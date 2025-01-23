Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers will be out against No. 12 Ohio State due to a knee injury she suffered during Monday's 81-59 loss against Texas. Sellers is currently listed as day-to-day and did not make the trip to Columbus for Thursday's game.

This is the latest blow for No. 8 Maryland, which has lost Bri McDaniel for the rest of the season after she tore her ACL in last week's win over Minnesota. Terrapins coach Brenda Frese said the injuries affected her team against the Longhorns, but believes it's not time to panic.

"We've won 16 games and we've done that the right way. We've had two losses, and clearly this one was impacted by injury," Frese said. "For us, it's understanding we're not going to get too high or too low in January. We're going to figure it out. We always do. It's on to the next, and now it's Ohio State."

Maryland, 16-2 overall, was off to a strong start in the 2024-25 campaign, and was one of the last undefeated teams in the country until a five-point loss to USC earlier this month. The Terrapins had a lot of contributors, but this week they are facing Ohio State and UCLA, two of the toughest opponents in the Big Ten, with a shorthanded roster.

Sellers is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc. She also leads the team with 85 assists. McDaniel, the Terrapins' standout reserve, was also shooting over 50% from the field while scoring 10.6 points per contest. Those injuries put more on the plate of leading scorer Kaylene Smikle, who is averaging 17.8 points per game.

While Maryland is dealing with injuries, Ohio State was without starting point guard Jaloni Cambridge (illness) in Sunday's 62-59 loss to Penn State. She is expected to play against the Terrapins.

Maryland is facing Ohio State at 6 p.m. ET at Schottenstein Center. The game will be available on FS1.