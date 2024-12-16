gettyimages-2189291749-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

UCLA remains atop the AP Top 25 this week, but UConn's loss to Notre Dame prompted a major shakeup within the top five. The Bruins are still not the unanimous No. 1, but they are getting close with 30 out of 32 votes.

The Fighting Irish claimed a 79-68 win over the Huskies on Thursday, helping them climb five spots to No. 3. UConn, meanwhile, dropped to No. 4. Geno Auriemma's team is in the middle of a tough December schedule that includes four opponents that started the month in the top 25. UConn takes on Iowa State on Tuesday then No. 7 USC on Saturday.

Iowa State was No. 18 last week, but the Cyclones fell out of the rankings following a 75-69 loss to Iowa, who is No. 22 this week.

Georgia Tech saw the biggest jump after an 82-76 win against North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets moved up eight spots to No. 17 and their 11-0 start is the best in school history.

Cal entered the rankings for the first time since 2019 after a 20-point victory over Stanford. Prior to that game, the Golden Bears had lost 12 consecutive games against the Cardinal.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1UCLA10-0798 (30)1
2South Carolina10-1763 (1)3
3Notre Dame9-2716 (1)8
4UConn9-16682
5LSU12-06494
6Texas10-16326
7USC10-16315
8Maryland10-05987
9Duke9-25239
10Oklahoma9-151010
11Ohio State10-046911
12TCU10-145312
13Kansas State11-141713
14West Virginia10-138415
15Michigan State10-031217
16Kentucky9-128316
17Georgia Tech11-026925
18Tennessee 8-024919
19North Carolina10-224214
20Michigan9-118320
21NC State8-313022
22Iowa9-210221
23Nebraska10-19424
24Cal11-181NR
25Ole Miss7-37822

Others receiving votes: Alabama 51, Iowa State 33, Illinois 28, Utah 15, Vanderbilt 14, South Dakota State 9, Richmond 5, Creighton 4, Oklahoma State 3, Harvard 3, Mississippi State 1