UCLA, the last undefeated team in the nation, is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the 10th consecutive week, while No. 2 South Carolina is receiving one first place vote.
The Bruins are 20-0 after an 82-67 win over then-No. 8 Maryland in which Lauren Betts -- one of the top candidates for Player of the Year -- registered a career-high 33 points. Meanwhile, South Carolina handed LSU its first loss of the season Friday. It was a competitive battle, so the Tigers only dropped two spots to No. 7.
Notre Dame and USC remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Texas rose to No. 5 with wins over Maryland, Tennessee and Ole Miss.
Oklahoma State and Florida State made a return to the rankings at No. 24 and 25, respectively. The Seminoles earned their way back with a game-winning buzzer-beater by Ta'Niya Latson against now-No. 15 North Carolina.
Vanderbilt entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014. The Commodores collected a 66-64 win over now-No. 22 Alabama on Sunday. That was Vanderbilt's second win against a ranked opponent this season, as Shea Ralph's team also beat now-No. 18 Tennessee on Jan. 19.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|20-0
|799 (31)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|19-1
|767 (1)
|2
|3
|Notre Dame
|17-2
|732
|3
|4
|USC
|18-1
|709
|4
|5
|Texas
|20-2
|650
|7
|6
|Uconn
|19-2
|642
|6
|7
|LSU
|21-1
|624
|5
|8
|Ohio State
|19-1
|573
|12
|9
|TCU
|20-2
|516
|9
|10
|Duke
|17-4
|492
|14
|11
|Kansas State
|19-2
|448
|10
|12
|Kentucky
|17-2
|417
|11
|13
|Oklahoma
|16-4
|405
|15
|14
|Maryland
|16-4
|404
|8
|15
|North Carolina
|18-4
|356
|13
|16
|Michigan State
|17-3
|292
|24
|17
|NC State
|16-4
|283
|20
|18
|Tennessee
|15-4
|251
|17
|19
|Cal
|18-3
|211
|22
|20
|Georgia Tech
|17-4
|184
|18
|21
|West Virginia
|16-4
|179
|16
|22
|Alabama
|17-4
|117
|19
|23
|Vanderbilt
|17-4
|109
|NR
|24
|Oklahoma State
|17-3
|57
|NR
|25
|Florida State
|16-4
|41
|NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan 30, Nebraska 26, Minnesota 25, Creighton 21, Baylor 12, Utah 11, Mississippi 8, Harvard 7, South Dakota State 2