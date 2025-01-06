The latest AP Top 25 poll is here, and Utah found its way onto the list after beating Iowa State. This marks the third consecutive season the Utes are ranked.

UCLA still sits No. 1 with 30 out of 32 votes. One thing to note is that unlike the previous weeks, No. 2 South Carolina did not receive a first-place vote. Instead, both of the remaining votes went to No. 3 Notre Dame.

Cal dropped four spots to No. 24 because of a loss to Clemson on Thursday. While the Tigers are not ranked or receiving votes, Cal staying in the top 25 shows voters probably didn't see that one as a devastating loss, and understandably so. Clemson has had some ugly losses to ranked opponents, but also gave NC State a battle in December and picked up an overtime win over Stanford on Sunday.

Tennessee suffered its first loss of the season against Oklahoma this past weekend. The Lady Vols were down 19 points in the third quarter, then pulled off an impressive comeback in the fourth before falling 87-86. Tennessee only fell one spot to No. 16. Kim Caldwell's squad will try to bounce back on Thursday against LSU -- the only SEC team still undefeated at this point of the season.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 15-0 798 (30) 1 2 South Carolina 14-1 760 (0) 2 3 Notre Dame 12-2 732 (2) 3 4 USC 14-1 694 4 5 Texas 15-1 651 5 6 LSU 17-0 624 6 7 UConn 13-2 611 7 8 Maryland 14-0 608 8 9 Ohio State 14-0 512 10 10 Oklahoma 13-2 490 9 11 TCU 15-1 488 11 12 Kansas State 15-1 462 12 13 Georgia Tech 15-0 423 13 14 Duke 12-3 368 14 15 Kentucky 13-1 359 16 16 Tennessee 13-1 316 15 17 West Virginia 12-2 261 18 18 Alabama 15-1 247 19 19 North Carolina 13-3 241 17 20 Michigan State 12-2 187 21 21 NC State 11-3 178 22 22 Utah 12-2 99 NR 23 Iowa 12-3 86 23 24 Cal 14-2 74 20 25 Michigan 10-4 56 24

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 18, Vanderbilt 18, Mississippi 14, Harvard 10, Minnesota 7, Oklahoma St. 5, Washington 2, Mississippi St. 1.