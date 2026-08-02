Kevin Owens makes emotional surprise return at WWE SummerSlam after neck injury that nearly ended career

Kevin Owens still has plenty of fight left in him. Seventeen months after a neck injury that nearly cost him his professional wrestling career, Owens made an emphatic return at Night 2 of 2026 WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

The show began with what had been advertised as a match between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn for a No. 1 Contendership to the Undisputed WWE Championship, currently held by CM Punk. Nick Aldis, recently reinstated as SmackDown general manager, had other plans. Moments before the match started, Aldis added Gunther and a returning Owens to the match.

The Minneapolis crowd welcomed Owens back with a roar of excitement and a sigh of relief. After all, there was once a concern that Owens would never wrestle again. He had not performed since beating Zayn in a physically grueling unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 3, 2025. Owens was preparing for an encounter with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 that never materialized. On April 4, he revealed that he'd been dealing with nagging neck and spinal cord injuries that required surgery.

"The pain in the neck, the stuff going down the arms, the legs not really responding, it's all been happening," Owens told Cody Rhodes two months later on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast. "It's been pretty f---ing brutal. I can't wait for the surgery. And then to move forward, whatever that looks like -- but it's been very frustrating."

If not for selling his neck injury during the match, you wouldn't know his career had nearly ended. Owens crushed his three foes with a swanton bomb to the floor, planted Balor with a fisherman's buster and even took some decent bumps. Perhaps the most touching moment of their short match was when Owens and Zayn -- best friends for decades who started their professional wrestling careers together -- embraced before throwing punches.

Owens scored the pinfall after planting Zayn with a stunner. The win immediately thrusts him back into SmackDown's main event scene, putting him on a collision course with Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship.