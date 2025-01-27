usatsi-25233702-1-1.jpg
USATSI

UCLA, the last undefeated team in the nation, is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the 10th consecutive week, while No. 2 South Carolina is receiving one first place vote.

The Bruins are 20-0 after an 82-67 win over then-No. 8 Maryland in which Lauren Betts -- one of the top candidates for Player of the Year -- registered a career-high 33 points. Meanwhile, South Carolina handed LSU its first loss of the season Friday. It was a competitive battle, so the Tigers only dropped two spots to No. 7. 

UCLA's Lauren Betts has near-perfect performance, reaches 1,000 career points in top-10 win over Maryland
Isabel Gonzalez
UCLA's Lauren Betts has near-perfect performance, reaches 1,000 career points in top-10 win over Maryland

Notre Dame and USC remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Texas rose to No. 5 with wins over Maryland, Tennessee and Ole Miss. 

Oklahoma State and Florida State made a return to the rankings at No. 24 and 25, respectively. The Seminoles earned their way back with a game-winning buzzer-beater by Ta'Niya Latson against now-No. 15 North Carolina. 

Vanderbilt entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014. The Commodores collected a 66-64 win over now-No. 22 Alabama on Sunday. That was Vanderbilt's second win against a ranked opponent this season, as Shea Ralph's team also beat now-No. 18 Tennessee on Jan. 19.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA20-0799 (31)1
2South Carolina19-1767 (1)2
3Notre Dame17-27323
4USC18-17094
5Texas 20-26507
6Uconn19-26426
7LSU21-16245
8Ohio State19-157312
9TCU20-25169
10Duke17-449214
11Kansas State19-244810
12Kentucky17-241711
13Oklahoma16-440515
14Maryland16-44048
15North Carolina18-435613
16Michigan State17-329224
17NC State16-428320
18Tennessee15-425117
19Cal18-321122
20Georgia Tech17-418418
21West Virginia16-417916
22Alabama17-411719
23Vanderbilt 17-4109NR
24Oklahoma State17-357NR
25Florida State16-441NR

Others receiving votes: Michigan 30, Nebraska 26, Minnesota 25, Creighton 21, Baylor 12, Utah 11, Mississippi 8, Harvard 7, South Dakota State 2