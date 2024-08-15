The 2024 WNBA season was on a hiatus over the past few weeks due to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Several of the league's biggest stars -- including A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu and many others -- helped the United States win a gold medal at the Summer Games.

With their business being finished in Paris, the WNBA will return to the court with a three-game slate on Thursday evening. The top teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference will take the floor with the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx in action.

The Liberty, led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, have tallied a 21-4 record up to this point. New York is also riding a four-game winning streak and owns a 2.5-game lead over the Connecticut Sun for the top spot in the East.

Meanwhile, the Lynx are the proud owners of a 17-8 record prior to the Olympic break. Minnesota owns a four-game lead for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

WNBA teams will be looking to improve their rosters over then next week with the trade deadline being on Aug. 20. In addition, the WNBA playoffs will begin on Sept. 22.

The following games highlight Thursday's return to action:

(All times Eastern)