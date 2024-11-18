TCU pulled off a 76-73 upset win over No. 13 NC State on Sunday, and Hailey Van Lith achieved a personal milestone in the process. Van Lith put up 18 points, which helped her pass 2,000 career points. In the locker room after the win, she was emotional when she discovered she also put up 10 assists, which helped her complete her first double-double with points and assists.

"You've never done that in your life. Good job, kiddo," said TCU coach Mark Campbell while holding her as she started getting emotional. "The playmaker, she is being unleashed. Good job. You are just getting started, kiddo. You've had 19 assists in your last two games. Good job, I'm proud of you."

She thanked her teammates while she wiped away her tears, and they responded by telling her she was "built for it."

Van Lith is now one of six active Division I players to have 2,000 career points. Her scoring ability has been clear since she was at Louisville, where she spent her first three seasons. However, her college basketball journey has been filled with ups and downs.

She averaged 19.7 points per game during her junior season with the Cardinals -- when she was focusing on the shooting guard role. She then transferred to LSU where she wanted to be more of a point guard to help herself be more prepared for the WNBA. Her stats went down while playing for the Tigers as she averaged 11.6 points and shot under 40% from the field for the first time in her career.

After her lone season at LSU, Van Lith entered the transfer portal and decided to join the Horned Frogs. And so far looks like it was a good decision for her.

"I'm kind of transforming into a new player," Van Lith said after Sunday's game. "Before, I was like Hailey the scorer, I was going to go and get buckets. And now I'm the playmaker."

Sedona Prince was another standout for TCU against NC State. She led the team with 31 points and 16 rebounds. No other Division I player has put up 31 points against a top 25 opponent this season.

Sunday's result was also the Frogs' first win over a ranked opponent, and their first ever over a reigning Final Four participant.

TCU improved to 4-0 and will look to keep that momentum going when hosting Incarnate Word on Thursday. Meanwhile, NC State came into the season with high expectations, but the Wolfpack are now 2-2 with the first loss being against No. 1 South Carolina in the season opener. The Wolfpack will try to bounce back on Thursday when they host Coastal Carolina.