CBS Sports last month that she will be a perfect "plug and play" wing in the pros. Jaquez has an incredible motor and is versatile on both sides of the ball. She's the latest addition to the Sky in their extremely busy offseason.  

Grade: B

Jaime Jaquez Jr. on why sister Gabriela is a 'real star' and 'instant plug-and-play' WNBA prospect
Jack Maloney
Jaime Jaquez Jr. on why sister Gabriela is a 'real star' and 'instant plug-and-play' WNBA prospect


Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:40 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 7:40 pm EDT
 
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4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts, C, UCLA

The 6-foot-7 Betts had a spectacular NCAA Tournament and was named Most Outstanding Player as she led UCLA to its first national championship in the NCAA era. As a traditional center in a rapidly evolving game, Betts is a polarizing prospect, but she is the best rim protector in this class and has significantly improved her defensive mobility. There are fair questions about how her offense will translate to the pros, and how she'll fit next to Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin, but she's too big and talented defensively to pass on here. 

Grade: A-

Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:34 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 7:34 pm EDT
 
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3. Seattle Storm: Awa Fam, C, Spain

The 19-year-old Fam, who has been playing professionally for Valencia in her native Spain, has the most potential of anyone in this class and was a candidate to go No. 1 overall. That she fell to No. 3 is a major win for the Storm, who will begin a rebuild this season. Fam is an excellent athlete, interior finisher and passer, and will be a great fit in the frontcourt next to Dominique Malonga, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. Plus, Ezi Magbegor's return in free agency will ensure that Fam can be brought along slowly, as Malonga was last season.

Grade: A+

WNBA Draft 2026: Who is Awa Fam? Seattle Storm choose Spanish star with No. 3 pick
Jack Maloney
WNBA Draft 2026: Who is Awa Fam? Seattle Storm choose Spanish star with No. 3 pick


Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:29 PM
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2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles, G, TCU

Miles is one of the best playmaking prospects we've ever seen. She can throw every pass in the book with either hand, has an innate ability to see the floor and create opportunities out of nothing and will give the Lynx the true point guard they've been missing the last few years. Plus, Cheryl Reeve is the perfect coach to help her improve on the defensive side of the ball. Great get for the Lynx as they try to regroup from a tough offseason.

Grade: A

Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:21 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 7:21 pm EDT
 
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1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd, UConn, G

Fudd is one of the best 3-point shooting prospects ever thanks to her picture-perfect form, lightning-quick release and ability to shoot off movement. She is also an excellent help defender and has good size on the perimeter. Plus, we've seen her win a national championship with Paige Bueckers at UConn, so there's little doubt she'll fit in seamlessly in Dallas. However, she is already 23 years old and doesn't have the upside of some other prospects. This was the safe pick for Dallas.

Grade: A-

Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 11:13 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 7:13 pm EDT
 
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Rice 'set the standard' for UCLA, now a potential lottery pick

UCLA coach Cori Close said that star point guard Kiki Rice "set the standard" for the Bruins en route to their first national championship in the NCAA era, and now her draft moment has arrived. 

Here's more about what Rice, who is a potential lottery pick, will bring to her new team at the next level:

Kiki Rice 'set the standard' for national champion UCLA, and now her WNBA Draft moment has arrived
Jack Maloney
Kiki Rice 'set the standard' for national champion UCLA, and now her WNBA Draft moment has arrived
Jack Maloney
April 13, 2026, 10:48 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 6:48 pm EDT
 
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Who is Awa Fam? Don't be surprised if Wings pick Spanish star over Fudd, Miles

While Azzi Fudd is currently the heavy betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick, a less familiar name -- Spanish center Awa Fam -- is next in line. If Fam is the selection of the Dallas Wings to start the draft, she would become the fourth international player to go No. 1. 

The 6-foot-4 Fam is averaging only 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in Spain's top professional league, so what makes her such an appealing prospect to WNBA scouts? At 19, she has been playing professionally since 2021 and has showcased a rare skill set. 

Our Jack Maloney explains her strengths:

Fam is a terrific athlete for her size, which bodes well for her WNBA prospects. Though perhaps not the most explosive vertical athlete, Fam runs the floor extremely well and is agile with nifty footwork that is evident in the halfcourt on both sides of the ball. 

Fam is a terrific interior scorer who can operate in the post and out of the pick-and-roll. She has an array of moves and counters on the block and is also comfortable facing up. As a roller, her hands, body control and athleticism are often on full display, and she has a unique ability to make tough catches and finish in traffic. 

Fam's feel for the game is remarkable, especially when considering her age and position, and she routinely makes high-level passes, both in and out of structure. We've seen her throw skip passes out of the low block, make quick decisions in the short roll and operate out of the high post. 

Maloney's full Fam scouting report can be read here:

WNBA Draft 2026: Who is Awa Fam? Seattle Storm choose Spanish star with No. 3 pick
Jack Maloney
WNBA Draft 2026: Who is Awa Fam? Seattle Storm choose Spanish star with No. 3 pick
Sam Cooper
April 13, 2026, 10:19 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 6:19 pm EDT
 
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Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' relationship, explained

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have a long history together that goes back even before they were teammates at UConn. And their relationship could come into an even greater focus if the two are paired together -- as back-to-back No. 1 picks, no less -- in the backcourt in Dallas.

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' relationship, explained: What to know as Wings reunite star couple on court
Lindsay Gibbs
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers' relationship, explained: What to know as Wings reunite star couple on court
Sam Cooper
April 13, 2026, 10:10 PM
Apr. 13, 2026, 6:10 pm EDT
 
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The potential No. 1 pick arrives

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