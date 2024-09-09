The Chicago Sky entered the Olympic break with a three-game advantage in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot. That lead was down to a tiebreaker earlier this month amid a seven-game losing streak, which coincided with a stint in the health and safety protocols for Chennedy Carter.

Carter, who has been one of the best stories of the season, finally returned after a four-game absence on Friday, and immediately ended the skid with a 15-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist effort in a win over the Sparks. A few nights later, she went off for 28 points, four rebounds and six assists to lead the Sky past the Wings.

Playing two of the worst teams in the league certainly helped, but it was no surprise that Carter's presence got the Sky back on track. Those wins were their first consecutive victories since early July, and their lead over the ninth-place Atlanta Dream is back to a full game as we approach the final 10 days of the regular season.

The Sky won't have star rookie Angel Reese the rest of the way due to a fractured wrist, but they will have Carter. After going unsigned last season, Carter has found a home in Chicago. She leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game, and has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in her career.

"For me, it means a lot. I haven't been at this place, in this moment in my career, I don't think ever," Carter said. "So to feel that from not only our fans, but my teammates and my coaches, makes me feel loved, makes me feel valued. It's an amazing feeling."