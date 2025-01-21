To be blunt: Mikayla Blakes is phenomenal. Her dramatic finish carried Vanderbilt over a top-15 opponent and in-state rival. But she wasn't the only star to shine this week.

For this edition of the women's college basketball Star Power Index, we take a look at some key players who have their respective programs humming as we enter the second half of the season.

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Mikayla Blakes started the season as one of the best freshmen in the country. She's since evolved into one of the best players in the country, regardless of class.

On Sunday, Blakes lifted the Commodores over in-state rival and then-No. 15 Tennessee in a dramatic 71-70 win. Not only did Blakes' team-leading 23 points keep the over-matched Commodores in the game throughout the night, but she also tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer to give Vandy the clutch victory.

To put this win in perspective, this is only the 11th time in 90 games Vanderbilt has beaten Tennessee. This is also the first time the Volunteers have fallen to the Commodores in Nashville since January 2012.

So, it's safe to say this victory was a signature win for a 15-4 Vanderbilt team that may need to point to a game like Sunday's to get off the bubble in March.

Vanderbilt plays Arkansas on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Gabby Elliott, Penn State

Penn State pulled off the upset of the week by knocking off No. 9 Ohio State in a 62-59 victory on Sunday.

Guard Gabby Elliott scored six of her 14 points in the fourth quarter of the tightly contested game, including a go-ahead layup with close to two minutes left in the game to put the Buckeyes on their heels. This capped off a horrible fourth quarter for the Buckeyes, who couldn't seem to find any clutch production without talented freshman Jaloni Cambridge on the floor.

Sunday's win marked Penn State's first win over a top-10 opponent this season. Their previous top-10 losses to USC and UCLA came in convincing fashion. Now, the Nittany Lions will have to prove this weekend's performance wasn't a fluke as they continue to churn through a tough Big Ten conference.

Penn State plays No. 21 Michigan State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Clara Strack, Kentucky

The Wildcats continue to show their teeth in a sharp SEC conference with a convincing win over Georgia.

Led by Strack's 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, No. 12 Kentucky was able to beat the Bulldogs 78-64 on Sunday. Strack's performance was lifted by the 24 points Georgia Amoore chipped in.

This win gives the 16-1 Wildcats a perfect 5-0 start to conference play, making them a threat to any team drawing them on their schedule.

No. 11 Kentucky plays Texas A&M on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET