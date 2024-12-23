No. 7 USC rode its superstar to a top-five victory while the ebbs and flows of the ACC continues to be the gift that keeps giving.

For this week's women's college basketball Star Power Index, we take a look at some of the top performances of the week, which includes a dark-horse conference contender and a surprising upset.

Here's the latest Star Power Index:

JuJu Watkins, USC

JuJu Watkins and No. 7 USC were able to fend off a furious comeback from No. 4 UConn to secure a 72-70 win in the weekend's biggest women's college basketball game.

Normally, the Trojans rely on Watkins' prolific scoring to carry them to victory. But on Saturday night, it was JuJu's playmaking that stole the show.

After a dominant first half by USC, UConn was able to storm back in the second half to hold a fourth-quarter lead. Then, with just 1:24 left in regulation, Watkins found senior center Rayah Marshall for the go-ahead bucket. This sparked a thrilling, back-and-forth finish that ended with USC clinching a win over a top-five opponent.

Watkins scored a game-high 25 points (56% field goal) on Saturday to go along with six rebounds, five assists and three blocks. The performance was her fourth 25-point game against an AP top-five opponent, which is the most by any player since she entered college.

Dani Carnegie, Georgia Tech

Dani Carnegie's shotmaking helped No. 17 Georgia Tech get a win over a top-25 opponent.

The standout freshman scored 20 points in 22 minutes in the Yellow Jackets' 72-61 win over No. 23 Nebraska. This game-high in scoring was supplemented by the eight rebounds she grabbed.

Saturday's win ended Nebraska's five-game winning streak and gave the undefeated Yellow Jackets its third win over a ranked opponent. Now, Georgia Tech continues onto ACC play with a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Sammie Puisis, South Florida

In possibly the biggest shock of the weekend, South Florida was able to pull out a 65-56 victory over No. 9 Duke.

Heading into halftime, South Florida led Duke, 33-15. However, the Blue Devils were able to avoid a collapse and make the game more competitive in the second half. This is when the steady shooting of South Florida's Sammie Puisis paid off for the Bulls.

Puisis scored a game-high 23 points on 66% from the floor. Her efforts were bolstered by a Lo'r Mputu's 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Together, they pushed the Bulls past Duke.

South Florida now heads into AAC play with a win over a top-10 team.

Frida Formann, Colorado

The 10-2 Colorado Buffaloes are looking like a potential conference contender in the Big 12 thanks to a gutsy, top-15 win over No. 14 West Virginia.

In 37 minutes of action, Formann scored a game-high 22 points (57% field goal), which included four made 3-pointers. Her shooting kept Colorado in the game before clutch fourth-quarter performances from Jade Masogayo and Lior Garzon carried the Buffs over the finish line.

This win over a top-15-ranked conference opponent sets the stage for what is arguably Colorado's biggest game of the year.

The Buffaloes will bring in the New Year with a game against No. 12 TCU. If they're able to get past the Horned Frogs, the Buffs will have two consecutive Big 12 wins against AP-ranked teams. That will undoubtedly make them a force in the conference.