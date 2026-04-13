The WNBA's offseason sprint is nearly complete. Earlier this month, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire held their historic double expansion draft to fill out their inaugural rosters, and last week, there was a free agency frenzy. Now, it's time for the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Lauren Betts, Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd, Olivia Miles and other top prospects will converge on The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City on Monday night, where they'll wait to hear their name called by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The Dallas Wings have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row, but unlike last year, when they selected Paige Bueckers, there is no obvious choice. Their free agency moves seem to suggest that they'll target a guard rather than a big, but we won't know for sure until shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

Ahead of this highly anticipated draft, let's take one last swing at projecting how all three rounds might play out on Monday with CBS Sports' Mock Draft 4.0 -- the final edition of this year's cycle.

First round

1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

The Wings signed Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard in free agency, agreed to a deal with Awak Kuier that will see her return to the WNBA and inked Li Yueru to a training camp deal. After all of those moves, it's hard to see them going with a big at No. 1. If they are indeed going guard, Fudd makes the most sense. She had a poor NCAA Tournament, but is one of the best 3-point shooting prospects ever and won a national championship at UConn alongside Paige Bueckers. Fudd should thrive next to Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles -- G, TCU

The last week has not gone well for the Lynx, who lost six rotation players in the expansion draft and free agency, including 2025 co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith. They have a fascinating decision to make at No. 2, especially with Napheesa Collier expected to miss the beginning of the season. There's certainly a case to be made for Awa Fam, but a point guard of the future is a bigger need given their aging backcourt. Miles is an unbelievable playmaker and Cheryl Reeve is the perfect coach to help her grow defensively.

3. Seattle Storm: Awa Fam -- C, Spain

If Fam is still on the board at No. 3, that's an easy decision for the Storm, who are embarking on a rebuild after losing Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams and Brittney Sykes in free agency. Fam, an excellent athlete, interior finisher and passer, has the most upside of any player in this class, and would be an excellent fit next to Dominique Malonga. Plus, Ezi Magbegor's return in free agency would ensure that the 19-year-old Fam can be brought along slowly, as Malonga was last season. A Fam-Malonga frontcourt would be an incredible foundation.

4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts -- C, UCLA

The Mystics parted ways with general manager Jamila Wideman earlier this month over "serious strategic differences," per ESPN, and it's fair to wonder if the dispute had something to do with restricted free agent Shakira Austin, who signed a three-year max offer sheet with the Tempo. If the Mystics end up letting Austin walk, Betts would be the obvious fit. The 6-foot-7 Betts was named Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after leading UCLA to the national championship and is an elite interior defender who would pair well with Kiki Iriafen.

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5. Chicago Sky: Kiki Rice -- G, UCLA

No team has been as active as the Sky over the last week. Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins are out, while Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens, DiJonai Carrington and Jacy Sheldon are in. Chicago has designs on getting back to the playoffs, and there's no glaring need in their starting lineup. Diggins and Courtney Vandersloot are both in their late 30s, though, and the team will need a point guard of the future. Enter Rice, who helped lead UCLA to a national title. She is a terrific defender, a steady facilitator and a beloved leader and locker room presence.

6. Toronto Tempo: Gabriela Jaquez -- G, UCLA

The Tempo clearly want to compete right away. They went veteran heavy in the expansion draft, adding Marina Mabrey, Maria Kliundikova, Nyara Sabally and Julie Allemand, and have since signed Brittney Sykes and Isabelle Harrison in free agency and given Shakira Austin a max offer sheet. They still need help on the wing, and Jaquez, who had a stellar senior season and NCAA Tournament, is a great fit. As her brother, Jaime Jaquez Jr., told CBS Sports last month, the versatile and hard-working Jaquez will be a "plug and play" wing in the pros.

