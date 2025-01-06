gettyimages-2191990396-1-1.jpg
The latest AP Top 25 poll is here, and Utah found its way onto the list after beating Iowa State. This marks the third consecutive season the Utes are ranked. 

UCLA still sits No. 1 with 30 out of 32 votes. One thing to note is that unlike the previous weeks, No. 2 South Carolina did not receive a first-place vote. Instead, both of the remaining votes went to No. 3 Notre Dame.

Cal dropped four spots to No. 24 because of a loss to Clemson on Thursday. While the Tigers are not ranked or receiving votes, Cal staying in the top 25 shows voters probably didn't see that one as a devastating loss, and understandably so. Clemson has had some ugly losses to ranked opponents, but also gave NC State a battle in December and picked up an overtime win over Stanford on Sunday.

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season against Oklahoma this past weekend. The Lady Vols were down 19 points in the third quarter, then pulled off an impressive comeback in the fourth before falling 87-86. Tennessee only fell one spot to No. 16. Kim Caldwell's squad will try to bounce back on Thursday against LSU -- the only SEC team still undefeated at this point of the season.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA15-0798 (30)1
2South Carolina14-1760 (0)2
3Notre Dame12-2732 (2)3
4USC14-16944
5Texas15-16515
6LSU17-06246
7UConn13-26117
8Maryland14-06088
9Ohio State14-051210
10Oklahoma13-24909
11TCU15-148811
12Kansas State15-146212
13Georgia Tech15-042313
14Duke12-336814
15Kentucky13-135916
16Tennessee13-131615
17West Virginia12-226118
18Alabama15-124719
19North Carolina13-324117
20Michigan State12-218721
21NC State11-317822
22Utah12-299NR
23Iowa12-38623
24Cal14-27420
25Michigan10-45624

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 18, Vanderbilt 18, Mississippi 14, Harvard 10, Minnesota 7, Oklahoma St. 5, Washington 2, Mississippi St. 1.