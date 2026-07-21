Why the WNBPA is blocking licensees from using Sophie Cunningham's viral pointing meme

Sophie Cunningham's point seen around the world has made the Indiana Fever guard more popular than ever, but it won't be making business partners of the Women's National Basketball Players Association richer.

On Monday, sports business reporter Darren Rovell posted on social media that "The WNBA Players Association is currently prohibiting licensees from using the Sophie point, saying that it is 'derogatory.'" His comment set off a wave of commentary and eventually led to a response from the WNBPA.

Let's take a closer look at this strange situation.

What is Cunningham's point?

During the Fever's win over the Phoenix Mercury on June 22, Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner got tangled up, which led to a skirmish involving players from both teams. While nothing escalated physically, there were plenty of words exchanged, and at one point Cunningham began pointing at Bonner. Five players ended up receiving technicals, including Clark, Cunningham and Bonner.

Cunningham spoke about it on an episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something."

"I walked out there and I was literally talking to the ref. Say you're DB, I was like this with the ref. I was like, 'Caitlin got [a technical], why didn't she get one?' Because if Caitlin's gonna get one, then she should have gotten one. It shouldn't have been one or the other. I was just kind of pointing, and she was like, 'Don't you point at me.' I was like, 'Oh, shouldn't have said that.' I didn't say a word.

"So stupid. Like, that is the stupidest thing I've ever done. I'm telling you, everyone's like 'that is so dumb.' I think it's dumb. But it was pissing her off and I couldn't help myself. She was losing her shit and all I was doing was literally pointing."

The point went beyond a viral meme

In the aftermath, Cunningham's point instantly became a meme and went as viral as any singular sports moment has in years. Since then, it has transcended social media.

Bill Simmons talked about it on his podcast, Cunningham recreated it while she was a ring girl for UFC 329, Dione Barbosa used it as a celebration after winning a bout at UCF Fight Night 281 and fans have been pointing in pictures with Cunningham at games and at her recent kids camp.

"They're the ones that requested that," Cunningham said of the campers asking to do the point. "They're like, 'hey, can you point?' I'm like, 'whatever you guys wanted.' When I walked in, instead of cheers and stuff, everyone pointed. I don't know if they set that up or what, but it's been really fun to come in there and now they're all starting to do it. I didn't mean for that meme to even become a meme, and then it kinda just went all over the world, so it's been kinda funny."

Why doesn't the WNBPA want to license the point?

The WNBPA has a group licensing agreement that allows official business partners to use players' name, image and likeness without having to negotiate with each player. Those partners include NBA 2K, Fathead, Lids, NewEra and Panini. However, there are limits on what those partners can create and sell.

"For licensed apparel, we generally do not feature or look to monetize player conduct from a confrontation between our members," a WNBPA spokesperson told Front Office Sports.

Cunningham could license the point herself

To this point, there has been no indication -- at least publicly -- that Cunningham is attempting to monetize or license her point. But if she wanted to, she would be allowed to do so individually.

"Players are of course free to create and/or license their own product," a WNBPA spokesperson told Front Office Sports.

Ironically, Cunningham was on the opposite end of a similar situation back in 2021 when she played for the Mercury. Then-Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (now herself a member of the Mercury) stood over Cunningham and stared her down after a loose-ball scramble during Game 2 of the 2021 Finals.

"Are you talking about the play where she grabbed my neck?" Cunningham said, when asked about the incident. "Everyone knows she grabbed my neck. I probably would've got ejected for doing that. Put me on all the T-shirts you want. My hair looked nice."

After the Sky won the title, Copper obliged and began selling a shirt called the "Never Forget Tee" with a picture of the incident. The shirt is no longer for sale.