The latest AP Top 25 poll is here, and Utah found its way onto the list after beating Iowa State. This marks the third consecutive season the Utes are ranked.
UCLA still sits No. 1 with 30 out of 32 votes. One thing to note is that unlike the previous weeks, No. 2 South Carolina did not receive a first-place vote. Instead, both of the remaining votes went to No. 3 Notre Dame.
Cal dropped four spots to No. 24 because of a loss to Clemson on Thursday. While the Tigers are not ranked or receiving votes, Cal staying in the top 25 shows voters probably didn't see that one as a devastating loss, and understandably so. Clemson has had some ugly losses to ranked opponents, but also gave NC State a battle in December and picked up an overtime win over Stanford on Sunday.
Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season against Oklahoma this past weekend. The Lady Vols were down 19 points in the third quarter, then pulled off an impressive comeback in the fourth before falling 87-86. Tennessee only fell one spot to No. 16. Kim Caldwell's squad will try to bounce back on Thursday against LSU -- the only SEC team still undefeated at this point of the season.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|15-0
|798 (30)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|14-1
|760 (0)
|2
|3
|Notre Dame
|12-2
|732 (2)
|3
|4
|USC
|14-1
|694
|4
|5
|Texas
|15-1
|651
|5
|6
|LSU
|17-0
|624
|6
|7
|UConn
|13-2
|611
|7
|8
|Maryland
|14-0
|608
|8
|9
|Ohio State
|14-0
|512
|10
|10
|Oklahoma
|13-2
|490
|9
|11
|TCU
|15-1
|488
|11
|12
|Kansas State
|15-1
|462
|12
|13
|Georgia Tech
|15-0
|423
|13
|14
|Duke
|12-3
|368
|14
|15
|Kentucky
|13-1
|359
|16
|16
|Tennessee
|13-1
|316
|15
|17
|West Virginia
|12-2
|261
|18
|18
|Alabama
|15-1
|247
|19
|19
|North Carolina
|13-3
|241
|17
|20
|Michigan State
|12-2
|187
|21
|21
|NC State
|11-3
|178
|22
|22
|Utah
|12-2
|99
|NR
|23
|Iowa
|12-3
|86
|23
|24
|Cal
|14-2
|74
|20
|25
|Michigan
|10-4
|56
|24
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 18, Vanderbilt 18, Mississippi 14, Harvard 10, Minnesota 7, Oklahoma St. 5, Washington 2, Mississippi St. 1.