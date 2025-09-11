The Thursday Night Football schedule officially gets underway in Week 2, making this the perfect time to hop on the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. It will see Packers vs. Commanders in a matchup of NFC contenders, with the likes of Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love and Terry McLaurin being popular targets with NFL props. These player props can be wagered on with the Pick6 promotion, which gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Commanders vs. Packers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Thursday, September 11

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for September 11

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Jordan Love, Packers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - More

The Commanders were one of the best teams in preventing yardage through the air last year, ranking third in passing defense, but they weren't as adept at stopping passing scores. Washington was middle-of-the-pack, ranking 15th in passing scores allowed, and it was much softer versus the pass on the road than at home. The Commanders allowed a 108.1 passer rating in road games in 2024, compared to an 81.1 rating at home. So, one shouldn't get to enamored with the team shutting down the Giants in D.C. in Week 1, as Love is projected to have 2.02 touchdown passes in front of his home crowd. Select it at Pick6:

WR Terry McLaurin, Commanders, 54.5 receiving yards - Less

The Commanders made a concerted effort to get the ball into Deebo Samuel's hands in Week 1 as he drew 10 targets. That was six more than McLaurin, who is still working his way into football shape after missing all of training camp and preseason due to a contract standoff. McLaurin had just two receptions for 27 yards in Week 1 and may have trouble getting open against Green Bay on Thursday. The Packers allowed just 135.5 receiving yards per game to opposing wideouts last season, which was the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

RB Austin Ekeler, Commanders, 23.5 receiving yards - More

Already one of the most prolific pass-catching backs in the NFL, Ekeler should be even more involved in the passing game following the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. Unlike Robinson, new Washington starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt offers little in the passing game and averaged less than one catch per game during his six years in college. Ekeler had 31 receiving yards in the season opener and has the ideal opponent to hit the Over with this NFL prop as only two teams allowed more receiving yards to opposing RBs than Green Bay last year. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of 6x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.