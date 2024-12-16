UCLA remains atop the AP Top 25 this week, but UConn's loss to Notre Dame prompted a major shakeup within the top five. The Bruins are still not the unanimous No. 1, but they are getting close with 30 out of 32 votes.

The Fighting Irish claimed a 79-68 win over the Huskies on Thursday, helping them climb five spots to No. 3. UConn, meanwhile, dropped to No. 4. Geno Auriemma's team is in the middle of a tough December schedule that includes four opponents that started the month in the top 25. UConn takes on Iowa State on Tuesday then No. 7 USC on Saturday.

Iowa State was No. 18 last week, but the Cyclones fell out of the rankings following a 75-69 loss to Iowa, who is No. 22 this week.

Georgia Tech saw the biggest jump after an 82-76 win against North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets moved up eight spots to No. 17 and their 11-0 start is the best in school history.

Cal entered the rankings for the first time since 2019 after a 20-point victory over Stanford. Prior to that game, the Golden Bears had lost 12 consecutive games against the Cardinal.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 10-0 798 (30) 1 2 South Carolina 10-1 763 (1) 3 3 Notre Dame 9-2 716 (1) 8 4 UConn 9-1 668 2 5 LSU 12-0 649 4 6 Texas 10-1 632 6 7 USC 10-1 631 5 8 Maryland 10-0 598 7 9 Duke 9-2 523 9 10 Oklahoma 9-1 510 10 11 Ohio State 10-0 469 11 12 TCU 10-1 453 12 13 Kansas State 11-1 417 13 14 West Virginia 10-1 384 15 15 Michigan State 10-0 312 17 16 Kentucky 9-1 283 16 17 Georgia Tech 11-0 269 25 18 Tennessee 8-0 249 19 19 North Carolina 10-2 242 14 20 Michigan 9-1 183 20 21 NC State 8-3 130 22 22 Iowa 9-2 102 21 23 Nebraska 10-1 94 24 24 Cal 11-1 81 NR 25 Ole Miss 7-3 78 22

Others receiving votes: Alabama 51, Iowa State 33, Illinois 28, Utah 15, Vanderbilt 14, South Dakota State 9, Richmond 5, Creighton 4, Oklahoma State 3, Harvard 3, Mississippi State 1