Cathy Engelbert's tenure as WNBA commissioner is coming to an end.

Engelbert announced Friday that she will retire at the end of the year, concluding her seven-year run as the first commissioner in league history. Prior to her arrival in 2019, the WNBA's top executive had been a president, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver made a point to change that when Engelbert was hired.

"With Cathy's hiring, we wanted to signal to the broadest possible audience that the WNBA is a major league and that she has the same status as the heads of other U.S.-based sports leagues," Silver said at the time. "Cathy is a world-class business leader with a deep connection to women's basketball, which makes her the ideal person to lead the WNBA into its next phase of growth. The WNBA will benefit significantly from her more than 30 years of business and operational experience, including revenue generation, sharp entrepreneurial instincts and proven management abilities."

Engelbert lived up to the expectations, and the league experienced tremendous growth under her leadership.

Most notably, Engelbert oversaw multiple collective bargaining agreements, including one earlier this year that raised the salary cap to $7 million, created the first million-dollar salaries in league history and established the first comprehensive revenue-sharing model in women's professional sports history.

She also led an expansion drive that has already brought in three new teams -- the Golden State Valkyries, Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo -- and will add three more (in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia) by 2030 to take the league to a record 18 teams.

Her success on the business front was often overshadowed, however, by her poor relationship with the players and complaints about how she and the league handled off-court controversies and distractions.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's explosive quote last year summed things up: "We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world."

Cathy Engelbert is leaving the WNBA much better than she found it, but it was definitely time to go Lindsay Gibbs

The commissioner ultimately answers to the NBA and the WNBA team owners, so there's always going to be some friction between the commissioner and the players. But it's not good for either side when the relationship becomes as adversarial as it did with Engelbert in recent years. The challenge for the next commissioner will be to build on the league's growth and business successes while also developing a better rapport with the players.

Who might that person be? As of now, it's unclear. Engelbert told the Associated Press that she has been working on a succession plan for years and that there are both internal and external candidates. And while the plan is for her to step down at the end of the year, she will remain in place into early 2027 if the new commissioner is not in place by Dec. 31.

Here's a look at some candidates who could make sense to replace Engelbert:

Bethany Donaphin

Donaphin has been the WNBA's Head of League Operations since 2018. Not only does she have extensive experience working at the highest level of the league office, she played for the New York Liberty for two seasons from 2003-04, which would give her a unique perspective as a former player.

The WNBA has never had a former player as a president or commissioner.

Swin Cash

Another former player, Cash spent 15 seasons in the WNBA from 2002-16. She won three championships and made four All-Star appearances before being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and later spent six years as an executive with the New Orleans Pelicans. Since leaving the Pelicans, she has founded her own media and lifestyle company, She's Got Time.

While Cash has never worked in the league office, she has plenty of front-office experience on the team side and would be another candidate to bridge the gap between the league and the players.

Marc Tatum

Tatum has worked for the NBA since 1999 and has served as deputy commissioner under Silver since 2014. After former WNBA president Lisa Borders stepped down in October of 2018, Tatum also stepped in to oversee the WNBA on an interim basis until the league hired Engelbert in May of 2019.

The WNBA has only ever had female presidents and commissioners, and there's a good chance that trend will continue, but it would be hard to find anyone with more experience.

Amy Brooks

Brooks has worked for the NBA since 2005 and is currently the President of Global Business Development. She's also a member of the Board of Trustees at Stanford, where she played basketball. The WNBA welcomed its first non-American team this season in the Toronto Tempo, and Engelbert noted in April that there are plans to play a game outside North America for the first time in 2027.

Brooks has the experience and connections to continue the WNBA's international growth.

Nneka Ogwumike

Even before Ogwumike announced she would retire from the WNBA at the end of the season, there had been speculation about her as a potential future commissioner due to her success as president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. Perhaps Ogwumike will serve in that role at some point, but she won't be Engelbert's replacement.

"In this league, there's a lot to be demanded of roles like that, and I know that a lot of people ask that question. I personally don't think I'm qualified for it. But it doesn't mean that maybe in years to come that an opportunity like that could come and I feel a little bit more comfortable," Ogwumike said last month.

"I will definitely say that I'm more interested in the vacation before any other job," she continued. Ogwumike will also continue playing in Project B, the new offseason league expected to begin in January.