No. 6 LSU continues to be force in the SEC after squeezing out a close win over a top-20 opponent in No. 16 Tennessee.

For this week's women's college basketball Star Power Index, we are diving into how Aneesah Morrow's monster night for the Tigers only adds to her impressive season. Also, we look at other college basketball stars who are stringing together dominant back-to-back performances.

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

The last-second heroics of Kailyn Gilbert may have given No. 6 LSU the 89-87 win over No. 16 Tennessee, but it was Aneesah Morrow's monster night that opened the door for this dramatic finish.

Morrow led LSU with 23 points and 21 (yes, 21!) rebounds on Thursday. She did this while playing 38 minutes and shooting close to 53% from the floor.

Morrow's incredible night adds to the impressive season she's stringing together for the Tigers. On the year, the forward is averaging 18.4 points and 14.4 rebounds. She's also hitting 54% of her shots and chipping in 1.4 assists.

At almost halfway through the season, LSU holds an undefeated 18-0 record (3-0 in conference play). And with Morrow at the helm of a talented roster, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kim Mulkey's squad is able to bring another championship to Baton Rouge.

No. 6 LSU will play Vanderbilt on Monday.

Alexis Markowski, Nebraska

Nebraska might have just gotten its first signature win of the season, and it wouldn't have been possible without a dominant performance from senior Alexis Markowski.

The 6-foot-3 center scored a career-high 28 points in the Huskers' 85-80 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday. That offensive eruption, along with her eight rebounds, helped give Nebraska its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Markowski followed up her career night by heading to Rutgers on Sunday, where she put up a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double in a 69-62 Nebraska victory.

On the season, Markowski is averaging 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. If these numbers and her play sustains, she'll be vital in Nebraska's climb out of the Big Ten basement.

Nebraska will play No. 23 Iowa on Thursday.

Sedona Prince, TCU

TCU went on the road this week and grabbed two big conference wins. Now, the No. 11 Horned Frogs sit atop the Big 12, and a lot of credit can be given to standout center Sedona Prince.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-7 center scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in TCU's 80-73 win over Kansas in Lawrence. Then, on Saturday, TCU returned to Texas to take on Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Similar to her performance against the Jayhawks, Prince was able to dominate the Red Raiders, leading to a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in a 69-43 blowout win.

Prince isn't just playing one side of the ball, either. On the season, she's averaging a team-leading 3.6 blocks, which includes the five shots she turned away on Saturday.

No. 11 TCU will play UCF on Tuesday.