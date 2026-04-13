The 2026 WNBA Draft is set for Monday, April 13 in New York City, and for the second-straight year, the Dallas Wings are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. The top prospects include college stars Lauren Betts, Azzi Fudd and Olivia Miles, along with professional Spanish player Awa Fam.

The draft will feature three rounds, each with 15 picks. Unlike last year when Paige Bueckers was the clear favorite to be taken No. 1, this year there seem to be a few popular options -- including Fudd who won the 2025 national championship at UConn alongside Bueckers.

This will be the first draft that includes the two newest WNBA expansion teams, the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. They already got their rosters started with an expansion draft that took place earlier this month.

Here is what you need to know ahead of draft:

Where to watch the 2026 WNBA Draft

Date: Monday, April 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City | TV channel: ESPN

Who will be the No. 1 pick?

As previously stated, this year there are multiple players who could be the top pick. In his most recent mock draft, CBS Sports' Jack Maloney predicted it will be elite shooter Azzi Fudd, who would become the seventh No. 1 overall pick to come out of UConn. If the Wings do choose her at No. 1, this would be the first time the WNBA has had back-to-back top picks from the same school since 2010 and 2011 with UConn's Tina Charles and Maya Moore.

Another popular choice is Awa Fam, who has been playing professional basketball since she was 15 years old. At 19, she already has a significant amount of experience representing Spain in international competition, including earning silver medals at U17 and U19 FIBA World Cups.

Meanwhile, Olivia Miles would become the first-ever TCU player to get drafted at No. 1. The highest pick to ever come from the Horned Frogs was Sandora Irvin, who was selected No. 3 overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2005.

UCLA has also never had a No. 1 pick, but 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts could potentially change that. The Bruins are well represented this year and could make history after winning the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a roster led by seniors. They could potentially see six players drafted this year, which would be the most from any program in a single draft.

Draft pick order

Round 1

1. Dallas

2. Minnesota

3. Seattle

4. Washington

5. Chicago

6. Toronto

7. Portland

8. Golden State

9. Washington

10. Indiana

11. Washington

12. Connecticut

13. Atlanta

14. Seattle

15. Connecticut

Round 2

16. Seattle

17. Portland

18. Connecticut

19. Washington

20. Los Angeles

21. Chicago

22. Toronto

23. Golden State

24. Los Angeles

25. Indiana

26. Toronto

27. Phoenix

28. Atlanta

29. Las Vegas

30. Washington



Round 3

31. Dallas

32. Chicago

33. Connecticut

34. Washington

35. Los Angeles

36. Toronto

37. Portland

38. Golden State

39. Seattle

40. Indiana

41. New York

42. Phoenix

43. Atlanta

44. Las Vegas

45. Minnesota