7. Portland Fire: Nell Angloma -- F, France

Portland's expansion draft process was completely different from Toronto's. The Fire have a young roster and seem to be prepared for a multi-year project to build a playoff team. With that in mind, French wing Angloma makes a lot of sense. The 19-year-old is a big, athletic wing who was a big riser in this class thanks to a strong season in her native France. It's also worth noting that Portland's brain trust features multiple Europeans in coach Alex Sarama and general manager Vanja Cernivec.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Gianna Kneepkens -- G, UCLA

It appears as though the Valkyries are going to largely run things back from their inaugural season, but they did add Gabby Williams in free agency, which was a major get. As much as Williams will further boost their athleticism and defense, she won't help their shooting. The Valkyries set the single-season record for 3-point attempts last season, but were 11th in the league in 3-point percentage. They desperately need someone who can shoot, and Kneepkens is coming off a 50/40/90 season with the national champions.

9. Washington Mystics: Flau'jae Johnson -- G, LSU

The Mystics have three first-round picks for the second year in a row, and should use their second one of the night on Johnson if she is still on the board at No. 9. Johnson had an underwhelming senior season at LSU, but is one of the most athletic and naturally gifted players in this class. Though her inconsistency can be frustrating, she has real potential as a two-way wing. At a certain point, the talent becomes too much to ignore, especially for a team with as much draft capital as the Mystics.

10. Indiana Fever: Angela Dugalić -- F, UCLA

The Fever didn't make any big splashes in free agency, but they brought back Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, and did a nice job on the margins by getting Monique Billings and Tyasha Harris. Their rotation seems to be set and it's unlikely whomever they draft is going to play much this season. However, their forthcoming salary cap crunch means it's vital they find cheap contributors, which makes this pick fascinating. Do they play it safe or swing for the fences? If it's the former, Dugalić makes sense. She had an excellent NCAA Tournament for the Bruins and is a versatile forward who knows how to fit in around star talent.

11. Washington Mystics: Raven Johnson -- G, South Carolina

The Mystics drafted Georgia Amoore at No. 6 overall last year, but she missed her entire rookie season due to an ACL injury, and the roster is still thin at point guard. Johnson is coming off a strong senior season for South Carolina and is the best perimeter defender in the class. She's also made real strides on the offensive, particularly as a playmaker. If the Mystics can end the night with Lauren Betts, Flau'jae Johnson and Raven Johnson that would be a real haul. Plus, all of them fit alongside Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, their rookie All-Stars last season.

12. Connecticut Sun: Ta'Niya Latson -- G, South Carolina

As expected, the Sun have been quiet in free agency ahead of their final season in Connecticut. Their only notable move has been to bring in Houston native Brittney Griner, who will provide a veteran presence and help carry the franchise into Texas next year. The Sun can go best player available here, and that's Latson. She struggled to adjust to a lesser role at South Carolina as a senior, but did improve as a defender and is only one year removed from leading the nation in scoring. Her ability to finish at her size is incredible, and she excels in transition. The scoring burst she could provide would be a fun contrast to Leila Lacan and Saniya Rivers' defense.

13. Atlanta Dream: Madina Okot -- C, South Carolina

The Dream pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason by trading two future first-round picks for Angel Reese, re-signed their entire core of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, Naz Hillmon and Jordin Canada and convinced Isobel Borlase to finally come over to the W. Their rotation largely seems set, which gives them some flexibility here. Okot could be an interesting swing. She's only played basketball since 2020 and is still raw, but is very mobile for someone 6-foot-6 and has shown some flashes of shooting potential. Atlanta could bring her along slowly behind Jones and Reese.

14. Seattle Storm: Iyana Martín -- G, Spain

It's rebuild time in Seattle, and what a story it would be if the Storm reunite Spanish national team teammates Fam and Martín. The latter was the 2025 EuroLeague Women Young Player of the Year and had a very impressive showing at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament last month. Martín only 20 years old and is a playmaking savant with a flair for the dramatic who already has a pick-and-roll connection with Fam.

