2026 WNBA Draft: Order, time and everything else to know as Wings hold No. 1 pick
The draft takes place on Monday night in New York City
The 2026 WNBA Draft is set for Monday, April 13 in New York City, and for the second-straight year, the Dallas Wings are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. The top prospects include college stars Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd and Olivia Miles, along with professional Spanish player Awa Fam.
The draft will feature three rounds, each with 15 picks. Unlike last year when Paige Bueckers was the clear favorite to be taken No. 1, this year there seem to be a few popular options -- including Fudd who won the 2025 national championship at UConn alongside Bueckers.
This will be the first draft that includes the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. They already got their rosters started with an expansion draft that took place earlier this month.
Here is what you need to know ahead of draft:
Where to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft
Date: Monday, April 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Where: The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City | TV channel: ESPN
Who will be the No. 1 pick?
As previously stated, this year there are multiple players who could be the top pick. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports' Jack Maloney predicted it will be elite shooter Azzi Fudd, who would become the seventh No. 1 overall pick to come out of UConn. If the Wings do choose her at No. 1, this would be the first time the WNBA has had back-to-back top picks from the same school since 2010 and 2011 with UConn's Tina Charles and Maya Moore.
Another popular choice is Awa Fam, who has been playing professional basketball since she was 15 years old. At 19, she already has a significant amount of experience representing Spain in international competition, including earning silver medals at U17 and U19 FIBA World Cups.
Meanwhile, Olivia Miles would become the first-ever TCU player to get drafted at No. 1. The highest pick to ever come from the Horned Frogs was Sandora Irvin, who was selected No. 3 overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2005.
UCLA has also never had a No. 1 pick, but 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts could potentially change that. The Bruins are well represented this year and could make history after winning the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a roster led by seniors. They could potentially see six players drafted this year, which would be the most from any program in a single draft.
Draft pick order
Round 1
1. Dallas
2. Minnesota
3. Seattle
4. Washington
5. Chicago
6. Toronto
7. Portland
8. Golden State
9. Washington
10. Indiana
11. Washington
12. Connecticut
13. Atlanta
14. Seattle
15. Connecticut
Round 2
16. Seattle
17. Portland
18. Connecticut
19. Washington
20. Los Angeles
21. Chicago
22. Toronto
23. Golden State
24. Los Angeles
25. Indiana
26. Toronto
27. Phoenix
28. Atlanta
29. Las Vegas
30. Washington
Round 3
31. Dallas
32. Chicago
33. Connecticut
34. Washington
35. Los Angeles
36. Toronto
37. Portland
38. Golden State
39. Seattle
40. Indiana
41. New York
42. Phoenix
43. Atlanta
44. Las Vegas
45. Minnesota