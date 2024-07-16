Former Seattle Storm star Sue Bird is being honored with her very own Role Model Barbie doll. On Tuesday, Mattel announced Bird is receiving her own Barbie doll as part of the toy's 65th anniversary celebration and summer of sports initiative.

"I was really excited when I heard," Bird told People. "I grew up playing with Barbies, so it's kind of a surreal moment when something like this happens."

As part of the collaboration, the Role Model series will also include nine other female athletes, including tennis star Venus Williams and soccer player Christine Sinclair. However, Bird's doll is the only one that fans will have an opportunity to purchase.

"Throughout her 21-year career as a trailblazer in the women's basketball league, Sue Bird's perseverance and authenticity have paved the way for more representation and attention on women in professional basketball and in sports," Barbie senior vice president Krista Berger said in a statement. "As we continue to celebrate Barbie's 65th anniversary and champion women with inspiring stories, the Barbie brand is proud to welcome Sue Bird into the Barbie Role Model collection, with a shared goal of inspiring the next generation to pursue their passions."

Bird's Barbie also will have a "Made to Move" bold sculpt, which will allow the doll to move its elbows and knees. This was created so that kids can act as if their doll was playing basketball.

In coordination with the doll being released, Barbie is also doing a collaboration with VOICEINSPORT, a digital sports platform that is dedicated to women's athletics. Barbie will also make a donation to Every Kinds Sport -- a nonprofit Bird has consistently supported that helps kids play youth sports.

Prior to announcing her retirement in 2022, Bird won four WNBA titles, went to 13 WNBA All-Star Games and won five Olympic gold medals. Bird also had her No. 10 retired by the Storm.