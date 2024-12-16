UCLA remains atop the AP Top 25 this week, but UConn's loss to Notre Dame prompted a major shakeup within the top five. The Bruins are still not the unanimous No. 1, but they are getting close with 30 out of 32 votes.
The Fighting Irish claimed a 79-68 win over the Huskies on Thursday, helping them climb five spots to No. 3. UConn, meanwhile, dropped to No. 4. Geno Auriemma's team is in the middle of a tough December schedule that includes four opponents that started the month in the top 25. UConn takes on Iowa State on Tuesday then No. 7 USC on Saturday.
Iowa State was No. 18 last week, but the Cyclones fell out of the rankings following a 75-69 loss to Iowa, who is No. 22 this week.
Georgia Tech saw the biggest jump after an 82-76 win against North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets moved up eight spots to No. 17 and their 11-0 start is the best in school history.
Cal entered the rankings for the first time since 2019 after a 20-point victory over Stanford. Prior to that game, the Golden Bears had lost 12 consecutive games against the Cardinal.
Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UCLA
|10-0
|798 (30)
|1
|2
|South Carolina
|10-1
|763 (1)
|3
|3
|Notre Dame
|9-2
|716 (1)
|8
|4
|UConn
|9-1
|668
|2
|5
|LSU
|12-0
|649
|4
|6
|Texas
|10-1
|632
|6
|7
|USC
|10-1
|631
|5
|8
|Maryland
|10-0
|598
|7
|9
|Duke
|9-2
|523
|9
|10
|Oklahoma
|9-1
|510
|10
|11
|Ohio State
|10-0
|469
|11
|12
|TCU
|10-1
|453
|12
|13
|Kansas State
|11-1
|417
|13
|14
|West Virginia
|10-1
|384
|15
|15
|Michigan State
|10-0
|312
|17
|16
|Kentucky
|9-1
|283
|16
|17
|Georgia Tech
|11-0
|269
|25
|18
|Tennessee
|8-0
|249
|19
|19
|North Carolina
|10-2
|242
|14
|20
|Michigan
|9-1
|183
|20
|21
|NC State
|8-3
|130
|22
|22
|Iowa
|9-2
|102
|21
|23
|Nebraska
|10-1
|94
|24
|24
|Cal
|11-1
|81
|NR
|25
|Ole Miss
|7-3
|78
|22
Others receiving votes: Alabama 51, Iowa State 33, Illinois 28, Utah 15, Vanderbilt 14, South Dakota State 9, Richmond 5, Creighton 4, Oklahoma State 3, Harvard 3, Mississippi State 1