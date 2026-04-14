2026 WNBA Draft results, grades for every first-round pick: Azzi Fudd goes No. 1, UCLA makes history

The 2026 WNBA Draft was held Monday night in New York City and there was a bit of mystery over who the Dallas Wings would choose with the No. 1 pick. The Wings ended up choosing who most expected, UConn's Azzi Fudd.

Fudd is the second straight Huskies star Dallas has chosen with the first pick. In 2025, the Wings used the No. 1 pick to take Paige Bueckers, a fellow UConn standout and Fudd's girlfriend. With Fudd off the board, TCU's Olivia Miles went second to the Minnesota Lynx. Awa Fam out of Spain and UCLA's Lauren Betts were among the other players expected to go early, and they were next in line, going to the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics at picks No. 3 and 4, respectively.

UCLA won the 2026 women's NCAA Tournament just eight days ago, and a whopping five Bruins went off the board in the first round. There was even a run of three straight as Betts, Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice were picks No. 4 through 6. Later, Angela Dugalić was selected ninth and Gianna Kneepkens rounded out the first round at No. 15. Things didn't stop there; UCLA had a record sixth draft pick when Charlisse Leger-Walker went early in the second round to the Sun with the 18th pick.

Forty-five total picks were made in Monday's three-round affair. CBS Sports graded all 15 of the first-round selections.

2026 WNBA Draft: First-round grades

1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn (Grade: A-)

2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles, G, TCU (Grade: A)

3. Seattle Storm: Awa Fam, C, Spain (Grade: A+)

4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts, C, UCLA (Grade: A-)

5. Chicago Sky: Gabriela Jaquez, G, UCLA (Grade: B)

6. Toronto Tempo: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA (Grade: A)

7. Portland Fire: Iyana Martín Carrión, G, Spain (Grade: B+)

8. Golden State Valkyries: Flau'jae Johnson, G, LSU (Traded to Seattle)

9. Washington Mystics: Angela Dugalić, F, UCLA (Grade: B)

10. Indiana Fever: Raven Johnson, G, South Carolina (Grade: A-)

11. Washington Mystics: Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss (Grade: C+)

12. Connecticut Sun: Nell Angloma, F, France (Grade: A)

13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot, C, South Carolina (Grade: A-)

14. Seattle Storm: Taina Mair, G, Duke (Grade: D+)

15. Connecticut Sun: Gianna Kneepkens, G, UCLA (Grade: A)

2026 WNBA Draft: Round 2 results

16. Seattle Storm: Marta Suárez, F, TCU (Traded to Valkyries)

17. Portland Fire: Frieda Buhner, F, Germany

18. Connecticut Sun: Charlisse Leger-Walker, G, UCLA

19. Washington Mystics: Cassandre Prosper, G, Notre Dame

20. Los Angeles Sparks: Ta'Niya Latson, G, South Carolina

21. Chicago Sky: Latasha Lattimore, F, Ole Miss

22. Toronto Tempo: Teonni Key, F, Kentucky

23. Golden State Valkyries: Ashlon Jackson, G, Duke

24. Los Angeles Sparks: Chance Gray, G, Ohio State

25. Indiana Fever: Justine Pissott, G, Vanderbilt

26. Toronto Tempo: Saffron Shiels, F, Australia

27. Phoenix Mercury: Ines Pitarch-Granel, G, France

28. Atlanta Dream: Indya Nivar, G, North Carolina

29. Las Vegas Aces: Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee

30. Washington Mystics: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, F, Baylor

2026 WNBA Draft: Round 3 results

31. Dallas Wings: Zee Spearman, F, Tennessee

32. Chicago Sky: Tonie Morgan, G, Kentucky

33. Connecticut Sun: Serah Williams, C, UConn

34. Washington Mystics: Rori Harmon, G, Texas

35. Los Angeles Sparks: Amelia Hassett, F, Kentucky

36. Toronto Tempo: Charlise Dunn, F, Davidson

37. Portland Fire: Taylor Bigby, G, TCU

38. Golden State Valkyries: Kokoro Tanaka, G, Japan

39. Seattle Storm: Grace VanSlooten, F, Michigan State

40. Indiana Fever: Jessica Timmons, G, Alabama

41. New York Liberty: Manuela Puoch, F, Australia

42. Phoenix Mercury: Eszter Ratkai, G, Hungary

43. Atlanta Dream: Kejia Ran, G, China

44. Las Vegas Aces: Jordan Obi, F, Kentucky

45. Minnesota Lynx: Lani White, G, Utah

CBS Sports will have live updates and analysis throughout Monday's draft. Follow along below.