15. Connecticut Sun: Cotie McMahon -- F, Ole Miss

The Sun will close out the first round with their second selection of the night. There's a lot this team needs as it continues its rebuild, and wing depth is perhaps at the top of the list. McMahon is a great option there, especially at this point of the draft. There are questions about how her interior-oriented game will translate at the pros, but she is a terrific athlete and a physical driver who gets to the line at will. Her work ethic and competitive spirit are worth betting on. It's easier to develop skills than those traits.

Second round

16. Seattle Storm: Maggie Doogan -- F, Richmond

17. Portland Fire: Marta Suarez -- F, TCU

18. Connecticut Sun: Charlisse Leger-Walker -- G, UCLA

19. Washington Mystics: Frieda Bühner -- F, Germany

20. Los Angeles Sparks: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs -- F, Baylor

21. Chicago Sky: Janiah Barker -- F, Tennessee

22. Toronto Tempo: Tonie Morgan -- G, Kentucky

23. Golden State Valkyries: Shay Ciezki -- G, Indiana

24. Los Angeles Sparks: Serah Williams -- F, UConn

25. Indiana Fever: Cassandre Prosper -- F, Notre Dame

26. Toronto Tempo: Saffron Shiels -- G, Australia

27. Phoenix Mercury: Justine Pissott -- F, Vanderbilt

28. Atlanta Dream: Kara Dunn -- G, USC

29. Las Vegas Aces: Raegan Beers -- C, Oklahoma

30. Washington Mystics: Ashlon Jackson -- G, Duke

Marta Suarez was invited to the draft, which seems to be an indication that she'll be selected early in the night, but she's already 23 years old, so it's easy to see her slipping into the second round. Likewise for Charlisse Leger-Walker, who is 24 and was the lone UCLA senior not invited to New York City for Monday's event. Both are talented players but lack upside given how much older they are than even typical seniors.

Janiah Barker is another name to watch. She's easily a first-round talent, but has lacked consistency throughout her college career, during which she played for three schools. It would not be surprising to see a team take her late in the first round, but she could also slip well into the second. Her wide draft range is befitting her on-court variance.

Finally, a note on Cassandre Prosper, who had an extra year of eligibility but decided to declare for the draft following Notre Dame's Elite Eight exit in the NCAA Tournament. She enrolled early, so is still just 20 years old, which is incredibly young for a college graduate. It will be interesting to see where she ends up going.

Third round

31. Dallas Wings: Lani White -- G, Utah

32. Chicago Sky: Payton Verhulst -- G, Oklahoma

33. Connecticut Sun: Teonni Key -- F, Kentucky

34. Washington Mystics: Laila Phelia -- G, Syracuse

35. Los Angeles Sparks: Rori Harmon -- G, Texas

36. Toronto Tempo: Yarden Garzon -- F, Maryland

37. Portland Fire: Latasha Lattimore -- F, Ole Miss

38. Golden State Valkyries: Ines Pitarch-Granel -- F, France

39. Seattle Storm: Kyla Oldacre -- C, Texas

40. Indiana Fever: Taina Mair -- G, Duke

41. New York Liberty: Stella Colas -- G, France

42. Phoenix Mercury: Yulia Savukova -- G, Russia

43. Atlanta Dream: Jordan Harrison -- G, West Virginia

44. Las Vegas Aces: Grace VanSlooten -- F, Michigan State

45. Minnesota Lynx: Kejia Ran -- G, China

The third round has largely been an afterthought for much of the league's history. That could change moving forward, however, due to expansion, the new collective bargaining agreement's mandate that teams carry 12 players on their roster and the creation of two developmental player slots.

But even though teams may start putting more importance on the third round, it remains very difficult to project -- especially this year when free agency isn't complete.

You'll notice a number of international players listed. At this stage of the draft, teams often make draft-and-stash picks for future flexibility, and that shouldn't change this year.