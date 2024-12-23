USC climbed to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 women's college basketball rankings after a thrilling win over UConn on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Huskies dropped to No. 7.

The Trojans pulled off the 72-70 win despite turnovers being an issue and also a strong second-half comeback attempt from UConn. It was a bit of a revenge game for JuJu Watkins and Co. because the Huskies knocked them out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight.

UConn has been struggling with offensive consistency, but the hope for Geno Auriemma's group will be that having Azzi Fudd back could help them get a third consistent scorer to help Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong.

UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remain in the top three spots. The Bruins are still not the unanimous No. 1, but they are getting 30 out of 32 votes.

Alabama returned to the top 25 after the Crimson Tide picked up an 82-67 win over then-No. 15 Michigan State on Dec. 20. That was their first win over a ranked opponent this season. Alabama is off to a 12-1 start, with the lone loss coming against Cal, who currently rank 23rd. Meanwhile, Nebraska dropped out after losing to now-No. 13 Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Women's college basketball AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 UCLA 12-0 798 1 2 South Carolina 11-1 764 2 3 Notre Dame 10-2 727 3 4 USC 11-1 688 7 5 Texas 12-1 641 6 6 LSU 14-0 636 5 7 UConn 10-2 611 4 8 Maryland 11-0 602 8 9 Oklahoma 11-1 535 10 10 Ohio State 12-0 505 11 11 TCU 12-1 478 12 12 Kansas State 13-1 457 13 13 Georgia Tech 13-0 382 17 14 Duke 10-3 368 9 15 Tennessee 11-0 323 18 16 Kentucky 10-1 322 16 17 North Carolina 12-2 288 19 18 West Virginia 10-2 224 14 19 Michigan State 11-1 203 15 20 Alabama 12-1 165 20 21 California 13-1 153 24 22 NC State 9-3 147 21 23 Michigan 10-2 122 20 24 Iowa 10-2 114 22 25 Ole Miss 8-3 64 25

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 26, Vanderbilt 19, Utah 18, Illinois 8, Oklahoma State 7, Harvard 3, Baylor 1, Florida State 1