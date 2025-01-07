UConn star Paige Bueckers, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is dealing with a "lower-body sprain" and will be out for the game against Xavier on Wednesday. She did not practice with the team on Tuesday, but coach Geno Auriemma is feeling positive she won't be out too long.

"Her ankle is fine. Sore, don't get me wrong," Auriemma said. "Her knee got twisted a certain way. Her ankle got twisted a certain way. It was just an awkward thing, but we are hoping we have her back in a week."

Auriemma said there was no tear, and compared her injury to the one that sidelined Azzi Fudd earlier this season.

Bueckers left the team's 83-52 win over Villanova on Sunday after a scary collision. Late in the third quarter, she dribbled the ball off her own leg and chased after it near mid-court. As she bent down to pick up the ball, Villanova's Jasmine Bascoe dove for it and rolled up Buecker's leg, which bent awkwardly.

Bueckers grimaced as she rolled around in pain and clutched at her knee. She eventually limped off the floor under her own power and went to the locker room. Though she later returned to the bench, she did not return to the game.

Bueckers, who finished with 15 points, three rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the Huskies' third win in a row, has dealt with extensive injury problems throughout her career. Among them are multiple major issues with the same knee she injured on Sunday, including a tibial plateau fracture during her sophomore season and a torn ACL that cost her the entire 2022-23 campaign.

Bueckers, a leading contender for Naismith Player of the Year, is averaging 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game on 56/41/81 shooting splits. She leads the Huskies in scoring, is tied for second in assists and is their best outside shooter. Including Sunday's win, she has scored or assisted on 178 of the team's 477 field goals this season (37%).

Her absence, especially if it were long-term, could be a serious blow to a UConn team that lacks depth. The only other player on the team averaging double figures in scoring is freshman Sarah Strong. One silver lining for the Huskies is they have a pretty soft schedule over the next few weeks and don't play another ranked team until Feb. 6, when they host Tennessee.