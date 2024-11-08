Multiple charges against South Carolina star Ashlyn Watkins have been dismissed, according to online court records for the Richland County (S.C.) Fifth Judicial Circuit, which were accessed by CBS Sports. On Thursday, the program released a statement saying that Watkins has "returned to team activities beginning with practice today."

The 21-year-old Watkins, a junior forward for the Gamecocks, was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping after an incident at a student housing center.

The arrest warrant stated that Watkins allegedly assaulted the victim by "forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her," and that Watkins "grabbed the victim's head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving." The warrant indicated that the event was captured by video surveillance cameras.

Per court records, the charges against Watkins were dismissed by a judge because she completed a pre-trial intervention program. According to the Richland County Fifth Judicial Circuit, the program "provides first-time offenders with an alternative to traditional prosecution in the criminal justice system." Participants are "required to perform community service, make restitution to their victims, and to participate in individual and group counseling."

After her arrest, Watkins was suspended from all team activities. She did not travel with the Gamecocks to the White House in September for the ceremony with President Joe Biden to celebrate their 2024 national championship, and did not play in the team's first game on Monday, a win over Michigan.

Watkins averaged 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks last season on 55.0% shooting from the field. She is expected to play a leading role with the Gamecocks when she returns to the floor this season.

South Carolina won the third national title in school history last season and is the heavy favorite to go back-to-back this season. No team has pulled off that feat since UConn won four consecutive titles from 2013-16.

The No. 1 ranked Gamecocks' next game is scheduled for Sunday against No. 9 North Carolina State -- a rematch of last season's Final Four meeting.