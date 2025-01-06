Purdue women's basketball commit and South Bend Washington High School senior Kira Reynolds registered a quintuple-double during a game on Saturday -- something no other Indiana high school player had ever done.

The 6-foot-4 forward tallied an impressive 14 points, 18 rebounds,12 assists, 11 steals and 10 blocks while her team demolished New Prairie, 85-12.

While that stat line feels like it could only be real in a video game, Reynolds had already shown she might be one of the best high schoolers to ever play in Indiana.

Reynolds' team won a state championship in 2022, and she recently became the first player in Indiana High School Athletic Association history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 blocks and 300 assists in her career. Unsurprisingly, she is currently one of the strongest candidates for Indiana Miss Basketball.

Reynolds can guard all five positions, and her quintuple-double is a nice stat to demonstrate how versatile she can be. She is currently averaging 16.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 6.3 assists and 3.5 steals a game. With her on the roster, the Panthers currently have a 15-1 record and are on a 10-game winning streak.

This past November, Reynolds announced her commitment to join her sisters Amiyah and Mila on the Boilermakers' roster. Basketball is definitely a big part of the Reynolds family, as the players' dad, Steve, played for Western Michigan, while both parents played overseas. Kira's brother, Steven, is 74th in the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2026. He made headlines in December after scoring a career-high 50 points.