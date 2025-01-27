UCLA, the last undefeated team in the nation, is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the 10th consecutive week, while No. 2 South Carolina is receiving one first place vote.

The Bruins are 20-0 after an 82-67 win over then-No. 8 Maryland in which Lauren Betts -- one of the top candidates for Player of the Year -- registered a career-high 33 points. Meanwhile, South Carolina handed LSU its first loss of the season Friday. It was a competitive battle, so the Tigers only dropped two spots to No. 7.

UCLA's Lauren Betts has near-perfect performance, reaches 1,000 career points in top-10 win over Maryland Isabel Gonzalez

Notre Dame and USC remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Texas rose to No. 5 with wins over Maryland, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Oklahoma State and Florida State made a return to the rankings at No. 24 and 25, respectively. The Seminoles earned their way back with a game-winning buzzer-beater by Ta'Niya Latson against now-No. 15 North Carolina.

Vanderbilt entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014. The Commodores collected a 66-64 win over now-No. 22 Alabama on Sunday. That was Vanderbilt's second win against a ranked opponent this season, as Shea Ralph's team also beat now-No. 18 Tennessee on Jan. 19.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 20-0 799 (31) 1 2 South Carolina 19-1 767 (1) 2 3 Notre Dame 17-2 732 3 4 USC 18-1 709 4 5 Texas 20-2 650 7 6 Uconn 19-2 642 6 7 LSU 21-1 624 5 8 Ohio State 19-1 573 12 9 TCU 20-2 516 9 10 Duke 17-4 492 14 11 Kansas State 19-2 448 10 12 Kentucky 17-2 417 11 13 Oklahoma 16-4 405 15 14 Maryland 16-4 404 8 15 North Carolina 18-4 356 13 16 Michigan State 17-3 292 24 17 NC State 16-4 283 20 18 Tennessee 15-4 251 17 19 Cal 18-3 211 22 20 Georgia Tech 17-4 184 18 21 West Virginia 16-4 179 16 22 Alabama 17-4 117 19 23 Vanderbilt 17-4 109 NR 24 Oklahoma State 17-3 57 NR 25 Florida State 16-4 41 NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 30, Nebraska 26, Minnesota 25, Creighton 21, Baylor 12, Utah 11, Mississippi 8, Harvard 7, South Dakota State 2